Thanksgiving Food Drive

The Oran Jaycees invited the Guardian Angel Jr. Beta to work with the Oran Public School's Beta Club in sponsoring a food drive for Thanksgiving, ending on Wednesday, November 15. Crissy Daniel, OHS Science teacher, and several high school students collected the food from both schools and carried it into the Jaycee hall. Even more students sorted all the food collected. The Jaycees will be making baskets for some families in the Oran community, so that they can prepare a wonderful Thanksgiving meal for each of their families.

Guardian Angel School collected a total of 1,536 items of food during this drive. This was added to about 1,000 items from Oran Public. Guardian Angel School had a competition between the Archangel houses (St. Gabriel, St. Michael, & St. Raphael) to see which house could gather the most items. The winner was St. Michael's house with 699 items. St. Gabriel's house brought in 444 items and St. Raphael's house collected 392 items. The Jaycees will give St. Michael's house a pizza party in the near future to acknowledge their winning status.

Mrs. Katrina Kluesner, principal of Guardian Angel School, said she was very proud of her students and staff for doing such a good job of collecting food for those who are less fortunate.

Guardian Angel School wishes everyone a very blessed Thanksgiving. Be sure to spend lots of time with your family, since you never know how much more time you have left to spend with them.