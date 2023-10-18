CAPE AREA COMMUNITY FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES NEW BOARD APPOINTMENT

The Cape Area Community Foundation (CACF) announces the appointment of a new Board of Governors member.

Katie Hill Earnhart is a Jackson resident and currently the Library Director of the Cape Girardeau Public Library. Earnhart is the President-Elect of the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club and Secretary of the Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau. In addition, she is a member of the PEO Chapter JN. Earnhart holds a bachelor's degree in history from McPherson College and a master's degree in library and information sciences from Emporia State University.

The Cape Area Community Foundation has a threefold mission:

1. We Build Endowments. We partner with donors to invest in the causes that matter most to them.

2. We Make Grants. We make grants to effective non-profits doing good work in our community.

3. We Provide Philanthropic Leadership. We provide community leadership finding new ways to make Cape Girardeau and Bollinger counties along with the City of Scott City an even better place to work and play.