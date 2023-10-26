SEMO band represented well

Letter to the Editor

I spent the last weekend traveling with SEMO's Marching Band to Indianapolis. As you know, they were invited to perform at the Regional High School Championships at Lucas Oil Stadium.

They were outstanding in every aspect of the experience: kind, respectful and engaging with everyone they came in contact with. Director Jim Daughters called them together several times to remind them they were representing our entire region. They responded expertly.

To all who made it possible for them to make this great experience, I can say your money was well spent.

JERRY FORD, Cape Girardeau