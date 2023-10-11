Freestyle Libre 2 Sensor Information Class

On October 20, 2023 an information class will be presented at the Scott City branch of the Riverside Library for anyone interested in learning about the Libre 2 sensors or anyone with questions about the sensors. Jeff Gwaltney will be presenting the class to answer questions from anyone to help them understand how to use it instead of pricking your finger to check your blood sugar. It is a tool for diabetics to use instead of finger pricks. The class is at the Scott City branch of the Riverside Library, 2106 Main Street, on October 20th at 1:00 p.m. To inquire about the class or to register you may call 264-2413 Mon, Thurs. &Fri. between 1-6 P.M., Tues & Wed. between 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. or Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.... seating is limited so call to register... It should be very informational.