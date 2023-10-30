Empowering Hope: The Giving Branch Non Profit Grants $5,000 to Cape County Breast Cancer Survivor

-
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to request proposals for medical examiner6Cape Girardeau County Commission members unanimously approved requesting additional information about medical examiners after a public hearing Monday, Oct. 30. The hearing's purpose was to have residents give their say as to whether they prefer the...
-
Local lawmakers Burger, Hovis comment on embattled Speaker PlocherDays after U.S. House members chose a new speaker to lead the 435-member legislative chamber in Washington, D.C., a panel in the Missouri House is now investigating the actions of its speaker, GOP Rep. Dean Plocher of Des Peres, near St. Louis. The...
-
-
Did You Know? 10 things you may not know about the US Postal ServiceAs we've heard internal reports of U.S. Postal Service workers struggling to get the local mail out on time, the Southeast Missourian has been looking more into USPS' general operations. Here are 10 things you may not know about the Postal Service:...
-
Missouri chief justice visits class at Cape Central High School1Supreme Court of Missouri Chief Justice Mary Russell visited the Advance Placement Government class Monday, Oct. 30, at Cape Central High School. Russell gave a presentation on how a case arrives before the state Supreme Court. Russell illustrated...
-
Kennett man held in alleged Cape incidents5Cape Girardeau police apprehended a Kennett, Missouri, man alleged to have pointed a loaded gun at two people and tried to break into the home of another victim in an attempt to rob them. A news release issued by Cape Girardeau Police Department...
-
Cape Girardeau group pursues paranormal in Missouri, Illinois5CAIRO, Ill. The Southern Medical Center in Cairo has been abandoned since 1986. Its hallways are covered in graffiti and debris. Broken equipment and decades of trash litter most rooms. Even the stairs are crumbling apart. Most people steer clear...
-
Most read 10/30/23ALDI Jackson, Perryville opening dates setALDI plans to open its new 21,682-square-foot discount grocery store at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson on Wednesday, Dec. 6, a Jackson city official told the Southeast Missourian on Friday, Oct. 27. According to Larry Miller, Jackson's building...
-
Missouri State Archives produces video series on preserving photographsThe Missouri State Archives is offering a YouTube series on preserving photographs. The seven-part series includes information on how to identify certain types of photography, the inherent preservation challenges with each type of photograph, as...
-
-
-
SEMO's Yaskewich on 'impressive' US GDP report9Count economist David Yaskewich of Southeast Missouri State University among those who found the Thursday, Oct. 26, third quarter estimated report on America's gross domestic product "impressive and surprising." U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis...
-
Sikeston man honored for his Sept. 11 efforts1SIKESTON, Mo. After 22 years, a Sikeston resident was honored as a Federal Bureau of Investigation first responder to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks during an event at the New York Police Department headquarters in New York City, along with other FBI...
-
-
Oversight of Postal Service includes multiple layers16U.S. Rep. Jason Smith said he is advocating for the U.S. Post Office to improve services for his constituents in Southeast Missouri. But it's unclear exactly how much power Smith, or any single representative, has in improving postal delivery as the...
-
-
Homemade Halloween: Families forsake store-bought costumesHalloween costumes from a store on average can cost $20 to $50, depending on the style and quality. However, not everyone buys their costumes. Some still take their time to make their own for themselves and/or family members. Rachel O'Loughlin of...
-
Scholarship created for physics education2A new scholarship for physics education has been created for Southeast Missouri State University students. Jason LeGrand and Eric Burkholder created the scholarship through the Southeast Missouri University Foundation to support SEMO students...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 10/30/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, Oct. 23, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
-
New House Speaker wins accolades from Jason Smith7Area congressman Jason Smith, who rose earlier this year to one of the most powerful roles in the U.S. House, is on record praising the lower chamber's new leader, Louisiana GOP congressman Mike Johnson. Johnson, 51, was elected on the first ballot...
-
Southeast Missouri Sports Massage relocates from Marble Hill to Cape GirardeauMarjorie Eddleman founded Southeast Missouri Sports Massage earlier this year based on experiences she had gone through with her own injuries and recovery. "I've had elbow tendonitis, I've thrown out a hamstring, even lower back issues, (and) I have...
-
New book from Jackson author1Jackson author Sarah Geringer recently published her latest book, "Hope for the Hard Days: 100 Encouraging Devotions". This is Geringer's seventh book of Christian nonfiction and is a compilation of devotional writing from her blog on her website,...
-
'Coming back to the roots' music show scheduled for Friday, Nov. 3Those with roots in Southeast Missouri seem to come back. This is true for musical and visual artist Samuel P, as well as Ashley Byrne, who is also a musician. Samuel is a hip-hop artist who graduated from Jackson High School in 2007. He has since...
-
Hiring fair slated for Monday in Cape Girardeau1Southeast Missouri State University and the local Missouri Job Center will host what's being called "a drive through hiring" event from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30. The location is the SEMO parking lot at 920 Broadway, across the street from...
-
-
Local News 10/26/23First Responders Month: Fire in the blood for Glueck, children in Chaffee4Firefighter Grayson Glueck of Chaffee, Missouri, started his first responder and firefighter volunteer career in Delta in 1993 the day he turned 18. He said the chief at the time was a family friend who asked whether he would like to join the fire...
-
Local News 10/26/23First Responders Month: Adrenaline junkie Jackson Fire Rescue first responder Robbie GreifJackson Fire Rescue Capt. Robbie Greif has spent 31 years in fire service, with 22 of them working for Cape Girardeau's county seat municipality. As a seasoned first responder, there is one day Greif will not soon forget March 17, 2022. On that...
-
Most read 10/26/23Breaking: Active shooter in Maine; media report says 22 dead, many injured6Police in Lewiston, Maine, are investigating what reports are calling a "mass casualty event" at several locations. CNN is reporting 16 dead and several dozen injured. This is a breaking story. More details will be forthcoming.
-
Most read 10/25/23Cape Girardeau Public Schools builds for growth and plans for more8The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education voted to accept a bid for the renovation of the former Red Star Baptist Church building, located at 1301 Main St. in Cape Girardeau. The district purchased the building in December 2022 to be the...
-
Most read 10/25/23Encore pizzeria to premiere at Cape's City Centre3Cody Kelley has around a decade of restaurant experience. He started at Fazoli's, managed a Chick-fil-A and worked at local establishments 36 Restaurant and Bar and Gabriel's Food + Wine. He's operated the A La Carte catering service since 2019. Now...
-
Most read 10/23/23Notre Dame student achieves perfect score on ACT exam3Luke Richey, a senior at Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau, scored a perfect 36 on the American College Testing (ACT) exam. Richey said he was "very happy" when he received the results. "I just feel grateful and thankful to everyone...
Empowering Hope: The Giving Branch Non Profit Grants $5,000 to Cape County Breast Cancer Survivor
Kimberly Wilkinson, two-time breast cancer survivor was recently awarded a $5,000 grant from, The Giving Branch, for her heroic battle against breast cancer. The Giving Branch is a 5013c non-profit and is the philanthropic arm for Flat Branch Home Loans. In the month of October, The Giving Branch, has given over $67,000 to women who are in the fight against breast cancer currently or who have survived the deadly disease and are in the process of recovery.
At the beginning of October, I received a call to action from The Giving Branch to nominate someone in the fight against breast cancer, for the grant. Not knowing anyone personally I could nominate, I put out my own call to action on social media. Within a few short hours I had handfuls of names of people being suggested on my post.
Joanna Sams, with Ritter Real Estate had recommended a single mother who had survived breast cancer not once but twice. Joanna's recommendation really stood out to me, I quickly sent her nominee Kimberly Wilkinson, a direct message and asked if I could speak with her and talk to her about a grant that would possibly be available to her.
Kimberly responded quickly. We had an hour-long conversation about her fight with breast cancer. After spending the time hearing her struggle and at times even crying with her, for the great loss and pain she had suffered, I knew she was my nominee. I submitted her grant request to The Giving Branch with high hopes of my newfound friend receiving these precious resources.
To my delight she was chosen to receive a full $5,000 grant and I quickly planned a check presentation celebration for Kimberly. Our celebration included the attendance of Joanna Sams, nominating local citizen, her boss Jared Ritter with Ritter Real Estate, Jacob Turner, local Cape Girardeau County candidate for the 27th Senatorial District, along with a handful of other Flat Branch employees and local community members.
We celebrated her victory over breast cancer by hosting a celebration at the Flat Branch Office in Cape Girardeau. The office was overflowing with pink everything. We made sure the office was decked out in pink streamers and balloons, and we provided pink cupcakes, pink drinks as well as pink confetti poppers. It was a joyous party for this deserving woman who had endured much suffering due to breast cancer.
Mason, Kimberly's 14-year-old son was honored by Jacob Turner, local senatorial candidate, for standing strong by his mothers side, during her battle. Mason received the gift of an Apple Smart Watch to help him with his athletic goals of monitoring his mountain biking and running progress.
Kimberly received the $5,000 check along with gifts from Joanna Sams and Jared Ritter of Ritter Real Estate, in addition to gifts from Marnie Mitchell with The Mitchell Mortgage Lending Team at Flat Branch Home Loans.
So far in 2023, The Giving Branch, has poured $8,500 into the Southeast Missouri community. $2,500 to Street Level Cape Girardeau, $1,000 to PORCH Initiative, and most recently $5,000 to Kimberly Wilkinson.
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.