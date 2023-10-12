Hamas must be defeated

Letter to the Editor

The line of the day in yesterday's news went something like this: "We live in a nation where you can be canceled for using the wrong pronoun, yet you can dance and celebrate in the streets for what is happening in Israel and nothing is said. We have to see this as a time to reset."

We have people in our own government celebrating the killing of innocent Israelis. People like AOC and Omar, whose interests are clearly not America first, need to go.

There should be a worldwide effort to eliminate Hamas and all like them. It is time for a cleansing.

In our own nation, lawbreakers, rioters and thieves need to feel a little more fear. The days of children playing peacefully in the streets, and even in their own yards, are gone if tolerance does not come to an end.

MIKE JONES, Cape Girardeau