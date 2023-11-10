We're pulling for the Postal Service

-
Column (11/10/23)Why the left hates Israel and AmericaThis week, my organization, Center for Urban Renewal and Education, held an event in Michigan's 12th congressional district, the district of Rep. Rashida Tlaib. Forty Christian pastors white, Black, Hispanic attended to speak out in support of...
-
Column (11/9/23)The kidnapped posters aren't an affrontThere are many things in American life considered offensive or controversial that never would have been before. Now, kidnapped posters have to be added to the list. There's an ongoing struggle in our streets over whether it's legitimate to post...
-
Column (11/9/23)China has a role in making the world talk about IsraelWhile the whole world is talking about Israel, let's take a moment to talk about China. Why? Well for starters, one of the reasons the whole world is talking about Israel, is that's the way China wants it. In the wake of Hamas' barbaric anti-Jewish...
-
-
Editorial (11/8/23)SEMO capital campaign can transform regionSoutheast Missouri State University officials have embarked on the largest capital campaign in the school's history. "Transforming Lives" aims to raise $60 million, focused on academics, technology, facilities and athletics. This campaign at once...
-
Column (11/8/23)Sounding the alarm on our border problemAt a recent Senate hearing, FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers that Hamas' terror attack on Israel has given terrorists inspiration "the likes of which we haven't seen" since the rise of ISIS. He added that the ongoing war in the Middle...
-
Street renaming honors legacy of two honorable SEMO athletesFor the most part, 2020 is remembered as the COVID year -- except for an idea created by former Southeast Missouri State University assistant track coach and professor Dr. Tim Rademaker. That idea was to create a forever legacy in honor of Curtis...
-
-
-
Editorial (11/6/23)VintageNOW celebrates record-breaking year in styleThe VintageNOW fashion show is a labor of love. The annual event is spearheaded by director Deb Maevers and an army of volunteers. Its purpose: To raise awareness around the issue of domestic violence and raise funds to support Safe House of...
-
Column (11/6/23)Responsible government isn't just for the tough timesSome policy experts who, over the last few decades, saw little need for serious fiscal austerity because the government could borrow at low interest rates are now changing their tune. Their argument is that with rates now rising and the government's...
-
Column (11/6/23)President Joe Biden continues to wreck our worldThe world is nothing but murders, massacres and the threat of war. It's gotten so bad, you wake up and ask, "Who died overnight?" Or "Whose rockets and bombs hit who this time?" I'll go out on a limb here and blame most of the world's turmoil and...
-
Column (11/4/23)There's one easy trick to winning in 2024Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has a history, and a present, of promoting wild conspiracy theories. His independent bid for the presidency is quixotic at best. And yet a new Quinnipiac poll has him getting an impressive 22% in a three-way contest with...
-
Editorial (11/3/23)Daylight saving time ends this weekend rejoice!An unofficial but treasured holiday for many adults comes around this weekend. The annual switch from daylight saving time to standard time also known as Extra Hour of Sleep Night. Officially, the time change occurs at 2 a.m. Sunday morning,...
-
Editorial (11/1/23)A word of thanks to America's veteransWilliam Shakespeare's sweet-smelling rose aside, names can carry a lot of meaning. For some of our oldest Americans, those names include Bastogne and Midway and Iwo Jima. The generation behind them, Saigon and la Drang and Khe Sanh. Then, Mogadishu...
-
Editorial (10/30/23)Discovery Playhouse has new leadership and updated exhibitsThere's new leadership at Discovery Playhouse in downtown Cape Girardeau. For the last several years, Christa Weber would bring her children now ages 15, 13 and 8 to the children's museum on Broadway. But she notes her first experience with the...
-
Editorial (10/27/23)Have a safe, fun Halloween -- and don't forget the toothbrush!For many children, the favorite days list probably goes 1. Christmas, 2. birthday and 3. Halloween. (Come to think of it, the list might not be all that different for many adults.) Favorite day or not, Halloween is upon us, and before hordes of...
-
-
Editorial (10/25/23)Thankful for our area's first respondersThe past few years have shown us how essential many workers are. We need hands-on medical care in hospitals and clinics, and we need our grocery store shelves stocked with goods delivered by trucks driven by men and women across the country. Each...
-
-
Letter (10/24/23)Fighting cancer is a priorityLast month, I had the honor of representing Missouri's Eighth Congressional District on Capitol Hill, along with roughly 600 of my fellow American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) volunteers, to urge lawmakers to make cancer a national...
-
Editorial (10/23/23)Editorial: Survivor Stories share hope in midst of challengeOctober is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It's a time to raise funds and bring attention to a disease that has impacted thousands of women and men around the world. You'll see the color pink used to help raise that awareness. It's important, as...
-
-
Editorial (10/20/23)Region's manufacturers key to economic progressPittsburgh and steel. Detroit and The Big Three. St. Louis and Anheuser-Busch. Some locales base their identity in a particular industry. Others host a more varied manufacturing base, and Cape Girardeau and Scott counties are squarely in that group....
-
-
Letter (10/19/23)Speaking out on domestic violenceAs a survivor of domestic and firearms violence, I continue to use my voice for those who have been impacted by domestic violence. As a community, we must do our part to advocate for others. Especially during this time of COVID-19 when situations...
-
Editorial (10/18/23)Notre Dame Activity Week raises amazing $318KSchool fundraisers are nothing new. Food items. Car washes. Raffles. There is almost always a classroom looking for a few bucks during each school year. But a little one-off campaign is not what Notre Dame Regional High School's annual Activity Week...
-
We're pulling for the Postal Service
The U.S. Postal Service in this region can't catch a break these days.
Already hampered by employee shortages and the bureaucratic inertia that is all too often inherent in large governmental agencies, the Postal Service has been dealing with a small but dangerous mercury spill at one of its suburban St. Louis facilities. The unexplained spill prompted officials to close post offices in Hazelwood and De Soto, and the cascading effects resulted in local packages getting shipped to Cape Girardeau and points much farther away (Des Moines, Iowa, for example) for sorting.
USPS officials have been stingy with information in both the mercury spill incident and their ongoing staffing issues. And that's too bad. People want to know need to know, in many cases that their mail is getting where it needs to go or coming to them in a timely manner. This is an example of not wanting to impugn the messenger for bad news but rather imploring the messenger to give us the straight story.
Our nation's postal system predates our nation. It has been and is vital to commerce, as many businesses including this one count on and are thankful for mail and package deliveries to even the most rural areas of our country. The Postal Service is also part of our societal fabric. Birthday cards. Christmas gifts. Letters from home to military troops around the world. And for many millions of Americans, including the elderly and veterans, the Postal Service is the vehicle for shipments of life-saving and life-sustaining medications.
Competitors have emerged and provide valuable shipping services, but the Postal Service is a personal and economic lifeline we depend on each day.
We need the Postal Service. We respect those dedicated individuals working for it, especially those locally whom we know. We want them and the entire service to operate safely and efficiently. We're pulling for them.
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.