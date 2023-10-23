Southeast Missourian announces management changes
The Southeast Missourian recently announced several promotions among its management team.
Assistant publisher Lucas Presson has added general manager responsibilities and will be responsible for the newspaper's day-to-day operations as well as the company's Cape Girardeau commercial printing operation.
Presson will continue to report to Jon K. Rust, publisher of the Southeast Missourian and president of Rust Communications.
Presson, who joined the Missourian in 2010, has served in several roles during his tenure, including editorial page editor and assistant managing editor; general manager of the company's marketing agency rustmedia; and for the last six years as assistant publisher.
Presson led the effort to launch Semoball Awards in 2014. The event recognizes the top 200-plus student-athletes across 56 high schools in Southeast Missouri at a first class event with a nationally known keynote speaker. He's also been involved in the organization's digital subscription efforts, having participated in the Google News Initiative and Facebook Accelerator, among other projects.
Presson earned an undergraduate degree in communication studies and a master's degree in business administration from Southeast Missouri State University. He is a graduate of America's Newspapers 2022 Executive Development program.
Presson serves on the board of directors of Missouri Press Association and is a member of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce and Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce. He is involved at Lynwood Baptist Church, where he is a member.
"Lucas is a talented leader with a strong track record of success, who loves this area. The newspaper business is rapidly evolving and he is committed to not only building a digital future but maintaining and solidifying print," Jon K. Rust said.
"I have a tremendous respect for the Rust family, their commitment to this community and desire to maintain a strong local newspaper," Presson said. "We continue to look for new opportunities that will sustain and even grow quality local journalism. It's not easy but it's important work. I'm grateful for the opportunity and excited for the challenge ahead.
Other changes
Gera LeGrand, advertising director, will take on a new part-time role at the end of October.
Logan Clippard will be advertising manager and Katelyn Dickherber will serve as classified advertising and office manager.
LeGrand, an industry leader with 41 years experience in marketing and media strategy, joined the Southeast Missourian in 2004 and has served as a national advertising and major accounts manager, retail advertising manager, promotion specialist, multimedia sales manager and advertising director.
Prior to joining the Southeast Missourian, LeGrand worked 17 years with Zimmer Radio. She has served on the board of United Way, her parish council and is co-director of Jesus in Disguise Food Pantry in Benton, Missouri. A graduate of Southeast Missouri State University with a major in marketing and communications, she is a longtime Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce member and graduate of Leadership Cape.
Having managed retail marketing early in her career, LeGrand understands the customer perspective and has spent her career seeking what was best for each client, Rust said.
"Gera is more than an incredible business leader. She is a friend who has tremendous wisdom about more than sales. She's also built a great leadership team with Logan and Katelyn," Rust said.
"It's a time of new beginnings here," LeGrand said. "I am very confident in Logan's and Katelyn's abilities to lead the team. As for me, I've been truly blessed to work as a leader for this company for 19 happy and productive years and I look forward to continuing to help in this new capacity."
Clippard joined the Missourian in 2017 as a multimedia account executive. She has served as advertising sales manager since 2020, besides being a sales coach, leading several initiatives, including the Southeast Missourian's People's Choice Awards. She is also the revenue and marketing adviser for the Southeast Arrow. She is a 2016 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University.
Dickherber joined the Missourian in 2017 as a recruitment specialist, later adding lead classified advertising responsibilities and playing a key role in systems coordination with Rust newspapers throughout Southeast Missouri. Dickherber also earned her undergraduate degree from Southeast Missouri State University.
"Logan and Katelyn are both passionate about helping clients win through smart advertising solutions," Presson said. "We know they will continue to excel."
Of note
The Southeast Missourian publishes the area's largest daily newspaper and most popular local news website, as well as several magazines and specialty publications.
It's a division of Rust Communications, which spans seven states and includes 19 newspapers, affiliated websites, a marketing agency and partial ownership in 17 radio stations.
