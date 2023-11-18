Prayer 11-19-23

More to explore
-
Thankful People: Living through two tragediesKFVS meteorologist Brian Alworth is on TV. Storms are coming. Kian Sutter's wife, Sara, who works overnight hours, asks if she should go now toward Sikeston, Missouri, where she works, to beat the storm. Yes, Kian says. Go now. Tornado is spotted...
-
Cape Zonta Club honors women for achievements and service to communityThe Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau honored Kathy Swan with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the group's annual Women of Achievement luncheon Friday, Nov. 17, at Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. Swan is a commissioner on the state...
-
Jaycees to bring Christmas cheer to children, elderly this holiday seasonCape Girardeau Jaycees will be bringing holiday cheer to many children and elderly persons in need this Christmas season. Cape Jaycees Children's Toybox provides presents for hundreds of children each Christmas delivered personally by "Santa Claus"...
-
LFCS promotes mental health counselingLutheran Family and Children's Services (LFCS) of Missouri announced the immediate availability of child and family counseling services at its Cape Girardeau location this week. The not-for-profit service organization, which in September celebrated...
-
Highway 51 in Bollinger County reduced for guardrail repairs; Guardrail repairs to reduce Route C in Perry CountyHighway 51 in Bollinger County reduced for guardrail repairs Highway 51 in Bollinger County, from County Road 930 to County Road 214, will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews make guardrail repairs. According to a Missouri Department of...
-
Commissioners OK funding for park projectsCape Girardeau County commissioners approved additional funding Thursday, Nov. 16, for a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The county had received $940,000 earlier and could apply for an...
-
Did you know? 7 dark/tragic moments in the life of author William Faulkner5Producers of the documentary "Faulkner: The Past is Never Dead" held a special screening of the film Tuesday night, Nov. 14, at Rose Theatre on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. SEMO's library hosts one of the...
-
United Way of Southeast Missouri announces new transportation program2United Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO) announced the creation Thursday, Nov. 16, of a new transportation program. United We Work, is designed to help entry-level employees overcome obstacles to employment and self-sufficiency. In a recent...
-
Mark Abbott sentenced to more than 3 years in prison7Federal Senior District Judge Rodney Sippel sentenced Mark Abbott to 37 months in prison Thursday, Nov. 16, following Abbott's guilty plea for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Abbott, 53, of Cape Girardeau was indicted May 3, 2022. The...
-
MoDOT receives input on potential US 61 plansThe Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) held a public meeting Thursday, Nov. 16, at South Elementary School in Jackson to let residents provide input on proposed construction projects along U.S. 61. MoDOT representatives displayed maps of...
-
Chaffee finishes second in bridge-building contestThe Missouri Department of Transportation tested over 200 bridges entered into its 20th annual bridge-building competition Wednesday, Nov. 15, at Southeast Missouri State University's Academic Hall in Cape Girardeau. The competition challenges high...
-
Craft fair coming to Chaffee HighCraft season is here and Chaffee High School's Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) is taking advantage. The sports ministry will be holding its first craft fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at the high school's activity center, at 517...
-
-
Jackson student helps revive 3D Printing club1Brackin Kuessner had never thought much about 3D printers until his mom bought him one for his birthday this past summer before his sophomore year at Jackson High School. Once he started working with it, he said he was hooked and decided he would...
-
Trustee files petition against Perry County Hospital System over Sunshine LawA Perry County Hospital board of trustees member has filed a petition with the court to require the hospital system to release documents as required by Missouri's open records act. Joe Hutchison, an outspoken dissenter on the board of trustees,...
-
Old Town Cape to host fifth annual Christmas tree lighting in downtown Cape GirardeauOld Town Cape's fifth annual Christmas tree lighting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, in the Vasterling Suites courtyard at the corner of Broadway and North Fountain Street in downtown Cape Girardeau. "We are excited to welcome...
-
-
Bollinger County Chamber seeks donations to replace damaged holiday lightsThe Bollinger County Chamber of Commerce is seeking the community's help in keeping spirits bright after a recent storm damaged holiday lights. The chamber has set up a GoFundMe account where people can make donations. The GoFundMe page states some...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 11/16/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 16 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, Nov. 9, and Monday, Nov. 13 meetings Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n...
-
Jackson High students gain life skills repairing district computers5A small group of Jackson High School seniors work as technicians repairing laptop computers and tablets brought in by students and staff. Jason Bruns is the administrator of Digital Underground, the in-house district computer repair shops located at...
-
Old Town Cape prepares for holiday gnomecoming, shopping spreeThe 31st annual Parade of Lights through downtown Cape Girardeau will be like gnome other before it. The owners of Zickfield's Jewelry & Gifts, Kent and Vicki Zickfield, have organized the event since its inception and decided this year's theme will...
-
Did you know? 6 things about Sheryl Crow's life, connections to MissouriMany know the name Sheryl Crow and how she was inducted Nov. 3 into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but here are a few things you may not know about her (or maybe you do). n Sheryl Crow was born Feb. 11, 1962, in Kennett, Missouri. Yes, that is right....
-
Scout Hall hosting Back Home Bar Nite day before Thanksgiving3Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks for friends, family and life itself. Scout Hall is holding an event for people 21 and older that helps bring all of this together in a unique way of "getting back to your roots". Back Home Bar Nite will be...
-
Arrest made in weekend killing of Sikeston man1SIKESTON, Mo. -- An East Prairie, Missouri, man was arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in the weekend shooting death of a Sikeston man. Dazarrion Easton, 19, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, armed criminal...
-
Local News 11/14/23New Riverside Regional Library director introduced to Cape Girardeau County Commission2During their regular meeting Monday, Nov. 13, the Cape Girardeau County commissioners met Riverside Regional Library's new library director. Frankie Lea Hannan brings nearly two decades of previous library experience in Missouri Valley, Iowa;...
-
Local News 11/14/23SEMO presents Fall for Dance productionThe Southeast Missouri State University Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance production of Fall for Dance will present multiple pieces in a variety of styles beginning Thursday, Nov. 16, in Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus in Cape...
-
Photo Gallery 11/14/231948 Rural Cape County SchoolsDuring the 1948-49 school year, consolidation of the roughly 80 small, rural school districts in Cape Girardeau County was a popular sometimes heated topic of conversation. Throughout that school year, the Southeast Missourian published photos...
-
-
Jackson's Pizza Inn under new managementBrothers Stetson and Colten Proffer are longtime customers of the Pizza Inn buffet at 196 Drury Lane in Jackson. Now, they're going to be running the restaurant. "We feel like it was a good business decision," Stetson Proffer said. "It's always...
-
Facebook page, group set up for Lawless investigation as investigator seeks public help1The special prosecutor in the Angela Mischelle Lawless murder investigation has set up a Facebook page and private Facebook group seeking tips regarding the 1992 murder. Lawless was murdered Nov. 8, 1992, having died from three gunshots and found...
-
Embattled Missouri House speaker hires a former House speaker who pleaded guilty to assault27COLUMBIA, Mo. Missouris troubled House speaker is getting blowback after he hired another former House speaker who had pleaded guilty to assault to be his chief of staff. Republican Speaker Dean Plochers hiring of former Speaker Rod Jetton is...
-
They called her 'Sarge' Schwent remembered as 'legend', trailblazer in music education3Beloved teacher, musician and band director Patricia Schwent of Jackson died Saturday, Nov. 4, at the age of 74. Schwent was born into a musical family and went on to earn bachelors and masters degrees in music education from Southeast Missouri...
-
New owners for Artisan ContractingA Cape Girardeau contracting company is under new ownership. Larry Frankum, longtime owner of Artisan Contracting at 2097 Corporate Circle, sold the company to Gary and Jacki Wood on Nov. 1. The Woods also own Stryker Construction, a St. Louis-based...
-
Most read 11/10/23Area woman charged with second-degree arson; being held on bond2A Scott City woman was charged with second-degree arson Wednesday, Nov. 8, following allegations that she had made threats to burn down the house. Patricia Leigh Graf faces the charges after a witness said he saw her at the Lakeview Drive home while...
-
Most read 11/9/23Two Kelly School District educators charged with having sex with students7BENTON, Mo. Within one week's time, two Kelly High School educators were charged with having sex with students. In a letter he sent to parents Wednesday, Nov. 8, Kelly schools superintendent Bradley Kolwyck said the district is providing...