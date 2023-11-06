VintageNOW celebrates record-breaking year in style
The VintageNOW fashion show is a labor of love.
The annual event is spearheaded by director Deb Maevers and an army of volunteers. Its purpose: To raise awareness around the issue of domestic violence and raise funds to support Safe House of Southeast Missouri, a not-for-profit agency that provides shelter and services to women and men in some of the most difficult life circumstances.
The event is held in October of each year during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and this year marked year 14. It was a record-breaking year in both dollars raised and attendance $167,000 in net proceeds for Safe House and 2,300 people at the Show Me Center for the spectacular show.
The 2023 theme was "Ode to the Arts", and the show didn't disappoint. It was a full display of bright colors and impressive outfits. And the folks who walked the runway always do a great job, bringing so much personality and fun to the show.
Make sure to check out the Southeast Missourian's gallery online here and the two-page photo display in this past weekend's Good Times section of the print edition.
Special thanks to all the volunteers, sponsors and attendees who made this year a success. We're already looking forward to next year's show, which is set for Saturday, Oct. 12.
It's heartbreaking that we need to raise funds to address domestic violence. No individual should have to live with this abuse. But we're thankful for Safe House and the many individuals and organizations in this community who have rallied to support such an important cause.
