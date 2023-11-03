Daylight saving time ends this weekend rejoice!
An unofficial but treasured holiday for many adults comes around this weekend.
The annual switch from daylight saving time to standard time also known as Extra Hour of Sleep Night.
Officially, the time change occurs at 2 a.m. Sunday morning, Nov. 5.
Why does the time change? Why at 2 a.m.? Why do Hawaii and Arizona thumb their nose at the concept?
For the answers to two of those questions and others, we turn to a period when Americans traveled not by air or interstate but by rail.
The year is 1883.
Time is a mess. Actually, times are a mess, as there are more than 140 local times in North America. The folks in charge of railroads decided such a willy-nilly approach didnt work well. A train that left Station A at 4 p.m. might arrive at Station B at 3:45 p.m. because Mayor Timex decided what time it was in his town. So, they began operating on standard time.
In 1918, the Interstate Commerce Commission created the time zone system and identified Eastern, Central, Mountain, Pacific and Alaska zones (four more zones Atlantic, Hawaii-Aleutian, Samoa and Chamorro would come later).
Time marched on, and in 1966, the Department of Transportation remember, the railroads started all this received the responsibility of regulating, fostering, and promoting widespread and uniform adoption and observance of standardized time within each zone. Toward that goal, Congress adopted the Uniform Time Act, which established uniform time in the time zones and called for time changes twice a year, between standard time and daylight saving time. The time changes at 2 a.m. on two Sunday mornings each year a time that initially would cause the fewest disruptions to rail traffic.
Reasons to have the two times included conserving energy, having more daytime hours of sunlight for farmers and creating jobs for time-change graphics designers.
Most of the United States and its territories agreed to go along with the time changes, but the folks running American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands, Hawaii and most of Arizona balked. Makes some sense those areas arent lacking sunlight, and tourists dont really care what time it is anyway.
In 2023, is changing time twice a year still necessary?
Probably not. Work habits and schedules have changed. Modern tractors and combines have lights that can virtually turn night into day. Not to mention, what the fall time change giveth, the spring time change taketh away. Want to see a disgruntled group? Visit an office the Monday morning following the switch to daylight saving time. Brutal.
Plus, studies have shown that changing times is hard on our health.
The Bloomberg School of Public Health at Johns Hopkins University published an article in March that contends the time changes increase heart attacks and strokes, affect mood and stress and also increase traffic accidents. The time changes affect young people, too. A 2015 study published in Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine cited behavioral, learning and attention issues, as well as health issues such as an increased risk of accidents, injuries, high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes and mental health problems.
Some medical experts have suggested ditching daylight saving time and staying on standard time all year. Among the arguments in the Johns Hopkins piece is that preserving evening daylight means less morning light, resulting in sleepier commuters, icier roads and more school children walking to school or waiting for the bus before the sun comes up.
A piece published in the November 2022 issue of Coloradan Alumni Magazine, quoted University of Colorado sleep researcher Kenneth Wright as supporting the idea.
If you look at the expert consensus from the scientific societies that focus on sleep, health and circadian rhythms, all of them agree this is a bad idea. Yes, we should be getting rid of the time change. But the science suggests we should be sticking with standard time, not daylight saving time.
This debate will likely continue. Whats certain, though, is were looking forward to Sunday morning.
Comments
-
-
-
Column (11/2/23)Will the media get coverage of the crisis in Israel and Gaza right? It all depends on the editorsIf you ask most people, including most journalists, what the job of the press is, they will reasonably respond with a number of high-minded cliches: "report the news," "hold the powerful accountable," "inform the public," etc. That's all well and...
-
-
Editorial (11/1/23)A word of thanks to America's veteransWilliam Shakespeare's sweet-smelling rose aside, names can carry a lot of meaning. For some of our oldest Americans, those names include Bastogne and Midway and Iwo Jima. The generation behind them, Saigon and la Drang and Khe Sanh. Then, Mogadishu...
-
Anti-Israel demonstrators hate the WestThe cataract of anti-Israel sentiment on college campuses has been shocking, but it shouldn't be surprising. It is the poisoned fruit of teaching a generation of college students to despise their own civilization. Jesse Jackson famously led a chant...
-
Fighting back against the Left and Big Tech's attacks on free speechAmericans are growing increasingly alarmed over the Left's relentless efforts to force their values, ideals and way of life onto the rest of society, whether it's in the classroom, the media and even the health care system. And as we have seen over...
-
Premodern diversity vs. civilizational unityFew Romans in the late decades of their 5th-century A.D. empire celebrated their newfound "diversity" of marauding Goths, Ostrogoths, Visigoths, Huns, and Vandals. These tribes en masse had crossed the unsecured Rhine and Danube borders to harvest...
-
Editorial (10/30/23)Discovery Playhouse has new leadership and updated exhibitsThere's new leadership at Discovery Playhouse in downtown Cape Girardeau. For the last several years, Christa Weber would bring her children now ages 15, 13 and 8 to the children's museum on Broadway. But she notes her first experience with the...
-
Column (10/30/23)New book helps Americans make plan about readdressing segregationJim Crow laws are often thought of (especially by white people) as a thing of the past. Something that the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s worked to undo. We think of lunch counter sit-ins, Martin Luther King Jr. and the March on Washington. We...
-
Column (10/28/23)Column: MOScholars program fulfills promise of Missouri's creed to supports the state's children with specific needsIn Latin, Missouri's state motto declares: "Salus Populi Suprema Lex Esto." That means: "The Good of the People Shall Be The Supreme Law." The MOScholars program in the State Treasurer's Office not only fulfills that special Missouri creed -- it...
-
Column (10/28/23)We must restore 'Veritas' at our universitiesAccording to a survey done by the Harvard Crimson in 2022, 80% of the faculty at Harvard University self-identified as "liberal." Thirty-seven percent self-identified as "very liberal." Only 1% self-identified as conservative. This snapshot of the...
-
Editorial (10/27/23)Have a safe, fun Halloween -- and don't forget the toothbrush!For many children, the favorite days list probably goes 1. Christmas, 2. birthday and 3. Halloween. (Come to think of it, the list might not be all that different for many adults.) Favorite day or not, Halloween is upon us, and before hordes of...
-
-
Editorial (10/25/23)Thankful for our area's first respondersThe past few years have shown us how essential many workers are. We need hands-on medical care in hospitals and clinics, and we need our grocery store shelves stocked with goods delivered by trucks driven by men and women across the country. Each...
-
-
Letter (10/24/23)Fighting cancer is a priorityLast month, I had the honor of representing Missouri's Eighth Congressional District on Capitol Hill, along with roughly 600 of my fellow American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) volunteers, to urge lawmakers to make cancer a national...
-
Editorial (10/23/23)Editorial: Survivor Stories share hope in midst of challengeOctober is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It's a time to raise funds and bring attention to a disease that has impacted thousands of women and men around the world. You'll see the color pink used to help raise that awareness. It's important, as...
-
-
Editorial (10/20/23)Region's manufacturers key to economic progressPittsburgh and steel. Detroit and The Big Three. St. Louis and Anheuser-Busch. Some locales base their identity in a particular industry. Others host a more varied manufacturing base, and Cape Girardeau and Scott counties are squarely in that group....
-
-
Letter (10/19/23)Speaking out on domestic violenceAs a survivor of domestic and firearms violence, I continue to use my voice for those who have been impacted by domestic violence. As a community, we must do our part to advocate for others. Especially during this time of COVID-19 when situations...
-
Editorial (10/18/23)Notre Dame Activity Week raises amazing $318KSchool fundraisers are nothing new. Food items. Car washes. Raffles. There is almost always a classroom looking for a few bucks during each school year. But a little one-off campaign is not what Notre Dame Regional High School's annual Activity Week...
-
-
Editorial (10/16/23)Editorial: Local men win on big stage induction into Special Olympics Missouri Hall of FameTwo Cape Girardeau men were recently on the receiving end of a great surprise. Officials with Special Olympics Missouri gathered a crowd Oct. 3 at Osage Centre. Among the group of coaches, athletes and supporters were Daniel Fultz, a longtime...
-
-
Editorial (10/11/23)SEMO homecoming week -- a special celebration to mark 150 years of traditionSoutheast Missouri State University's annual homecoming celebration is always a fun time. Reconnecting with old friends. Seeing what's new around campus. Enjoying the pomp and circumstance swirling around a football game. This year, though, feels a...
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.