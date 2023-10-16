*Menu
Feast of the Guardian Angels

User-submitted story by Debbie Gaines
Monday, October 16, 2023
Adisyn Seabaugh & Laynie Priggel of St. Michael's house carefully carry the soda can from one end to the other, hoping to not break the spaghetti stick and have to start over. Dylan Levan, Hannah Priggel (House monitor), Trase Webb, and Lane Seyer are hoping they can make it, too.

Guardian Angel School celebrated the feast of the Guardian Angels on Monday, October 2. Everyone enjoyed a free dress down day. In the afternoon, the archangel houses competed in house games.

The first game was "ready spaghetti". The participants had to carry an empty soda can with a spaghetti stick stuck through the can tab and held on each end by the mouths of the 2 students. There were 3 teams of 2 in each house. The cans, totaling 3, had to be stacked one on top of 2 cans.

The next game was "needle in a haystack". The 4 members per house had to each find a black colored piece of rice in a bowl of white rice using only tweezers to stir and pick it up.

The final game was "ping pong pyramid". Members had to bounce a ping pong ball into a plastic cup at the opposite end of the table. There were 6 cups and the 6 members had to get a ping pong in each cup.

Amelia Kyle stirs and stirs to find a black kernal of rice in the bowl. Teagan King, Victor Woods, & Aubrey Graviett, the other 3 participants from St. Gabriel's house in that game look on.

The overall winner was Gabriel and Michael and Raphael tied for 2nd place. After the games, everyone enjoyed an ice cream treat.

After school, at 6 pm, Father Joseph Kelly celebrated Mass at Guardian Angel Church in honor of the Guardian Angels. Once everyone had exited church at the end of Mass, Fr. Kelly blessed 2 angel statues that will be placed on either side of Mary at the front of Guardian Angel School amid the rose bushes. What a fitting celebration to celebrate our Guardian Angels.

Saydi Priggel bounces a ping pong ball in hopes that it will land in an empty cup. St. Raphael members Tucker Hahn and Kambrie Seabaugh catch the missed balls and return them to Saydi. Jodi McVay monitors the competition.
Father Joseph Kelly prepares to bless the new angel statues after Mass for the Feast of the Guardian Angels.
Father Kelly blesses the Guardian Angel statues that will be placed on either side of Mary in front of the school by the rose bushes.

