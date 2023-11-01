Prayer 11-1-23

More to explore
'Pets night out' with the Arts CouncilThe Arts Council of Southeast Missouri is holding its First Friday for November from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3. This Friday will be "pets night out" welcoming all those who have a furry friend to bring them along to look at art, listen to live...
How does Cape County housing, income data stack up against St. Louis?1A report released last month by the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center showed Cape Girardeau had the highest cost of living of six participating metro areas in Missouri, though the cost of living in Cape Girardeau is still 5% below...
53rd Annual Arts and Crafts Extravaganza to be heldThe 53rd annual Arts and Crafts Extravaganza will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, and Sunday, Nov. 19, at the Osage Centre and Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. This holiday tradition is put on by the Arts Council of Southeast...
Zonta Women of Achievement nominee: Dr. Jennifer BengtsonDr. Jennifer Bengtson earned her Ph.D. in Anthropology in 2012. She has spent her entire professional career at Southeast Missouri State University attaining the rank of Professor in 2022. A mentor and a scholar, she is also someone who has long...
Zonta Women of Achievement: MaKenya OwensA native of Cape Girardeau, MaKenya Owens has dedicated her life to her faith and service to others. An alumnus of Southeast Missouri State University, where she studied Secondary Education, Owens spent 14 years working in the field of human...
Zonta Women of Achievement nominee: Beth KellerFor 23 years Beth Keller has been a vital part of the Saint Francis Healthcare System where she currently serves as an Account Manager for Saint Francis Health Plans. Volunteering is second nature to Keller who finds ways to serve throughout the...
Zonta Women of Achievement nominee: Kendra EadsFor nearly two decades Kendra Eads has tirelessly advocated for women and girls through sexual violence prevention and intervention. She received a Bachelor of Science in Social Work degree from Southeast Missouri State University in 2004 and from...
Zonta Women of Achievement nominee: Casey BrunkeCasey Brunke has worked for the City of Cape Girardeau since 2010 and currently serves as the Public Works Director. In 2004, she received her bachelors degree in civil engineering from the University of Missouri - Columbia. She is a Registered...
Zonta Lifetime Achievement Award: Kathryn SwanOur Lifetime Achievement honoree, Kathryn Swan, is employed by the State of Missouri as a Commissioner on the Labor and Industrial Relations Commission (the Commission), appointed by Missouri Governor Michael L. Parson in July 2022. She is the...
Zonta Celebration Award: Abbie Crites-LeoniOur Celebration Award honoree is the Honorable Abbie Crites-Leoni who, in February 2014, became the first female federal judge appointed to work full-time in Cape Girardeau. Prior to assuming her judicial duties, Crites-Leoni spent more than a...
Fourth annual Spirit of Democracy Banquet and Silent Auction set for Saturday in Cape GirardeauOfficials with the Stars and Stripes Museum and Library, located in Bloomfield, Missouri, will be holding their fourth Annual Spirit of Democracy Banquet and Silent Auction on Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. Doors will open...
Did You Know? 10 things you may not know about the US Postal ServiceAs we've heard internal reports of U.S. Postal Service workers struggling to get the local mail out on time, the Southeast Missourian has been looking more into USPS' general operations. Here are 10 things you may not know about the Postal Service:...
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to request proposals for medical examiner11Cape Girardeau County Commission members unanimously approved requesting additional information about medical examiners after a public hearing Monday, Oct. 30. The hearing's purpose was to have residents give their say as to whether they prefer the...
Local lawmakers Burger, Hovis comment on embattled Speaker PlocherDays after U.S. House members chose a new speaker to lead the 435-member legislative chamber in Washington, D.C., a panel in the Missouri House is now investigating the actions of its speaker, GOP Rep. Dean Plocher of Des Peres, near St. Louis. The...
Missouri chief justice visits class at Cape Central High School1Supreme Court of Missouri Chief Justice Mary Russell visited the Advance Placement Government class Monday, Oct. 30, at Cape Central High School. Russell gave a presentation on how a case arrives before the state Supreme Court. Russell illustrated...
Kennett man held in alleged Cape incidents6Cape Girardeau police apprehended a Kennett, Missouri, man alleged to have pointed a loaded gun at two people and tried to break into the home of another victim in an attempt to rob them. A news release issued by Cape Girardeau Police Department...
Cape Girardeau group pursues paranormal in Missouri, Illinois7CAIRO, Ill. The Southern Medical Center in Cairo has been abandoned since 1986. Its hallways are covered in graffiti and debris. Broken equipment and decades of trash litter most rooms. Even the stairs are crumbling apart. Most people steer clear...
Most read 10/30/23ALDI Jackson, Perryville opening dates setALDI plans to open its new 21,682-square-foot discount grocery store at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson on Wednesday, Dec. 6, a Jackson city official told the Southeast Missourian on Friday, Oct. 27. According to Larry Miller, Jackson's building...
Missouri State Archives produces video series on preserving photographsThe Missouri State Archives is offering a YouTube series on preserving photographs. The seven-part series includes information on how to identify certain types of photography, the inherent preservation challenges with each type of photograph, as...
SEMO's Yaskewich on 'impressive' US GDP report9Count economist David Yaskewich of Southeast Missouri State University among those who found the Thursday, Oct. 26, third quarter estimated report on America's gross domestic product "impressive and surprising." U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis...
Sikeston man honored for his Sept. 11 efforts3SIKESTON, Mo. After 22 years, a Sikeston resident was honored as a Federal Bureau of Investigation first responder to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks during an event at the New York Police Department headquarters in New York City, along with other FBI...
Most read 10/28/23Oversight of Postal Service includes multiple layers16U.S. Rep. Jason Smith said he is advocating for the U.S. Post Office to improve services for his constituents in Southeast Missouri. But it's unclear exactly how much power Smith, or any single representative, has in improving postal delivery as the...
Most read 10/26/23First Responders Month: Fire in the blood for Glueck, children in Chaffee4Firefighter Grayson Glueck of Chaffee, Missouri, started his first responder and firefighter volunteer career in Delta in 1993 the day he turned 18. He said the chief at the time was a family friend who asked whether he would like to join the fire...
Most read 10/26/23Breaking: Active shooter in Maine; media report says 22 dead, many injured6Police in Lewiston, Maine, are investigating what reports are calling a "mass casualty event" at several locations. CNN is reporting 16 dead and several dozen injured. This is a breaking story. More details will be forthcoming.
Most read 10/25/23Cape Girardeau Public Schools builds for growth and plans for more8The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education voted to accept a bid for the renovation of the former Red Star Baptist Church building, located at 1301 Main St. in Cape Girardeau. The district purchased the building in December 2022 to be the...
Most read 10/25/23Encore pizzeria to premiere at Cape's City Centre3Cody Kelley has around a decade of restaurant experience. He started at Fazoli's, managed a Chick-fil-A and worked at local establishments 36 Restaurant and Bar and Gabriel's Food + Wine. He's operated the A La Carte catering service since 2019. Now...