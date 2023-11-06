Column: Music Memories, Beverly Reece and Jerry Ford

Photo submitted by Steve Schaffner

Beverly Reece is one of the most brilliant musicians Ive ever known.

For more than 40 years, Beverly has been Cape Girardeaus premier jazz and worship pianist.

In addition to being a multi-genre keyboardist, she has taught hundreds of students, many who have gone on to have significant careers in music.

She began playing piano at age 21⁄2. During her edu- cation, she also excelled on violin and oboe  but piano and organ are what most folks associate with Miss Bev.

Ive considered myself very blessed to have played along- side her in the Jerry Ford Orchestra and his jazz combo.

I never cease to be amazed at her ability to pull off any tune in any key. She has perfect pitch and a photographic mind.

Several years ago, Jerry, Bev and I were booked to play a dinner show on the Mississippi Queen Riverboat as it traveled from Cape Girardeau to Chester, Ill.

During the evening, Jerry asked if anyone in the audience had a request. A lady asked for a tune from the musical Oklahoma.

With no music, Beverly proceeded to play a 15-minute medley of every single tune in Oklahoma as if it was printed on a score. No hesitations, no hiccups, no start overs. It was the most astounding off-the-cuff performance Ive ever heard.

Not only were the songs seamlessly connected, she included key modulations and embellishments that would leave any musician slack-jawed.

The best part about Bev is her nurturing, sweetheart personality and her sense of humor.

The Jerry Ford Orchestra has been a fixture in the region since 1957.

A phenomenal trumpeter, one of Jerry Fords best traits is his ability to organize combinations of musicians and singers with outstanding results.

My mom was his babysitter when he was a tyke in the 1940s. Im pretty sure that had a lot to do with me getting a gig in Jerrys various bands.

At 81 years old, Jerry keeps an active calendar playing shows, dances, weddings and wineries, as well as Dixieland every time a paddlewheel boat docks in Cape Girardeau.

In addition to being a music institution in the region for six decades, Jerry has served as a legislator in the Missouri House of Representatives, authored five books and served on the board of directors for numerous community organizations.

With his jazz orchestra, he has been a tireless fund- raiser for many charitable causes in Southeast Missouri.

Recently, Beverly and Jerry recorded and released a CD titled For the Ladies.

The CD explores classic American Songbook love songs that contain beautiful melodies, unique lyrics and unusual chord progressions that have made them jazz classics.

They will perform songs from the CD in a special afternoon concert Saturday, Nov. 18, at 3 p.m. in Shuck Recital Hall on the River Campus of Southeast Missouri State University, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. Admission to the concert is free.

Donations are welcome, to benefit scholarships and operating expenses of the Music Academy, a Southeast Missouri State University Department of Music program that offers musical instruction from professional faculty members to students of all ages, funded solely by instructional fees and donations. Additionally, CDs will be on sale, with all proceeds going to the Music Academy.

We hope to see you there.

Steve Schaffner is the director of the Music Academy at Southeast Missouri State University. Previously, he was the orchestra director for Cape Girardeau Public Schools and Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School in Augusta, Ga. He has performed and/or directed in 48 states and 11 countries.