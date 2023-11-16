VFW Post 3838 Auxiliary donate items to Womens Safe House

More to explore
Commissioners OK funding for park projectsCape Girardeau County commissioners approved additional funding Thursday, Nov. 16, for a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The county had received $940,000 earlier and could apply for an...
Did you know? 7 dark/tragic moments in the life of author William Faulkner4Producers of the documentary "Faulkner: The Past is Never Dead" held a special screening of the film Tuesday night, Nov. 14, at Rose Theatre on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. SEMO's library hosts one of the...
United Way of Southeast Missouri announces new transportation program1United Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO) announced the creation Thursday, Nov. 16, of a new transportation program. United We Work, is designed to help entry-level employees overcome obstacles to employment and self-sufficiency. In a recent...
Mark Abbott sentenced to more than 3 years in prison2Federal Senior District Judge Rodney Sippel sentenced Mark Abbott to 37 months in prison Thursday, Nov. 16, following Abbott's guilty plea for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Abbott, 53, of Cape Girardeau was indicted May 3, 2022. The...
MoDOT receives input on potential US 61 plansThe Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) held a public meeting Thursday, Nov. 16, at South Elementary School in Jackson to let residents provide input on proposed construction projects along U.S. 61. MoDOT representatives displayed maps of...
Chaffee finishes second in bridge-building contestThe Missouri Department of Transportation tested over 200 bridges entered into its 20th annual bridge-building competition Wednesday, Nov. 15, at Southeast Missouri State University's Academic Hall in Cape Girardeau. The competition challenges high...
Craft fair coming to Chaffee HighCraft season is here and Chaffee High School's Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) is taking advantage. The sports ministry will be holding its first craft fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at the high school's activity center, at 517...
Jackson student helps revive 3D Printing club1Brackin Kuessner had never thought much about 3D printers until his mom bought him one for his birthday this past summer before his sophomore year at Jackson High School. Once he started working with it, he said he was hooked and decided he would...
Trustee files petition against Perry County Hospital System over Sunshine LawA Perry County Hospital board of trustees member has filed a petition with the court to require the hospital system to release documents as required by Missouri's open records act. Joe Hutchison, an outspoken dissenter on the board of trustees,...
Old Town Cape to host fifth annual Christmas tree lighting in downtown Cape GirardeauOld Town Cape's fifth annual Christmas tree lighting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, in the Vasterling Suites courtyard at the corner of Broadway and North Fountain Street in downtown Cape Girardeau. "We are excited to welcome...
Bollinger County Chamber seeks donations to replace damaged holiday lightsThe Bollinger County Chamber of Commerce is seeking the community's help in keeping spirits bright after a recent storm damaged holiday lights. The chamber has set up a GoFundMe account where people can make donations. The GoFundMe page states some...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 11/16/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 16 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, Nov. 9, and Monday, Nov. 13 meetings Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n...
Jackson High students gain life skills repairing district computers5A small group of Jackson High School seniors work as technicians repairing laptop computers and tablets brought in by students and staff. Jason Bruns is the administrator of Digital Underground, the in-house district computer repair shops located at...
Old Town Cape prepares for holiday gnomecoming, shopping spreeThe 31st annual Parade of Lights through downtown Cape Girardeau will be like gnome other before it. The owners of Zickfield's Jewelry & Gifts, Kent and Vicki Zickfield, have organized the event since its inception and decided this year's theme will...
Did you know? 6 things about Sheryl Crow's life, connections to MissouriMany know the name Sheryl Crow and how she was inducted Nov. 3 into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but here are a few things you may not know about her (or maybe you do). n Sheryl Crow was born Feb. 11, 1962, in Kennett, Missouri. Yes, that is right....
Scout Hall hosting Back Home Bar Nite day before Thanksgiving3Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks for friends, family and life itself. Scout Hall is holding an event for people 21 and older that helps bring all of this together in a unique way of "getting back to your roots". Back Home Bar Nite will be...
Arrest made in weekend killing of Sikeston man1SIKESTON, Mo. -- An East Prairie, Missouri, man was arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in the weekend shooting death of a Sikeston man. Dazarrion Easton, 19, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, armed criminal...
New Riverside Regional Library director introduced to Cape Girardeau County Commission2During their regular meeting Monday, Nov. 13, the Cape Girardeau County commissioners met Riverside Regional Library's new library director. Frankie Lea Hannan brings nearly two decades of previous library experience in Missouri Valley, Iowa;...
SEMO presents Fall for Dance productionThe Southeast Missouri State University Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance production of Fall for Dance will present multiple pieces in a variety of styles beginning Thursday, Nov. 16, in Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus in Cape...
Jerry Ford to present Great American Songbook concert1Jerry Ford will be singing Great American Songbook standards at a concert at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, in Shuck Recital Hall at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau. The concert is called "For the Ladies", and Ford will be singing classic American...
Photo Gallery 11/14/231948 Rural Cape County SchoolsDuring the 1948-49 school year, consolidation of the roughly 80 small, rural school districts in Cape Girardeau County was a popular sometimes heated topic of conversation. Throughout that school year, the Southeast Missourian published photos...
Cape Girardeau chamber, SEMO college of business to host economic symposiumLocal, statewide and national speakers will converge on Cape Girardeau for the fifth annual Southeast Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Symposium (SEEDS) on Thursday, Nov. 30. This year, the symposium will be a collaborative effort between...
Jackson's Pizza Inn under new managementBrothers Stetson and Colten Proffer are longtime customers of the Pizza Inn buffet at 196 Drury Lane in Jackson. Now, they're going to be running the restaurant. "We feel like it was a good business decision," Stetson Proffer said. "It's always...
Facebook page, group set up for Lawless investigation as investigator seeks public help1The special prosecutor in the Angela Mischelle Lawless murder investigation has set up a Facebook page and private Facebook group seeking tips regarding the 1992 murder. Lawless was murdered Nov. 8, 1992, having died from three gunshots and found...
Kenny Rogers Children's Center kicks off season with new project involving teenagersSIKESTON, Mo. The Kenny Rogers Children's Center in Sikeston is kicking off the holiday season with a new small-business project involving the teens it serves. KRCC executive director Michelle Fayette said the Center -- which helps children with...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 11/13/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 13 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, Nov. 9, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
Embattled Missouri House speaker hires a former House speaker who pleaded guilty to assault27COLUMBIA, Mo. Missouris troubled House speaker is getting blowback after he hired another former House speaker who had pleaded guilty to assault to be his chief of staff. Republican Speaker Dean Plochers hiring of former Speaker Rod Jetton is...
They called her 'Sarge' Schwent remembered as 'legend', trailblazer in music education3Beloved teacher, musician and band director Patricia Schwent of Jackson died Saturday, Nov. 4, at the age of 74. Schwent was born into a musical family and went on to earn bachelors and masters degrees in music education from Southeast Missouri...
New owners for Artisan ContractingA Cape Girardeau contracting company is under new ownership. Larry Frankum, longtime owner of Artisan Contracting at 2097 Corporate Circle, sold the company to Gary and Jacki Wood on Nov. 1. The Woods also own Stryker Construction, a St. Louis-based...
Most read 11/10/23Area woman charged with second-degree arson; being held on bond2A Scott City woman was charged with second-degree arson Wednesday, Nov. 8, following allegations that she had made threats to burn down the house. Patricia Leigh Graf faces the charges after a witness said he saw her at the Lakeview Drive home while...
Most read 11/9/23Two Kelly School District educators charged with having sex with students7BENTON, Mo. Within one week's time, two Kelly High School educators were charged with having sex with students. In a letter he sent to parents Wednesday, Nov. 8, Kelly schools superintendent Bradley Kolwyck said the district is providing...
