Prayer 10-30-23

Local News 10/31/23Kennett man held in alleged Cape incidentsCape Girardeau police apprehended a Kennett, Missouri, man alleged to have pointed a loaded gun at two people and tried to break into the home of another victim in an attempt to rob them. A news release issued by Cape Girardeau Police Department...
Cape Girardeau group pursues paranormal in Missouri, Illinois2CAIRO, Ill. The Southern Medical Center in Cairo has been abandoned since 1986. Its hallways are covered in graffiti and debris. Broken equipment and decades of trash litter most rooms. Even the stairs are crumbling apart. Most people steer clear...
Missouri State Archives produces video series on preserving photographsThe Missouri State Archives is offering a YouTube series on preserving photographs. The seven-part series includes information on how to identify certain types of photography, the inherent preservation challenges with each type of photograph, as...
SEMO's Yaskewich on 'impressive' US GDP report3Count economist David Yaskewich of Southeast Missouri State University among those who found the Thursday, Oct. 26, third quarter estimated report on America's gross domestic product "impressive and surprising." U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis...
Sikeston man honored for his Sept. 11 efforts1SIKESTON, Mo. After 22 years, a Sikeston resident was honored as a Federal Bureau of Investigation first responder to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks during an event at the New York Police Department headquarters in New York City, along with other FBI...
Oversight of Postal Service includes multiple layers16U.S. Rep. Jason Smith said he is advocating for the U.S. Post Office to improve services for his constituents in Southeast Missouri. But it's unclear exactly how much power Smith, or any single representative, has in improving postal delivery as the...
Homemade Halloween: Families forsake store-bought costumesHalloween costumes from a store on average can cost $20 to $50, depending on the style and quality. However, not everyone buys their costumes. Some still take their time to make their own for themselves and/or family members. Rachel O'Loughlin of...
Scholarship created for physics education2A new scholarship for physics education has been created for Southeast Missouri State University students. Jason LeGrand and Eric Burkholder created the scholarship through the Southeast Missouri University Foundation to support SEMO students...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 10/30/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, Oct. 23, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
New House Speaker wins accolades from Jason Smith7Area congressman Jason Smith, who rose earlier this year to one of the most powerful roles in the U.S. House, is on record praising the lower chamber's new leader, Louisiana GOP congressman Mike Johnson. Johnson, 51, was elected on the first ballot...
Southeast Missouri Sports Massage relocates from Marble Hill to Cape GirardeauMarjorie Eddleman founded Southeast Missouri Sports Massage earlier this year based on experiences she had gone through with her own injuries and recovery. "I've had elbow tendonitis, I've thrown out a hamstring, even lower back issues, (and) I have...
New book from Jackson author1Jackson author Sarah Geringer recently published her latest book, "Hope for the Hard Days: 100 Encouraging Devotions". This is Geringer's seventh book of Christian nonfiction and is a compilation of devotional writing from her blog on her website,...
'Coming back to the roots' music show scheduled for Friday, Nov. 3Those with roots in Southeast Missouri seem to come back. This is true for musical and visual artist Samuel P, as well as Ashley Byrne, who is also a musician. Samuel is a hip-hop artist who graduated from Jackson High School in 2007. He has since...
Hiring fair slated for Monday in Cape Girardeau1Southeast Missouri State University and the local Missouri Job Center will host what's being called "a drive through hiring" event from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30. The location is the SEMO parking lot at 920 Broadway, across the street from...
First Responders Month: Fire in the blood for Glueck, children in Chaffee4Firefighter Grayson Glueck of Chaffee, Missouri, started his first responder and firefighter volunteer career in Delta in 1993 the day he turned 18. He said the chief at the time was a family friend who asked whether he would like to join the fire...
First Responders Month: Adrenaline junkie Jackson Fire Rescue first responder Robbie GreifJackson Fire Rescue Capt. Robbie Greif has spent 31 years in fire service, with 22 of them working for Cape Girardeau's county seat municipality. As a seasoned first responder, there is one day Greif will not soon forget March 17, 2022. On that...
First Responders Month: Deputy dedicated to helping abuse, assault survivorsCpl. Jaime Holloway is a one-woman department. Every sexual assault or domestic violence case the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office investigates goes through her. She began her role as a domestic violence investigator Jan. 1, 2014. Since then,...
First Responders Month: Local nurse recognized for five decades of service2Local nurse Desma Reno has won the 2023 Missouri Nurses Association Hall of Fame Award. The Hall of Fame award recognizes outstanding nurse leaders of the state, whose commitment to the nursing profession has advanced the goals of the association...
First Responders Month: Scott City VFD personifies 'jack of all trades'Lt. Ben Freeman exemplifies the "jack of all trades" persona at Scott City Volunteer Fire Department. Freeman, with nearly a decade of experience in the field, is a firefighter, emergency medical technician and training coordinator for the...
First Responders Month: Spencer's work with Special Olympics provides wide range of benefits2Fore some, public service goes beyond serving in the public sector. Cpl. Johnny Spencer, a Cape Girardeau police officer, is making an impact on his community and Special Olympics. With nine years of service under his belt, he is not only protecting...
First Responders Month: Jackson school resource officer provides more than security2At Jackson Middle School, Tim Lester is the go-to guy for 3D printing. He also helps out with the school's robotics club, teaches students how to change the oil in a vehicle and even jumps in to fix flat tires for parents dropping off or picking up...
Most read 10/26/23Breaking: Active shooter in Maine; media report says 22 dead, many injured6Police in Lewiston, Maine, are investigating what reports are calling a "mass casualty event" at several locations. CNN is reporting 16 dead and several dozen injured. This is a breaking story. More details will be forthcoming.
Most read 10/25/23Cape Girardeau Public Schools builds for growth and plans for more8The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education voted to accept a bid for the renovation of the former Red Star Baptist Church building, located at 1301 Main St. in Cape Girardeau. The district purchased the building in December 2022 to be the...
Most read 10/25/23Encore pizzeria to premiere at Cape's City Centre3Cody Kelley has around a decade of restaurant experience. He started at Fazoli's, managed a Chick-fil-A and worked at local establishments 36 Restaurant and Bar and Gabriel's Food + Wine. He's operated the A La Carte catering service since 2019. Now...
Southeast Missourian announces management changes11The Southeast Missourian recently announced several promotions among its management team. Assistant publisher Lucas Presson has added general manager responsibilities and will be responsible for the newspaper's day-to-day operations as well as the...
Notre Dame student achieves perfect score on ACT exam3Luke Richey, a senior at Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau, scored a perfect 36 on the American College Testing (ACT) exam. Richey said he was "very happy" when he received the results. "I just feel grateful and thankful to everyone...
Marble Hill Cakes sets up shop at Jackson location5Marble Hill Cakes, owned by Valeriia Nagornykh, started out in the eponymous Bollinger County town. Now, its moved to a larger location in a larger city at 4215 Highway 72 in Jackson. Nagornykh launched her bakery in May and was looking to add a new...
Cape Girardeau restaurant rebrandsEncore Pizzeria + Kitchen will have a Halloween grand opening from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, inside Cape Girardeau City Centre, 2502 Tanner Drive. Cody Kelley 2016 Cape Girardeau Central graduate and former sous chef for the former...