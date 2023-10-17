Prayer 10-17-23

More to explore
U.S. House fails to elect new speaker on first vote2In the first ballot to elect a new speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, no candidate received a majority vote. Democrat Hakeem Jeffries tallied 212 votes, all Democrats. Republican Jim Jordan received 200 votes. Others received 20 votes....
Firefighter injured in house fireA firefighter suffered a leg injury while battling a fire late Monday night, Oct. 16, according to a news release issued by the Cape Girardeau Fire Department. The department was dispatched to 105 Green Acres Drive at around 11:17 p.m. when flames...
Officer-involved fatal shooting under investigation in Sikeston1SIKESTON, Mo. An officer-involved shooting that resulted in a Delta man's death is under investigation in Sikeston. At about 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, officers with Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to 153 Murray Lane near the former...
Cape Girardeau City Council members approve final portions of West Park Mall project10Cape Girardeau City Council members approved the final pieces of a plan to redevelop West Park Mall at their meeting Monday, Oct. 16 By 4-1 votes with Mayor Stacy Kinder and council members Mark Bliss, Dan Presson and Nate Thomas supporting and...
Rep. Jason Smith endorses Jordan, issues note of caution as House speaker vote nears24As the U.S. House prepares for an expected floor vote Tuesday, Oct. 17, to choose a new speaker, Southeast Missouri GOP congressman Jason Smith had a message for his colleagues after endorsing Ohio's Jim Jordan for the job Monday, Oct. 16. Smith,...
Walmart-fully done: Missouri artist crafts mural for Jackson Walmart1If you were to take a trip to visit every mural Victoria Lane has designed, it would take you from her hometown of De Soto, Missouri, across the country and back. She's created murals that now stand in the eastern Missouri towns of Desloge and...
Ameren employee from Jackson competes in Lineman's RodeoKolter McBride, a lineman for Ameren Missouri, competed in his first International Lineman's Rodeo on Saturday, Oct. 14, in Overland Park, Kansas. The Lineman's Rodeo was first held in 1984 and, according to its website, was created to maintain a...
Morning Star Behavioral to host open houseMorning Star Behavioral Associates in Cape Girardeau is hosting an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at its new clinic at 1 S. Main St. Morning Star, previously located in the Marquette Tower on Broadway, is a behavioral clinic...
Finding Renewal After Decades of Substance Abuse, Prison Time: Courtney Trankle6Courtney Trankle says she always felt different from her family. When her father, a combat veteran, retired and moved their family from Fort Huachuca, Ariz., to the small town of Marble Hill, Mo., Trankle felt even more uncomfortable and alienated....
Scarecrow Stroll brings out downtown Cape Girardeau businesses' creative sidesAn abundance of scarecrows are making their presence known on Main Street in Cape Girardeau. It's all part of the second annual Scarecrow Stroll. The event is organized by VisitCape and held as part of the Riverfront Fall Festival, which will be...
SEMO honors its distinguished alumniSoutheast Missouri State University honored five alumni during its Alumni Merit Awards ceremony Thursday, Oct, 12, in the Academic Hall auditorium. George Gasser, director of Alumni Relations, said there are more than 80,000 living SEMO alumni "out...
Person stabbed in Dexter; suspect apprehendedDexter, Missouri, police have apprehended a man in connection with a stabbing that occurred Saturday, Oct. 14. A social media post from Dexter Police Department says police responded to the 300 block of West Business Highway 60 shortly after 4 a.m....
Area banker assails Hawley credit-card bill as 'misguided'8Adrian Breen, president/CEO of Perryville, Missouri-based The Bank of Missouri and current chairman of Missouri Bankers Association (MBA), said last week that Missouri's senior U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley's credit card bill is "misguided." Breen, in a...
Cape Council to consider final portions of West Park Mall project11Cape Girardeau City Council members will consider the potential final step in their process of approving a West Park Mall redevelopment plan at their meeting Monday, Oct. 16. In a departure from routine, the second and third readings of an ordinance...
SEMO set to screen Faulkner documentary next month3Southeast Missouri State University is known across the globe for its William Faulkner collection. That collection, housed in Kent Library as part of the Center for Faulkner Studies, is now part of a documentary. Retired university professor and...
Jason Smith laments Missouri woman's death in Israel3Calling it "barbaric, pure and simple", Southeast Missouri congressman Jason Smith has condemned the deaths of at least 25 Americans in Israel this past week, including 50-year-old Deborah Matias, born in Boone County, Missouri. Matias and her...
SEMO uses programs, location to prepare for enrollment cliff4While student enrollment has declined at Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) over the last decade, it's far from the only university showing such trends. Full-time and equivalent enrollment at SEMO has declined 18% since a high in 2014,...
Cape PD investigating shooting injury1Cape Girardeau police are investigating a shooting that injured one and left bullet holes in two residences. At about 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, Cape Girardeau officers responded to the 100 block of Hanover Street for a report of shots fired. Once...
Dunklin County man killed in two-vehicle mishap near MorehouseA pre-dawn crash Wednesday has taken the life of a Malden, Missouri, man. According to investigators, 23-year-old Steven W. Childers II died at the scene when a 2006 Ford F-150 truck failed to yield on U.S. 60 and Route E near Morehouse, Missouri,...
Cape Girardeau County man charged with sex crimes spanning many years4Cape Girardeau County authorities have charged a man with various alleged sex crimes. According to Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker, Adam Kerr, a Cape Girardeau County resident, has been charged with first-degree rape,...
Photo Gallery 10/14/23SEMO Homecoming parade 2023
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Oct. 16, 2023City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Monday, Oct. 2 Financial...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Oct. 16, 2023Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16 City Hall Presentations n Employee Health Insurance Renewal Presentation Communications report n City Council Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Planning and Zoning...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 10/16/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, Oct. 2, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
Pavement work to reduce NB I-55 in Scott CountyPavement work to reduce NB I-55 in Scott County Northbound Interstate 55 in Scott County, from Mile Marker 66 to Mile Marker 7,5 will be reduced to one lane with an 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make...
SEMO announces 'Transforming Lives' capital campaign with goal of $60 million11Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas announced the largest capital campaign in the universitys history at a Homecoming Block Party on Friday, Oct. 13. In front of Academic Hall, Vargas said the universitys Transforming...
Missouri cannabis sales closing in on $100 million monthly5Missouri's Marijuana Legalization Initiative made sales of adult-use marijuana legal early in 2023 and, since then, revenues for recreational marijuana have soared from $71.7 million in February to $97 million in August, the last month for which the...
SEMO's Esports club offers many marketable skills beyond fun, gamesSoutheast Missouri State University's Esports club boasts over 500 members and is one of the largest student organizations on campus. The club's gaming room, the Arena, is located on the first floor of the Towers Complex residence hall and has over...
'Perforation innovation': Cape plant produces new type of Charmin rolls6The Procter & Gamble plant in Cape Girardeau was at the forefront in manufacturing a new kind of toilet paper. "For the first time in over 100 years, we're redefining (toilet paper) as people know it," Gregg Weaver, a senior scientist at Procter &...
Vehicles reported stolen from Cape Girardeau dealership5Seven vehicles were stolen from a Cape Girardeau auto dealership, according to police, but six of them were recovered within hours. Shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, police responded to the 300 block of Siemers Drive for an alleged burglary....
Human remains found in Bollinger CountyAuthorities found human remains in rural Bollinger County, Missouri, on Thursday, Oct. 12, during a search for a missing St. Louis woman. A social media post from Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham said authorities served a search warrant at a...
Most read 10/11/23Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In to feature Taylor Swift concert5Calling all Southeast Missouri Taylor Swift fans. Were you not able to attend an Eras Tour concert or want to try and relive the experience? The Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In, located at 272 Drive-in Lane in Chaffee, Missouri, will be featuring the "Taylor...