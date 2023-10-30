Empowering Hope: The Giving Branch Non Profit Grants $5,000 to Cape County Breast Cancer Survivor

Kimberly Wilkinson, two-time breast cancer survivor was recently awarded a $5,000 grant from, The Giving Branch, for her heroic battle against breast cancer. The Giving Branch is a 5013c non-profit and is the philanthropic arm for Flat Branch Home Loans. In the month of October, The Giving Branch, has given over $67,000 to women who are in the fight against breast cancer currently or who have survived the deadly disease and are in the process of recovery.

At the beginning of October, I received a call to action from The Giving Branch to nominate someone in the fight against breast cancer, for the grant. Not knowing anyone personally I could nominate, I put out my own call to action on social media. Within a few short hours I had handfuls of names of people being suggested on my post.

Joanna Sams, with Ritter Real Estate had recommended a single mother who had survived breast cancer not once but twice. Joanna's recommendation really stood out to me, I quickly sent her nominee Kimberly Wilkinson, a direct message and asked if I could speak with her and talk to her about a grant that would possibly be available to her.

Kimberly responded quickly. We had an hour-long conversation about her fight with breast cancer. After spending the time hearing her struggle and at times even crying with her, for the great loss and pain she had suffered, I knew she was my nominee. I submitted her grant request to The Giving Branch with high hopes of my newfound friend receiving these precious resources.

To my delight she was chosen to receive a full $5,000 grant and I quickly planned a check presentation celebration for Kimberly. Our celebration included the attendance of Joanna Sams, nominating local citizen, her boss Jared Ritter with Ritter Real Estate, Jacob Turner, local Cape Girardeau County candidate for the 27th Senatorial District, along with a handful of other Flat Branch employees and local community members.

We celebrated her victory over breast cancer by hosting a celebration at the Flat Branch Office in Cape Girardeau. The office was overflowing with pink everything. We made sure the office was decked out in pink streamers and balloons, and we provided pink cupcakes, pink drinks as well as pink confetti poppers. It was a joyous party for this deserving woman who had endured much suffering due to breast cancer.

Mason, Kimberly's 14-year-old son was honored by Jacob Turner, local senatorial candidate, for standing strong by his mothers side, during her battle. Mason received the gift of an Apple Smart Watch to help him with his athletic goals of monitoring his mountain biking and running progress.

Kimberly received the $5,000 check along with gifts from Joanna Sams and Jared Ritter of Ritter Real Estate, in addition to gifts from Marnie Mitchell with The Mitchell Mortgage Lending Team at Flat Branch Home Loans.

So far in 2023, The Giving Branch, has poured $8,500 into the Southeast Missouri community. $2,500 to Street Level Cape Girardeau, $1,000 to PORCH Initiative, and most recently $5,000 to Kimberly Wilkinson.