Voices for Children/CASA Annual Red Shoe Dinner of Hope

Voices for Children/CASA of Southeast Missouri has hosted annual events in Cape Girardeau for the past 32 years, but none like the recent Red Shoe Dinner of Hope event that was held at the Top of the Marq on September 28, 2023. This was an exclusive event where the guests enjoyed a fine dinner prepared by Chef Matt. The silent auction was quite successful with donations from Havisham Bourbon, Brew and Spirits Suite 88, 3 Eagles Distributing, Chef DeWayne Schaaf, Coyote Ridge Custom Calls, Farmhouse Dezines, Aesthete Lifestyle Boutique, Artists Mike Mills and Tina Moore, Author/Photographer Carl Hileman, Annie Laurie, Kristen Litchfield, Alotta Fun 4U2, Matt & Jenn Pobst, Fred & Bonita VanGennip, Lori & Tom Fowler, Becky & John Harding, and Sharon Hileman

The event would not have been possible without the continued support of our wonderful sponsors. Those included our OVER THE RAINBOW SPONSORS: Top of Marq, Primo Vino, Cask, and Saint Francis Healthcare System; RUBY SLIPPER SPONSOR: Drury Southwest Foundation; SCARECROW SPONSOR: August & Laura Ritter; TIN MAN SPONSORS: Donny & Kaki Beasley and Wood & Huston Bank; LION SPONSORS: All the Trimmings Lawn Care, Amanda Huber  Edge Realty, Area Properties Real Estate, Auto, Tire & Parts, Begley, Young, Unterreiner and White, LLC, Dane & Ashton Balsmann, Delouri Farms, MidAmerica Hotels, Mike & Kim Cochrane, Phil & Judy Cantoni, MRV Banks, richmond + blanton public relations & strategy and SEMO CPA Company.

We would like to thank everyone who helped make this event successful. Much like other not for profits in the area, besides funding, our most crucial need is volunteers. During the pandemic, we saw a 38% decline in CASA volunteers and this number has yet to increase. Today we have 29 advocates and two staff serving 22% of the 500 abused and neglected children currently in the states care in our five counties. The funds raised at this event assist the organization with on-going volunteer recruitment, training, background checks, monthly in-services, all necessary to continue our work with the children we serve.

Visit our website www.voicesforchildrensemo.org or call 573-335-1726 for more information on how to help Change a Childs Story.