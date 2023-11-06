Teaching New Tricks: Training dogs with Mike Pind
Mike Pind has loved dogs since he was a young boy. Born and raised in Cape Girardeau, he grew up watching Lassie on television and tried to imitate her skills with his own childhood dog, Chip. Together, theyd head to Capaha Park or go fishing, and he knew dog training was in his future. He didnt even care what kind of dog; that is, until he saw his first labrador retriever.
At 15 years old, his brothers friend took him hunting for the first time, and he was able to see retrievers in action. Shortly after that trip, he bought his own labrador retriever and started working with him.
I was absolutely crazy about retrievers, says Pind, who couldnt wait to get out of school and work with his dog. Its funny how God works sometimes. He had a plan, and I continued to excel.
Within the year, Pind entered his eight-month-old retriever in the young dog division at a field trial in St. Louis, a competitive event for hunting dogs to assess their skill level in training and retrieving. Pind and his dog, Duke, won their division.
Back home, as word spread, Pind began training three to four dogs at a time. He would pick them up in the morning and return them in the evening. Occasionally, he would keep them on the weekends. He was doing what he loved and earning money at the same time. So, after high school, as his friends were heading off to college, Pind looked for a way to grow his new business.
I spent a whole summer looking in a magazine called Retriever Field, says Pind, who read it from cover to cover. It had all the dog trainer info and news about which dogs were winning.
After finding out Joe Schomer, a well-known trainer, was going to be in the Chicago area, Pind packed a duffel bag and caught a ride up north. The two hit it off, and Pind ended up working with him for the next three years, traveling from Texas to Canada, training and running field trials on the weekends. Schomer traveled with 20 dogs at a time. Pind was in charge of throwing birds, as well as feeding and exercising the dogs. When that gig was up, Pind trained three more years with Robert Milner, a British dog trainer out of Grand Junction, Tenn. It was there he learned more about customer service and working with people.
Not too long after, Pind met his wife, Jan, at a field trial in St. Louis. She was attending as a spectator, but both shared a love of dogs. After they married, the couple moved to Houston, started a thriving kennel business and had a daughter, Carly, who grew up with the dogs. After Jan was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and her health began declining, their family moved back to Cape Girardeau. Jan passed away in 1998.
Since that time, Pind has let go of the kennel business, but he continues to train dogs, approximately nine at a time. The dogs live in his home, each in their own crate, and many stay with him for several months. Its a 24/7-365-days-a-year job Pind plans to work at until the day he no longer can.
This is my office, and I thank God every day, says Pind, while sitting in an open field. There isnt a day that goes by that I dont look forward to the challenge. I get out every day, whether its 100 degrees or snowing and sleeting. My boots are always wet.
Over the years, Pind has trained more than 30 breeds of dogs and noted that whether its a chihuahua or a great dane, their behaviors are the same. Creatures of habit, dogs need attention, and they need a job, something to keep their mind occupied. And while Pind says its easier to start training when the dog is a puppy, older dogs can be trained, too it just takes longer.
While Pind has been known to work with local dogs and owners, he frequently trains dogs from out of state, some from as far away as Alabama and Alaska. Keeping the owners updated is a little more difficult when long-distance, but with the use of technology, Pind is able to communicate and teach by phone and video. Ideally, Pind wants to see the owner in person, because training a dog comes down to training the dog owner.
I cant train a dog for four or five months and say, See ya, Pind says. Other trainers dont want you to come out; I do. I really enjoy training people.
While some dogs require a lot of training, others require very little. Pind wears a whistle around his neck to get the attention of his retrievers, but only when they are way off in the distance. In any other situation, Pind speaks to the dogs as calmly and even-keeled as he would speak to a human. And when they master a skill, he showers them with praise.
Always be good to them, Pind says. Have fun, and love them.
3 Tips for training your dog
From dog trainer Mike Pind
1. Do your research, and make sure you have the time to commit.
Shelter dogs are great, dog trainer Mike Pind says. If youre going to get a purebred dog, make sure the breeder is reputable. Your dog will be with you for 15+ years, and your kids will grow up with it. They are all cute and cuddly on day one, but then they tear up your shoes or rip a hole in your pillow. Raising a puppy the correct way is as much work as raising a human.
2. Get an appropriately-sized dog crate, and place it somewhere out of sight.
Train them to love it, and they will, Pind says. Dogs are den animals, and they assume the kennel is their house, but that doesnt mean they need to be locked up in there all day. Dogs need to walk, run and play, as well.
3. Get a lead and a collar.
Train the dog to walk on lead, without pulling and tugging, Pind says. Once you have mastered that skill, teach them to sit. The key is to teach one thing at a time until its instant. You cant skip ahead.This wont happen in two days, but youll know when you get it. The dog knows, too.
If youre struggling with any of the above, Pind says, Send them to me.
Comments
-
Scott County voters to decide on new sales tax2BENTON, Mo. Voters in Scott County will be asked to approve a half-cent countywide sales tax when they step up to the polls during the Tuesday, Nov. 7, election. Scott County Presiding Commissioner Danny Tetley said he and fellow commissioners,...
-
Butler County Prosecuting Attorney Kacey Proctor named circuit judge4Butler County Prosecuting Attorney Kacey Proctor will be appointed presiding judge for the 36th Judicial Circuit later this month. The announcement was made Friday, Nov. 3, by Gov. Mike Parson. It will come as current presiding Judge Michael...
-
Sikeston residents to vote on sale of liquor by the drink on Tuesday's ballot2SIKESTON, Mo. Sikeston voters will decide Tuesday, Nov. 7, on whether to allow the sale of liquor by the drink. On July 31, Sikeston City Council members approved an ordinance calling for an election to allow the sale of liquor by the drink in...
-
Jackson Christmas parade Dec. 34Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization will be holding its annual Christmas parade beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3. According to its Facebook page, Uptown Jackson said the parades theme is A Vintage Christmas. The parade route will begin...
-
County officials break ground for emergency operations center1The Cape Girardeau County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is intended to be a localized hub for emergency services to store valuable equipment and operate out of in case any disasters arise. First, though, it needs to get built. The County...
-
Illmo Baptist Church celebrates 100 years1A couple dozen people regularly attend Illmo Baptist Church in Scott City on Sunday mornings, but there were almost 100 in the pews Sunday, Oct. 22. The additional congregants were there to celebrate the church's 100th anniversary. Pastor Mike...
-
EBO MD, SEMO Pets partner for 'Fall into Health' adoptionsEBO MD will be sponsoring a "Fall into Health Pet Adoption Day" event in collaboration with Southeast Missouri Pets from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the animal shelter, 180 Weston Drive. EBO MD is sponsoring a portion of adoption fees...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Nov. 6, 2023City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. PUBLIC HEARINGS n Hearing to vacate a portion of the Royal Drive public right of way in Forest Acres...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Nov. 6, 20232Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6 City Hall Communications report n City Council Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Planning and Zoning Commission Report n Consent Agenda Review Public Hearings n A...
-
Cape police say two shot Friday afternoonCape Girardeau police said two people had been shot Friday afternoon, Nov. 3. At about 3:45 p.m., officers responded to an area hospital in reference to a juvenile and adult both with a gunshot wound. They retrieved a firearm, and both individuals...
-
Did you know? Which Southeast Missouri town or city has (by far) the highest median income?6The city of Jackson supports the highest median income by far of the six most-populated cities or towns in the Southeast Missouri region, according to U.S. Census Bureau figures. The numbers are based on 2021 dollars. Still, the census numbers show...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council renames street after former SEMO athletes5Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously at a special meeting Thursday, Nov. 2, to rename a portion of a city street after two former standout Southeast Missouri State University athletes. Council members Mark Bliss, Robbie Guard, Dan...
-
Adult Education and Literacy program accommodates area students1There are many reasons adults may decide to return to school and attain their high school equivalency credential. Laurie Gibbs, the director of the Southeast Missouri area Adult Education and Literacy program, said some want to earn a higher salary...
-
Singing telegram celebrates Cape Central junior high teacher earning doctoral degreeAmy Beevor was surprised by the appearance of a singing telegram while teaching her Spanish class Thursday, Nov. 2, at Cape Central Junior High School in Cape Girardeau. Local comedian Joy Brooker walked boldly into the classroom wearing her...
-
SBA offers assistance to Bollinger County residentsFederal officials have opened an office in Bollinger County, Missouri, to help those affected by severe weather earlier this year. A release from U.S. Small Business Administration's Disaster Field Operations Center-West said its Disaster Loan...
-
Chaffee Christmas parade date setCHAFFEE, Mo. -- Chaffee Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 9. The Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade will start at dusk, around 5 p.m. The parade will start at Chaffee High School, head down Yoakum Avenue, turn...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission gives go-ahead for jail, courthouse project fundingCape Girardeau County Commission members approved construction funding and insurance renewals during their regular meeting Thursday, Nov. 2. Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy and Associate Commissioners Paul Koeper and Charles Herbst began the...
-
Highway 51 in Perry County closed for railroad workHighway 51 in Perry County, from Main Street to County Road 934 in McBride, Missouri, will be closed as railroad crews perform railroad maintenance. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will take place from 7...
-
-
Lights are on, but nobody's home Camping World building in Scott County remains empty a year after completion9Scott County presiding Commissioner Danny Tetley says he has no information on why the Camping World location off Interstate 55 near Cape Girardeau Regional Airport hasn't opened. The 33,000-square-foot facility on a 12-acre parcel along Nash Road...
-
Salute to veterans: Wayne Wallingford, Seth McKee, Charles Weber make Missouri Vets HOF1Three local men, including a current state official, were among seven people inducted Friday, Oct. 27, as the 2023 class of Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony was held in the rotunda of the Missouri State Capitol building in...
-
City of Cape Girardeau to consider renaming portion of street after former SEMO athletes12Cape Girardeau City Council members will consider renaming a street on the Southeast Missouri State University campus after two former Redhawks. The item will be the subject of a special council meeting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, at City Hall,...
-
Salute to veterans: Veterans Day events planned in regionSeveral Veterans Day events have been scheduled around the area. Veterans Day is Saturday, Nov. 11, but holiday-related events span several days: n Scott City First Baptist Church Veterans Day Service of Remembrance 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5,...
-
Salute to veterans: Memories of war: WWII veteran shares combat stories1Dean Campbell is 99 years old and sharp as a tack. He'll be the first to admit he can't see or hear as well as he used to, but his memory is infallible. "It's just luck," he said. "It just happened. Why, I don't know." The same could be said of his...
-
Salute to veterans: Tales from the homefront: former Jackson resident remembers father, brother at war2When Beth Hall was 9 years old and living in Jackson, her brother, Pete Bertling, went off to war. "I don't really remember anybody saying too much about it," she said. "Everybody was all in the same boat, really. Everyone was waiting for someone."...
-
Most read 11/1/23Largest Christian university in US faces record fine after federal probe into alleged deceptionWASHINGTON -- The country's largest Christian university is being fined $37.7 million by the federal government amid accusations that it misled students about the cost of its graduate programs. Grand Canyon University, which has more than 100,000...
-
Did You Know? 10 things you may not know about the US Postal Service4As we've heard internal reports of U.S. Postal Service workers struggling to get the local mail out on time, the Southeast Missourian has been looking more into USPS' general operations. Here are 10 things you may not know about the Postal Service:...
-
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to request proposals for medical examiner21Cape Girardeau County Commission members unanimously approved requesting additional information about medical examiners after a public hearing Monday, Oct. 30. The hearing's purpose was to have residents give their say as to whether they prefer the...
-
Kennett man held in alleged Cape incidents7Cape Girardeau police apprehended a Kennett, Missouri, man alleged to have pointed a loaded gun at two people and tried to break into the home of another victim in an attempt to rob them. A news release issued by Cape Girardeau Police Department...
-
ALDI Jackson, Perryville opening dates setALDI plans to open its new 21,682-square-foot discount grocery store at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson on Wednesday, Dec. 6, a Jackson city official told the Southeast Missourian on Friday, Oct. 27. According to Larry Miller, Jackson's building...
-
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.