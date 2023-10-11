Freestyle Libre 2 Sensor Information Class

-
Rain, rain stay away! SEMO officials keep close eye on homecoming weather forecastSoutheast Missouri State University's homecoming parade is an annual must-see event for many in, around and beyond Cape Girardeau. And this year's parade will be bigger than ever as it is part of the university's sesquicentennial celebration....
-
Cape Girardeau County may have another record-breaking revenue year3October's general tax revenue figures are in from the state Department of Revenue, and Cape Girardeau County seems poised for another potentially record-shattering annum. In 2022, the county's general revenue surpassed $9 million for the first time...
-
New Centenary Methodist pastor to hold homecoming service SundayCentenary Methodist Church's newly appointed pastor, Carl Palmer, is set to lead a homecoming service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 15. This service, a celebration of homecoming during Southeast Missouri State University's homecoming weekend, will be...
-
More than $31,000 raised with Color Dash for cancer screeningsMore than $31,000 raised by Saint Francis Foundation's fifth annual Color Dash 5K and Fun Walk on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau will be used to provide free cancer screenings to individuals in need throughout the community. The...
-
Curriculum, program evaluations presented to Jackson school boardThe Jackson School District Board of Education members accepted an evaluation on the district's Parents As Teachers program during their regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 10. The Parents As Teachers (PAT) program was described in the meeting's agenda as...
-
Malden man dies in two-vehicle crash near MorehouseA Malden, Missouri, man died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday, Oct. 11. According to a report from the state Highway Patrol, the incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Route E, south of Morehouse, Missouri. Steven...
-
SB US 61 in Cape reduced for turn lane, island construction1Southbound U.S. 61 South Kingshighway will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews construct a right turn lane and island near the U.S. 61/North Cape Rock intersection in Cape Girardeau, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation...
-
-
New terminal construction on schedule at regional airport1Cape Girardeau Regional Airport's new terminal construction is on schedule and expected to be substantially complete by March and fully complete by June. Airport manager Katrina Amos gave updates regarding projects to Airport Advisory Board members...
-
Restoration brightens Islamic Center4This Friday, Oct. 13, will mark a year since the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau purchased the old Masonic Temple on Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Since then, it has given the building's facade a face-lift and the interior some much-needed cleaning,...
-
Deadline drawing closer for Missouri parents to apply for school expense grant5A new state program allows Missouri parents to apply for up to $1,500 for school supplies and resources through the Missouri Close the Gap Grant. However, they only have until Wednesday, Oct. 25, to submit their applications. The Missouri Department...
-
Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In to feature Taylor Swift concert3Calling all Southeast Missouri Taylor Swift fans. Were you not able to attend an Eras Tour concert or want to try and relive the experience? The Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In, located at 272 Drive-in Lane in Chaffee, Missouri, will be featuring the "Taylor...
-
-
SEMO Jazz Ensemble to present Fall Jazz concertThe Southeast Missouri State University Jazz Ensemble will present its Fall Jazz concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, in Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau. Felipe Brito, assistant professor and newly appointed director...
-
Route F overpass in Perry County reduced for bridge work; Route H in Bollinger County closed for drainage workThe Route F overpass over Interstate 55 in Perry County -- from County Road 538 to County Road 518 -- will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. According to a MoDOT news release, the on...
-
-
Jason Smith assails new student forgiveness plan9U.S. Rep. Jason Smith is condemning the Biden administration's plan announced Wednesday, Oct. 4, to cancel $9 billion in student debt for 125,000 borrowers. The move comes as the pause of loan repayment by U.S. Department of Education ended Oct. 1...
-
Did you know? Cape Girardeau's Peter Kinder is Missouri's longest serving lieutenant governor9In the long history of the Show Me State, no one person has served longer as the state's No. 2 official than former GOP Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder of Cape Girardeau, now vice president of governmental affairs for SoutheastHEALTH. Since Missouri attained...
-
Strong work ethic, friends serve cook at Jackson Middle School well1Dorris Peters recently celebrated her 85th birthday with one of her favorite meals orange chicken from the cafeteria at Jackson Middle School. Peters has been a cook at Jackson Middle School for 14 years and before that she was a custodian for the...
-
Area firms discuss manufacturing at First Friday event1Safety issues and labor shortages were among the topics discussed in a "manufacturing day" panel during Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Coffee on Oct. 6 at Century Casino Event Center in Cape Girardeau. "In my 28 years, the...
-
Cape Girardeau most expensive Missouri metro14According to second quarter 2023 data tracked by Missouri Economic Research & Information Center (MERIC), Cape Girardeau was the most expensive metropolitan area in the Show Me State in terms of cost of living. The most affordable in-state metro,...
-
SEMO to present Lanford Wilson's 'Fifth of July'Southeast Missouri State University's Conservatory of Theatre & Dance will present a production of Lanford Wilson's play "Fifth of July", opening Thursday, Oct. 12, at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau. Wilson is a Pulitzer Prize- winning...
-
Fearless Comedy workshops for future comediansSoutheast Missouri State University's Crisp Museum will be welcoming Thomas Shaner of Cape Girardeau to host a four-week Fearless Comedy stand-up comedy workshop. Shaner has performed stand-up since 2009, but said he really broke into the business...
-
6 Jackson residents injured in separate weekend accidentsA Jackson girl suffered what state Highway Patrol said were serious injuries Saturday, Oct. 7, after the 2008 Volkswagen Jetta she was driving ran off Route Y 1 mile west of Jackson, struck a mailbox and overturned. The 16-year-old, who was not...
-
-
-
Case solved: University student helps crack mystery of bones without a name2An English major, newspaper archives, DNA samples and a family tree converged to help solve the identity of bones collected by the Cape Girardeau coroners office in 1980. They were identified as Louis Charles Borchers of Gordonville. Its...
-
Woman dies at St. Vincent football gameA woman at the St. Vincent High School football game in Perryville, Missouri, died Friday night, Oct. 6. According to an eyewitness, the elderly woman was in the stands at the game. Perry County, Missouri, Coroner William Bill Bohnert confirmed...
-
Photo Gallery 10/9/23Sneaker Ball by PORCH
-
Local News 10/8/23Israel declares war and approves 'significant' steps to retaliate for surprise attack by Hamas20TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) The Israeli government formally declared war Sunday and gave the green light for "significant military steps" to retaliate against Hamas for its surprise attack from the Gaza Strip, portending greater fighting ahead as the...
-
Most read 10/7/23Jackson school officials tightening fiscal belt12The Jackson R-2 School District continues to evaluate and adjust to its budgetary situation following the defeat of two tax initiatives in March. The district has made approximately $500,000 in cuts this year, including about $182,000 from staff...
-
Most read 10/6/23Did you know: 5 communities flourishing, 5 in decline in Southeast MissouriDid you know which communities have experienced the most drastic changes in population in the area in recent years? Here are five communities with the highest population growth between the 2010 and 2020 censuses: n Gordonville: 59% growth from 391...
-
Most read 10/6/23SEMO's 150th celebration continues with blowout homecoming block party, parade, football game1Southeast Missouri State University students, faculty and alumni will be celebrating homecoming week with several events over the coming days. George Gasser, SEMO's director of Alumni Services, said this homecoming will be bigger than ever as this...
Freestyle Libre 2 Sensor Information Class
On October 20, 2023 an information class will be presented at the Scott City branch of the Riverside Library for anyone interested in learning about the Libre 2 sensors or anyone with questions about the sensors. Jeff Gwaltney will be presenting the class to answer questions from anyone to help them understand how to use it instead of pricking your finger to check your blood sugar. It is a tool for diabetics to use instead of finger pricks. The class is at the Scott City branch of the Riverside Library, 2106 Main Street, on October 20th at 1:00 p.m. To inquire about the class or to register you may call 264-2413 Mon, Thurs. &Fri. between 1-6 P.M., Tues & Wed. between 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. or Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.... seating is limited so call to register... It should be very informational.
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.