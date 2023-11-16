*Menu
Southeast Missourian

Cape Police Dept benefit for Cape Independent Special Olympics

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com.
User-submitted story by LaDonna Hengst
Thursday, November 16, 2023

UCT (United Commercial Travelers) donated $500 to Cape Independent Special Olympics at the Cape Police Departments Annual Fundraiser held at Cape Texas Roadhouse.

