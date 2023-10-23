Editorial: Survivor Stories share hope in midst of challenge
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It's a time to raise funds and bring attention to a disease that has impacted thousands of women and men around the world. You'll see the color pink used to help raise that awareness. It's important, as the disease has taken far too many of our friends and loved ones.
Thankfully, with early detection and advances in medicine, more and more people are catching this cancer early and winning the battle against the disease.
At the Southeast Missourian, we pause during the month of October to raise aware for breast cancer but also many other diseases and challenges that people in our community have overcome. We call it our Survivor Stories.
This year we published six powerful stories of individuals who have been dealt tough challenges: a Jackson boy who received a heart transplant, a 23-year-old woman who dealt with a traumatic brain injury following a car crash, a young lady who won her battle over addiction, a social worker who survived colon cancer and a breast cancer survivor.
These individuals shared their stories of struggle, perseverance, faith and hope. They're each inspiring. If you haven't read the stories already, check them out online at www.semissourian.com/survivors.
Each of the individuals will also share their story in person this week in a TED Talk-style event to be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, at Scout Hall, 420 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau. Tickets to the event are free but must be secured in advance online at www.semissourian.com/survivorstorytix.
For those who can't join us in person, the event will be livestreamed on the Southeast Missourian Facebook page. Special thanks to our sponsor Saint Francis Foundation for support of the series and event.
We appreciate all the individuals who have shared their story. May they bring hope to others facing their own challenges.
Comments
-
Column (10/23/23)Why kids need help talking about their emotionsMy son asked me on our way to school which emotions were the bad ones. I told him that emotions aren't good or bad, they're just information that helps us figure stuff out. It's our job as parents to help kids decipher how they are feeling and what...
-
State of the city address -- part 3: Economic developmentMy closing installment of the 2023 State of the City focuses on the economic development initiatives going on around the city and how they impact our daily life here. To begin this message, it is important to share some data that has been amassed...
-
Americans learned a financial-crisis lesson. Washington? No.Congress and the Biden administration seem unaware that rising interest rates are about as "transitory" as they told us inflation would be -- meaning, likely to be around for quite a while. Why does this matter? Ask someone who's been enticed by a...
-
Republicans are not a funny national jokeThe world is going to hell and taking America's wealth, military power and geopolitical influence with it. Thanks to the terrorists of Hamas, we're slowly being pulled deeper into a war in Israel that could set the whole Middle East on fire. And...
-
-
-
Editorial (10/20/23)Region's manufacturers key to economic progressPittsburgh and steel. Detroit and The Big Three. St. Louis and Anheuser-Busch. Some locales base their identity in a particular industry. Others host a more varied manufacturing base, and Cape Girardeau and Scott counties are squarely in that group....
-
Column (10/20/23)Changes to upcoming election seasonI don't know about you, but I feel like the election cycle seems to start earlier and earlier. We are now a little more than a year away from another general election day that will include presidential, gubernatorial and four statewide races, as...
-
-
Letter (10/19/23)Speaking out on domestic violenceAs a survivor of domestic and firearms violence, I continue to use my voice for those who have been impacted by domestic violence. As a community, we must do our part to advocate for others. Especially during this time of COVID-19 when situations...
-
-
Column (10/19/23)Remember: It's the same war on two frontsIn normal times domestic political fights over foreign policy breakdown more or less along a conventional left-right divide. These are not normal times. The right is largely united around the need to support Israel in its war with Hamas, but...
-
Editorial (10/18/23)Notre Dame Activity Week raises amazing $318KSchool fundraisers are nothing new. Food items. Car washes. Raffles. There is almost always a classroom looking for a few bucks during each school year. But a little one-off campaign is not what Notre Dame Regional High School's annual Activity Week...
-
-
Column (10/18/23)Congress has a decision to make for cancer detectionEarlier this year, President Joe Biden announced a plan to reduce the cancer death rate by at least 50% over the next 25 years. He dubbed the initiative the "Cancer Moonshot 2.0," a nod to former President John F. Kennedy's ambitious plans to put...
-
-
Editorial (10/16/23)Editorial: Local men win on big stage induction into Special Olympics Missouri Hall of FameTwo Cape Girardeau men were recently on the receiving end of a great surprise. Officials with Special Olympics Missouri gathered a crowd Oct. 3 at Osage Centre. Among the group of coaches, athletes and supporters were Daniel Fultz, a longtime...
-
-
Editorial (10/11/23)SEMO homecoming week -- a special celebration to mark 150 years of traditionSoutheast Missouri State University's annual homecoming celebration is always a fun time. Reconnecting with old friends. Seeing what's new around campus. Enjoying the pomp and circumstance swirling around a football game. This year, though, feels a...
-
-
Editorial (10/10/23)La Croix Church celebrates 35 years of ministryLa Croix Church recently celebrated its 35th anniversary, a milestone marker for one of Cape Girardeau's largest churches. The church got its start at the old movie theater located inside West Park Mall. Senior Pastor Rev. Ron Watts recently told...
-
Editorial (10/6/23)Arts Council to honor Kirby Ray with Dingledein AwardFrom Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus to outdoor sculptures along Broadway in Cape Girardeau, from live music to monthly art walks, Southeast Missouri has a varied and vibrant arts scene. But successful productions, exhibits and...
-
Editorial (10/4/23)Unclaimed property auction highlights huge state-held bountyA real-life reality TV show of sorts came to Cape Girardeau recently, as Vivek Malek, state treasurer, conducted a two-day unclaimed property auction at Drury Plaza Hotel. At the auction, bidders vied for all sorts of items, divided into 2,100 lots...
-
-
Editorial (10/2/23)Our local marching bands deserve a round of applauseSeveral area bands will come together Tuesday, Oct. 3, as part of the 79th annual Jackson Band Festival. There are a dozen high school marching bands from throughout the region participating, including: Chaffee Marching Red Devil Band, Scott City...
-
-
Editorial (9/29/23)SEMO District Fair, Shipyard Music Festival -- home run family eventsIf August means back to school and October truly heralds the arrival of cooler weather, September in Southeast Missouri is the time for family events. Two of the largest annual draws in the region didn't disappoint. SEMO District Fair kicked off...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.