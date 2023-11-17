Three with area ties inducted into state Veterans Hall of Fame

Editorial

Among those in this year's Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame inductee class were three men with ties to Southeast Missouri.

By virtue of their military experiences and service beyond, each thoroughly earned the honor.

Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau, retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, flew hundreds of combat missions in various conflicts as a navigator and electronic warfare officer. He saw five tours of duty in Vietnam and six in the Middle East during operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. After his military service, he went on to serve a decade in the state legislature and is now director of the state Department of Revenue.

Ironically, Wallingford had served as the master of ceremonies at previous Hall of Fame induction ceremonies prior to his induction in October.

"(Oct. 27) was the fourth of these Hall of Fame inductions and, ironically, I was master of ceremonies for the first three in 2020, 2021 and 2022. I've sort of felt like Bob Hope at these (previous) events  being a presenter but not a recipient  announcing the winners and reading their biographies. I've been fine with that. It's a true honor to be chosen alongside the other recipients this year," he said.

One of the most well-known military veterans of Southeast Missouri is Gen. Seth McKee. A graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School and what is now Southeast Missouri State University, McKee served in World War II, at one point providing air cover for ground forces at Normandy on June 6, 1944. Later, he would command North American Aerospace Defense Command, NORAD.

McKee's likeness was added to the Missouri Wall of Fame at Cape Girardeau's riverfront in 2017. Jerry Ford and Frank Nickell wrote a book about the general, "Seth: The Life and Journey of General Seth Jefferson McKee".

The third inductee was Capt. Charles Weber of Perry County. He served in the Union Army and would later become mayor of Perryville. After his service, he was a county clerk and probate judge. Also notable was his roles in protecting widows and orphans and securing pensions for war veterans.

Upon his death, a local newspaper story noted, "This was the closing scene in the life of a good man of whom it can be said the world is better by him having lived in it."

Each of these men served in important military roles. They performed their service admirably and with distinction. Their post-military efforts, though, also highlight their inclination to serve, their dedication to their communities and those around them.