Local Photographer's Work Goes International

Additional Cape operating, capital funds appropriatedCape Girardeau City Council members voted to amend the city's fiscal year budget in several ways at their meeting Monday, Nov. 6. They unanimously voted to appropriate funds for various operating and capital expenditures: n General Fund $25,376...
Did you know? 6 recent developments about Mischelle Lawless investigation on 31st anniversary of her murderWednesday, Nov. 8, marks the 31st anniversary of the murder of Angela "Mischelle" Lawless. Lawless was a 19-year-old college nursing student who was killed on the Interstate 55 exit ramp less than a mile from her home near Benton, Missouri. She was...
One arrested in connection with Friday shootings in Cape GirardeauA Sikeston, Missouri, man has been arrested in connection with an incident that left two people with gunshot wounds. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department says Jakevious Moore, 26, has been charged by Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting...
Rep. Jason Smith's call for defunding colleges over protests raises First Amendment concerns1U.S. Rep. Jason Smith is one of several politicians in recent days calling for punitive actions against colleges that allow anti-Israel protests on their campuses. At protests across the country, students have rallied for different types of actions...
Backstage Hollywood photo exhibit by Willoughby to open at Crisp MuseumAn exhibit of Bob Willoughby photographs featuring behind-the-scenes looks at films and movie stars from the 1950s and '60s will open Friday, Nov. 10, in the Crisp Museum at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau. According to www.willoughbyphotos.com,...
SB US 61 reduced for bridge workSouthbound U.S. 61 from Route K to Bloomfield Road in Cape Girardeau will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. According to a MoDOT news release, the work...
Scott County voters to decide on new sales tax3BENTON, Mo. Voters in Scott County will be asked to approve a half-cent countywide sales tax when they step up to the polls during the Tuesday, Nov. 7, election. Scott County Presiding Commissioner Danny Tetley said he and fellow commissioners,...
Butler County Prosecuting Attorney Kacey Proctor named circuit judge4Butler County Prosecuting Attorney Kacey Proctor will be appointed presiding judge for the 36th Judicial Circuit later this month. The announcement was made Friday, Nov. 3, by Gov. Mike Parson. It will come as current presiding Judge Michael...
Sikeston residents to vote on sale of liquor by the drink on Tuesday's ballot3SIKESTON, Mo. Sikeston voters will decide Tuesday, Nov. 7, on whether to allow the sale of liquor by the drink. On July 31, Sikeston City Council members approved an ordinance calling for an election to allow the sale of liquor by the drink in...
Jackson Christmas parade Dec. 34Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization will be holding its annual Christmas parade beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3. According to its Facebook page, Uptown Jackson said the parades theme is A Vintage Christmas. The parade route will begin...
County officials break ground for emergency operations center1The Cape Girardeau County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is intended to be a localized hub for emergency services to store valuable equipment and operate out of in case any disasters arise. First, though, it needs to get built. The County...
Illmo Baptist Church celebrates 100 years1A couple dozen people regularly attend Illmo Baptist Church in Scott City on Sunday mornings, but there were almost 100 in the pews Sunday, Oct. 22. The additional congregants were there to celebrate the church's 100th anniversary. Pastor Mike...
EBO MD, SEMO Pets partner for 'Fall into Health' adoptionsEBO MD will be sponsoring a "Fall into Health Pet Adoption Day" event in collaboration with Southeast Missouri Pets from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the animal shelter, 180 Weston Drive. EBO MD is sponsoring a portion of adoption fees...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Nov. 6, 2023City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. PUBLIC HEARINGS n Hearing to vacate a portion of the Royal Drive public right of way in Forest Acres...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Nov. 6, 20232Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6 City Hall Communications report n City Council Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Planning and Zoning Commission Report n Consent Agenda Review Public Hearings n A...
Cape police say two shot Friday afternoonCape Girardeau police said two people had been shot Friday afternoon, Nov. 3. At about 3:45 p.m., officers responded to an area hospital in reference to a juvenile and adult both with a gunshot wound. They retrieved a firearm, and both individuals...
Did you know? Which Southeast Missouri town or city has (by far) the highest median income?6The city of Jackson supports the highest median income by far of the six most-populated cities or towns in the Southeast Missouri region, according to U.S. Census Bureau figures. The numbers are based on 2021 dollars. Still, the census numbers show...
Cape Girardeau City Council renames street after former SEMO athletes5Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously at a special meeting Thursday, Nov. 2, to rename a portion of a city street after two former standout Southeast Missouri State University athletes. Council members Mark Bliss, Robbie Guard, Dan...
Adult Education and Literacy program accommodates area students1There are many reasons adults may decide to return to school and attain their high school equivalency credential. Laurie Gibbs, the director of the Southeast Missouri area Adult Education and Literacy program, said some want to earn a higher salary...
Singing telegram celebrates Cape Central junior high teacher earning doctoral degreeAmy Beevor was surprised by the appearance of a singing telegram while teaching her Spanish class Thursday, Nov. 2, at Cape Central Junior High School in Cape Girardeau. Local comedian Joy Brooker walked boldly into the classroom wearing her...
SBA offers assistance to Bollinger County residentsFederal officials have opened an office in Bollinger County, Missouri, to help those affected by severe weather earlier this year. A release from U.S. Small Business Administration's Disaster Field Operations Center-West said its Disaster Loan...
Chaffee Christmas parade date setCHAFFEE, Mo. -- Chaffee Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 9. The Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade will start at dusk, around 5 p.m. The parade will start at Chaffee High School, head down Yoakum Avenue, turn...
Cape Girardeau County Commission gives go-ahead for jail, courthouse project fundingCape Girardeau County Commission members approved construction funding and insurance renewals during their regular meeting Thursday, Nov. 2. Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy and Associate Commissioners Paul Koeper and Charles Herbst began the...
Highway 51 in Perry County closed for railroad workHighway 51 in Perry County, from Main Street to County Road 934 in McBride, Missouri, will be closed as railroad crews perform railroad maintenance. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will take place from 7...
Lights are on, but nobody's home Camping World building in Scott County remains empty a year after completion9Scott County presiding Commissioner Danny Tetley says he has no information on why the Camping World location off Interstate 55 near Cape Girardeau Regional Airport hasn't opened. The 33,000-square-foot facility on a 12-acre parcel along Nash Road...
City of Cape Girardeau to consider renaming portion of street after former SEMO athletes12Cape Girardeau City Council members will consider renaming a street on the Southeast Missouri State University campus after two former Redhawks. The item will be the subject of a special council meeting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, at City Hall,...
Most read 11/1/23How does Cape County housing, income data stack up against St. Louis?9A report released last month by the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center showed Cape Girardeau had the highest cost of living of six participating metro areas in Missouri, though the cost of living in Cape Girardeau is still 5% below...
Most read 11/1/23Largest Christian university in US faces record fine after federal probe into alleged deceptionWASHINGTON -- The country's largest Christian university is being fined $37.7 million by the federal government amid accusations that it misled students about the cost of its graduate programs. Grand Canyon University, which has more than 100,000...
Most read 10/31/23Did You Know? 10 things you may not know about the US Postal Service4As we've heard internal reports of U.S. Postal Service workers struggling to get the local mail out on time, the Southeast Missourian has been looking more into USPS' general operations. Here are 10 things you may not know about the Postal Service:...
Most read 10/31/23Cape Girardeau County commissioners to request proposals for medical examiner21Cape Girardeau County Commission members unanimously approved requesting additional information about medical examiners after a public hearing Monday, Oct. 30. The hearing's purpose was to have residents give their say as to whether they prefer the...
Local Photographer's Work Goes International
Darlene Spell has been honored by peers and jurors for high-quality photography with International Exhibitions in New York City and Los Angeles.
Darlene has been honored with over 10 International Awards this year 2023. Her work has shown excellence in composition and detail along with the editing process. Jurors have described her work as tranquil and give a sense of being right there in nature. She has been taking photos all her life, but professionally since 2005. Since that time, she has been in various local, regional, national, and international juried exhibitions. In August, Darlene was honored to be one of 27 North American Photographers to show her work at Photoville Exhibition in New York City.
A St Louis native, Darlene currently lives in Scott City. She continually takes photos here in Southeast Missouri and beyond. In September, she participated in a photography workshop in the Badlands of South Dakota. Her work has been shown locally at the Southeast Missouri Arts Council and she was part of the Visual COOP. Her photos can be seen on her website, also seen virtually on-line at Teravarna Art Gallery and Gallery 4%. December 1-16 2023, her work will be exhibited in the 8x8x8 Winter Exhibition at The Foundry Art Centre in St Charles Missouri.
