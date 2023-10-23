Editorial: Survivor Stories share hope in midst of challenge

Editorial

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It's a time to raise funds and bring attention to a disease that has impacted thousands of women  and men  around the world. You'll see the color pink used to help raise that awareness. It's important, as the disease has taken far too many of our friends and loved ones.

Thankfully, with early detection and advances in medicine, more and more people are catching this cancer early and winning the battle against the disease.

At the Southeast Missourian, we pause during the month of October to raise aware for breast cancer but also many other diseases and challenges that people in our community have overcome. We call it our Survivor Stories.

This year we published six powerful stories of individuals who have been dealt tough challenges: a Jackson boy who received a heart transplant, a 23-year-old woman who dealt with a traumatic brain injury following a car crash, a young lady who won her battle over addiction, a social worker who survived colon cancer and a breast cancer survivor.

These individuals shared their stories of struggle, perseverance, faith and hope. They're each inspiring. If you haven't read the stories already, check them out online at www.semissourian.com/survivors.

Each of the individuals will also share their story in person this week in a TED Talk-style event to be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, at Scout Hall, 420 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau. Tickets to the event are free but must be secured in advance online at www.semissourian.com/survivorstorytix.

For those who can't join us in person, the event will be livestreamed on the Southeast Missourian Facebook page. Special thanks to our sponsor Saint Francis Foundation for support of the series and event.

We appreciate all the individuals who have shared their story. May they bring hope to others facing their own challenges.