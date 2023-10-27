Have a safe, fun Halloween -- and don't forget the toothbrush!

Editorial

For many children, the favorite days list probably goes 1. Christmas, 2. birthday and 3. Halloween.

(Come to think of it, the list might not be all that different for many adults.)

Favorite day or not, Halloween is upon us, and before hordes of little Taylor Swifts, Barbies, Spidermans and Black Panthers head out in their pursuit of all things sweet, a few notes of caution are worthwhile.

* Costumes. They should fit well and not impair vision (consider face paint instead of a mask). They should be made of non-flammable material as much as possible. A glow stick or reflective tape on costumes and treat bags will help others see those out and about.

* Safe travels. Small children should always have an adult with them. Older children should go as a group. All should use sidewalks and walkways and avoid walking in roadways when possible. Staying in familiar areas is also a good idea.

* After the action. Adults should check the candy haul, mindful of allergens and any items that look sketchy in any way. And don't forget an after-treat visit with a toothbrush to scrub away sticky, cavity-producing candies.

While neighborhood trick or treating remains a tradition, many organizations sponsor their own events for children and teens featuring candy, games and more. Some in our area over the next few days:

Saturday, Oct. 28

Sign up for Daily Headlines Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.

* Trunk or Treat -- First Baptist Church, 212 S. High St. in Jackson, 4 to 7 p.m.

* Fall Festival Trunk and Treat -- Kelly School, 4035 State Hwy. 77 in Benton, Missouri, 3 to 7:30 p.m. (Trunk or Treat, 6 to 7:30 p.m.)

Sunday, Oct. 29

* Trunk or Treat -- Centenary Methodist Church, 300 N. Ellis St. in Cape Girardeau, 4 to 5:30 p.m.

* Trunk or Treat -- Grace United Methodist Church, 521 Caruthers Ave. in Cape Girardeau, 5 to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

* Trick or Treat at the Library -- Riverside Regional Library, 800 City Park Drive in Perryville, Missouri, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

* Trick or Treat -- Notre Dame Regional High School, 265 Notre Dame Drive in Cape Girardeau, 10 to 11:30 a.m. (for children in pre-K through third grade)

* Light the Night, a trunk or treat style event -- Lynwood Baptist Church, 2935 Lynwood Hills Dr, Cape Girardeau, 6 to 8 p.m.

* Halloween -- Encore Dance Academy, 2530 William St. in Cape Girardeau, 5:30 to 8 p.m.

* Drive-Thru Trick or Treat -- Police/Fire Complex, 525 S. Hope St. in Jackson, 5 to 8 p.m.

* Trick or Treat -- Abbey Road Christian Church, 2411 Abbey Road in Cape Girardeau, 6 to 8 p.m.

* Trunk or Treat -- Cornerstone Church, 307 W. Cedar St. in Bertrand, Missouri, 6 to 8 p.m.

* Trunk R Treat -- VFW Post No. 3838, 1049 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, 6 to 8 p.m.

* Trunk or Treat -- Shawnee Park Center, 835 S. West End Blvd in Cape Girardeau, 6 to 8 p.m. (Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri is sponsoring and will also hand out 300 food boxes.)

Have a safe, fun Halloween.