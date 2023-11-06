Column: Spirituality, NPK
We werent served by an ice cream truck in the neighborhood where I grew up. It was a brand-new subdivision outside of city limits, and I guess there werent enough potential customers to make a route profitable. But we did have a beloved Sno-Cone lady who drove along our street sometimes. Looking back with a grown-up gaze, I see now that it mustve been her hobby. She cant have grossed more than a couple of bucks, even if she sold a cone to every kid in miles. But Im grateful, because she gave me a touchstone memory of my childhood summers. Interestingly, its not one Id categorize as taste or temperature, but as color.
At the distant sound of the Sno-Cone ladys bell, Id dash into the house for a dime and sprint to meet her. In the bed of her pickup truck, she had a cooler full of shaved ice, a stack of paper cones and six bottles of colored syrup. Yel- low was lemon, orange was orange, red was raspberry, purple was grape, brown was root beer and blue was blue.
Really, blue. Thats all we ever called it, and all I ever asked for: an electric, shocking blue.
Im bemused to meet that blue again in Miracle-Gro All Purpose Plant Food. The cheerful yellow and bright green box offers no clue to whats inside: a powder colored so chemical a shade it appears nowhere in nature. It doesnt look like it would produce miracles of growth; it looks like plants should shrink from it, screaming.
For a bunch of reasons I believe are sound, I prefer organic fertilizers. But when I bought a house, the previous owners left a box of Miracle-Gro in the garage. The best way to dispose of what otherwise would be household hazardous waste is to use it up in accordance with directions. So whenever my Boston fern (Nephrolepis exaltata) yellows because its sucked all the nitrogen from the potting mix, I give it an artificially blue drink, and that greens it right up.
Theres a correspondence and coherence here I can hardly explain to myself, but I know when I let myself get too contained, the livelier parts of my living fade. Its like Ive used up the available nutrients, and I need some fertilizer. Not nitrogen (N) for green leaves, phosphorus (P) for root development, and potassium (K) for flowering and fruiting, but qualities I could call NPK, nevertheless.
I need whats New in the diet of my days. With a portion of Possibility, a hope ready to risk faith that things can be better. Stirred together into a solution of Knowing myself. And if this has a color which it seems to its the color of a Sno-Cone from my childhood ... the color of world enough and time, wrapped in an infinity of playful afternoons.
The Reverend Doug Job does interim ministry for congregations in transition and keeps good memories and friends made while serving a church in Cape. At present, he hangs his fern in Hannibal, Mo. You may hang with him in email, anyway at revdarkwater@gmail.com.
-
Scott County voters to decide on new sales tax2BENTON, Mo. Voters in Scott County will be asked to approve a half-cent countywide sales tax when they step up to the polls during the Tuesday, Nov. 7, election. Scott County Presiding Commissioner Danny Tetley said he and fellow commissioners,...
-
Butler County Prosecuting Attorney Kacey Proctor named circuit judge4Butler County Prosecuting Attorney Kacey Proctor will be appointed presiding judge for the 36th Judicial Circuit later this month. The announcement was made Friday, Nov. 3, by Gov. Mike Parson. It will come as current presiding Judge Michael...
-
Sikeston residents to vote on sale of liquor by the drink on Tuesday's ballot2SIKESTON, Mo. Sikeston voters will decide Tuesday, Nov. 7, on whether to allow the sale of liquor by the drink. On July 31, Sikeston City Council members approved an ordinance calling for an election to allow the sale of liquor by the drink in...
-
Jackson Christmas parade Dec. 34Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization will be holding its annual Christmas parade beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3. According to its Facebook page, Uptown Jackson said the parades theme is A Vintage Christmas. The parade route will begin...
-
County officials break ground for emergency operations center1The Cape Girardeau County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is intended to be a localized hub for emergency services to store valuable equipment and operate out of in case any disasters arise. First, though, it needs to get built. The County...
-
Illmo Baptist Church celebrates 100 years1A couple dozen people regularly attend Illmo Baptist Church in Scott City on Sunday mornings, but there were almost 100 in the pews Sunday, Oct. 22. The additional congregants were there to celebrate the church's 100th anniversary. Pastor Mike...
-
EBO MD, SEMO Pets partner for 'Fall into Health' adoptionsEBO MD will be sponsoring a "Fall into Health Pet Adoption Day" event in collaboration with Southeast Missouri Pets from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the animal shelter, 180 Weston Drive. EBO MD is sponsoring a portion of adoption fees...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Nov. 6, 2023City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. PUBLIC HEARINGS n Hearing to vacate a portion of the Royal Drive public right of way in Forest Acres...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Nov. 6, 20232Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6 City Hall Communications report n City Council Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Planning and Zoning Commission Report n Consent Agenda Review Public Hearings n A...
-
Cape police say two shot Friday afternoonCape Girardeau police said two people had been shot Friday afternoon, Nov. 3. At about 3:45 p.m., officers responded to an area hospital in reference to a juvenile and adult both with a gunshot wound. They retrieved a firearm, and both individuals...
-
Did you know? Which Southeast Missouri town or city has (by far) the highest median income?6The city of Jackson supports the highest median income by far of the six most-populated cities or towns in the Southeast Missouri region, according to U.S. Census Bureau figures. The numbers are based on 2021 dollars. Still, the census numbers show...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council renames street after former SEMO athletes5Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously at a special meeting Thursday, Nov. 2, to rename a portion of a city street after two former standout Southeast Missouri State University athletes. Council members Mark Bliss, Robbie Guard, Dan...
-
Adult Education and Literacy program accommodates area students1There are many reasons adults may decide to return to school and attain their high school equivalency credential. Laurie Gibbs, the director of the Southeast Missouri area Adult Education and Literacy program, said some want to earn a higher salary...
-
Singing telegram celebrates Cape Central junior high teacher earning doctoral degreeAmy Beevor was surprised by the appearance of a singing telegram while teaching her Spanish class Thursday, Nov. 2, at Cape Central Junior High School in Cape Girardeau. Local comedian Joy Brooker walked boldly into the classroom wearing her...
-
SBA offers assistance to Bollinger County residentsFederal officials have opened an office in Bollinger County, Missouri, to help those affected by severe weather earlier this year. A release from U.S. Small Business Administration's Disaster Field Operations Center-West said its Disaster Loan...
-
Chaffee Christmas parade date setCHAFFEE, Mo. -- Chaffee Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 9. The Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade will start at dusk, around 5 p.m. The parade will start at Chaffee High School, head down Yoakum Avenue, turn...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission gives go-ahead for jail, courthouse project fundingCape Girardeau County Commission members approved construction funding and insurance renewals during their regular meeting Thursday, Nov. 2. Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy and Associate Commissioners Paul Koeper and Charles Herbst began the...
-
Highway 51 in Perry County closed for railroad workHighway 51 in Perry County, from Main Street to County Road 934 in McBride, Missouri, will be closed as railroad crews perform railroad maintenance. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will take place from 7...
-
-
Lights are on, but nobody's home Camping World building in Scott County remains empty a year after completion9Scott County presiding Commissioner Danny Tetley says he has no information on why the Camping World location off Interstate 55 near Cape Girardeau Regional Airport hasn't opened. The 33,000-square-foot facility on a 12-acre parcel along Nash Road...
-
Salute to veterans: Wayne Wallingford, Seth McKee, Charles Weber make Missouri Vets HOF1Three local men, including a current state official, were among seven people inducted Friday, Oct. 27, as the 2023 class of Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony was held in the rotunda of the Missouri State Capitol building in...
-
City of Cape Girardeau to consider renaming portion of street after former SEMO athletes12Cape Girardeau City Council members will consider renaming a street on the Southeast Missouri State University campus after two former Redhawks. The item will be the subject of a special council meeting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, at City Hall,...
-
Salute to veterans: Veterans Day events planned in regionSeveral Veterans Day events have been scheduled around the area. Veterans Day is Saturday, Nov. 11, but holiday-related events span several days: n Scott City First Baptist Church Veterans Day Service of Remembrance 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5,...
-
Salute to veterans: Memories of war: WWII veteran shares combat stories1Dean Campbell is 99 years old and sharp as a tack. He'll be the first to admit he can't see or hear as well as he used to, but his memory is infallible. "It's just luck," he said. "It just happened. Why, I don't know." The same could be said of his...
-
Salute to veterans: Tales from the homefront: former Jackson resident remembers father, brother at war2When Beth Hall was 9 years old and living in Jackson, her brother, Pete Bertling, went off to war. "I don't really remember anybody saying too much about it," she said. "Everybody was all in the same boat, really. Everyone was waiting for someone."...
-
Most read 11/1/23Largest Christian university in US faces record fine after federal probe into alleged deceptionWASHINGTON -- The country's largest Christian university is being fined $37.7 million by the federal government amid accusations that it misled students about the cost of its graduate programs. Grand Canyon University, which has more than 100,000...
-
Did You Know? 10 things you may not know about the US Postal Service4As we've heard internal reports of U.S. Postal Service workers struggling to get the local mail out on time, the Southeast Missourian has been looking more into USPS' general operations. Here are 10 things you may not know about the Postal Service:...
-
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to request proposals for medical examiner21Cape Girardeau County Commission members unanimously approved requesting additional information about medical examiners after a public hearing Monday, Oct. 30. The hearing's purpose was to have residents give their say as to whether they prefer the...
-
Kennett man held in alleged Cape incidents7Cape Girardeau police apprehended a Kennett, Missouri, man alleged to have pointed a loaded gun at two people and tried to break into the home of another victim in an attempt to rob them. A news release issued by Cape Girardeau Police Department...
-
ALDI Jackson, Perryville opening dates setALDI plans to open its new 21,682-square-foot discount grocery store at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson on Wednesday, Dec. 6, a Jackson city official told the Southeast Missourian on Friday, Oct. 27. According to Larry Miller, Jackson's building...
-
-