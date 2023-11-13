Celebrating the women of Zonta and the impact they are making

Editorial

Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau is an impressive group of ladies.

They quietly make a difference both locally and around the world through their service and philanthropic efforts, all aimed an empowering women at the local, state, national and international level. The local club has been around since 1976 and supports several not-for-profit causes, including providing scholarships for local women at Southeast Missouri State University and the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center.

Beyond all of this, they are also champions for celebrating the important work women are doing in this community. The organization holds an event each November to recognize several women who are making an impact in a variety of areas ranging from business, health care, education, not-for-profits and public service. This year's event is coming up Friday, Nov. 17, at the Drury Plaza Hotel in Cape Girardeau. An expo will begin at 10 a.m., which will be followed by the luncheon and awards program.

Sign up for Daily Headlines Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.

The 2023 Zonta Women of Achievement Award honorees are: Jennifer Bengtson, anthropology professor at Southeast Missouri State University; MaKenya Owens, a Realtor with Ritter Real Estate; Beth Keller, health-plan account manager for Saint Francis Healthcare System; Kendra Eads, executive director of Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence; and Casey Brunke, director of Public Works for the City of Cape Girardeau.

Kathy Swan will be recognized with the Zonta Club's Lifetime Achievement Award. Swan is a former legislator and current commissioner on the Missouri Labor and Industrial Relations Commission.

You can read more about these ladies in a special section that appeared in the Southeast Missourian or online at www.semissourian.com/Zonta. And to purchase tickets to the Women of Achievement Luncheon, visit www.capezonta.org/fundraising/woa.

Congratulations to all of this year's honorees. Thank you for the work you do to make a difference in this community and empower the next generation of women leaders.