First Responders Month: Spencer's work with Special Olympics provides wide range of benefits

Fore some, public service goes beyond serving in the public sector.

Cpl. Johnny Spencer, a Cape Girardeau police officer, is making an impact on his community and Special Olympics. With nine years of service under his belt, he is not only protecting the city but also supporting those with intellectual challenges through his involvement with the athletic organization.

Spencer's journey began when he first joined Cape Girardeau Police Department.

"I'm not from this area, but this was my first job as a police officer, and it kinda stuck," he shared.

Little did he know that his career choice would lead him to become a beacon of support for Special Olympics.

"Last year, I took over as the region coordinator on the law enforcement side," he said. "Law enforcement's partnership with Special Olympics is our chosen fundraiser."

Prior to that, Spencer had been volunteering to fundraise for Special Olympics since he joined the department nine years ago.

His journey with Special Olympics began under the guidance of Lt. Joey Hann.

"When I became part of this police department, Lt. Hann was my patrol sergeant, and he made me aware of the organization. I started taking part in the events they were doing, and I just fell in love with it. I saw great people serving a great cause."

As he continued to volunteer, the torch was passed to him.

"He's the one that got me into that, and I kinda took over his role when he was no longer able to do it," Spencer explained.

Spencer's role in Special Olympics involves organizing and hosting fundraising events. Since he began his role as the Law Enforcement Region 9 coordinator, he has led the committee that plans the annual Polar Plunge in Cape Girardeau. In February, the event surpassed its fundraising goal by more than $5,000.

He organized the awards area at the Spring Games, securing law enforcement officers to present medals to all the winning Special Olympics athletes. He coordinated the Law Enforcement Torch Run in May, which is an event to raise awareness for the athletes in Special Olympics and their relationship with local law enforcement agencies. He has also been instrumental in other Special Olympics fundraiser events, such as Cops on a Rooftop in partnership with Dunkin' Donuts; Tip A Cop with Texas Roadhouse; and Schnucks, where he sold LETR shirts and hats and sold raffle tickets for the program's Drive It Home raffle.

Courtesy of Johnny Spencer

But it's not just about fundraising.

"Every interaction you have with an athlete is rewarding," he said. "Seeing someone dealing with intellectual challenges, however, they are getting the opportunity to shine and take part in sports. It's just amazing to see their positive attitude. Their motivation and dedication give you a different perspective on life."

His involvement in Special Olympics has also affected his role as a police officer.

"It gives me a positive outlook on everybody," Spencer reflected. "I can sit down and watch a person put a positive spin on life, no matter what life has dealt them."

What keeps Spencer motivated to continue supporting Special Olympics are the athletes themselves.

"The athletes motivate you," he said. "When you're around them and see the benefits that you're helping to support  trips they send them on, the training, athletic events, partnerships, the families  all of these motivate you."

His journey with Special Olympics has given him a different perspective on life.

"It makes me a little more hesitant to pass judgment on people because I don't know what's going on in their life. It gives you that different outlook on people," he shared.

Spencer's work hasn't gone unnoticed.

"Cpl. Spencer is an amazing person who gives so much of himself to improve the lives of those individuals with developmental disabilities. He is an individual whose unselfish efforts and contributions do so much to help so many. He is a Cape Girardeau police officer who tirelessly works to do more, not for the recognition, but rather just to show support and friendship to the 1,100 athletes we serve in this area," said Penny Williams, development director of Special Olympics Missouri.