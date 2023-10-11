SEMO homecoming week -- a special celebration to mark 150 years of tradition
Southeast Missouri State University's annual homecoming celebration is always a fun time. Reconnecting with old friends. Seeing what's new around campus. Enjoying the pomp and circumstance swirling around a football game. This year, though, feels a bit different -- for good reason.
SEMO is celebrating its sesquicentennial, and homecoming is one of those milestone events university officials are using to highlight its rich and significant history.
"This is going to be a massive event this year because it's the 150th anniversary of the university," explained George Gasser, director of Alumni Services. "We've expanded the weekend with more days and more events. It's going to be a really fun time."
A full slate of weekend events will start at 5 p.m. Thursday at Academic Hall with the Alumni Association Awards Celebration, which will honor five SEMO graduates.
Friday, Oct. 13, will feature a block party on campus. The party -- featuring a kids zone, beer garden and several dozen vendors with food, games and activities -- starts at 4:30 p.m. and will be on Normal Street between Academic Hall and Kent Library. Punctuating the party will be a "major" announcement from president Carlos Vargas at 5:30 p.m.
At 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, gameday starts with the homecoming parade -- "150 Years of Tradition" -- which will travel east along Broadway before turning onto Main Street.
Then, at 2 p.m., the highlight of the weekend gets underway as the Redhawks host the Panthers of Eastern Illinois University in a newly constructed Houck Field.
Other events geared toward specific groups also dot this week's schedule.
In all, the week promises to be a showcase for the university and the community in which it's nestled.
There's a special buzz in the air that can only come from the energy on the university campus. It will crank up a few notches this week.
Comments
-
Column (10/11/23)'Good government' is a two-way streetYou've undoubtedly noticed how up-in-arms everyone becomes when the government is on the verge of shutting down. I've also noticed that the people who most loudly express their horror at the notion of a partial government closure seem totally...
-
Column (10/11/23)The painful reality of BidenomicsOn October 6, the Commerce Department announced economic statistics that exceeded expectations, with more jobs created in the month of September than analysts had predicted. But one jobs report doesn't capture the reality of what life is like in...
-
Column (10/10/23)Our establishment's alternate realitiesOne common denominator that explains why previously successful societies implode is their descent into fantasies. A collective denial prevents even discussion of existential threats and their solutions. Something like that is happening in the United...
-
-
-
Editorial (10/10/23)La Croix Church celebrates 35 years of ministryLa Croix Church recently celebrated its 35th anniversary, a milestone marker for one of Cape Girardeau's largest churches. The church got its start at the old movie theater located inside West Park Mall. Senior Pastor Rev. Ron Watts recently told...
-
Jason Smith's words on speaker ouster are deceptiveAs an editor, you know that printed words are important and that words have definitions. Words can either inform or deceive the reader. This seems to be particularly true nowadays in the use of words by politicians. If a politician is using a word...
-
-
-
-
Editorial (10/6/23)Arts Council to honor Kirby Ray with Dingledein AwardFrom Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus to outdoor sculptures along Broadway in Cape Girardeau, from live music to monthly art walks, Southeast Missouri has a varied and vibrant arts scene. But successful productions, exhibits and...
-
-
Editorial (10/4/23)Unclaimed property auction highlights huge state-held bountyA real-life reality TV show of sorts came to Cape Girardeau recently, as Vivek Malek, state treasurer, conducted a two-day unclaimed property auction at Drury Plaza Hotel. At the auction, bidders vied for all sorts of items, divided into 2,100 lots...
-
-
-
Editorial (10/2/23)Our local marching bands deserve a round of applauseSeveral area bands will come together Tuesday, Oct. 3, as part of the 79th annual Jackson Band Festival. There are a dozen high school marching bands from throughout the region participating, including: Chaffee Marching Red Devil Band, Scott City...
-
-
Editorial (9/29/23)SEMO District Fair, Shipyard Music Festival -- home run family eventsIf August means back to school and October truly heralds the arrival of cooler weather, September in Southeast Missouri is the time for family events. Two of the largest annual draws in the region didn't disappoint. SEMO District Fair kicked off...
-
Editorial (9/27/23)St. James AME Church marks 160 years of service"As each has received a gift, use it to serve one another, as good stewards of God's varied grace." 1 Peter 4:10 Earlier this month, St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church in Cape Girardeau celebrated its 160th anniversary. In itself, that's...
-
Editorial (9/25/23)Adam Wainwright gave us a 'Billy Chapel' moment at Busch StadiumIn the movie "For Love of the Game", the fictional character Billy Chapel, played by Kevin Costner, is an aging hurler who finds himself pitching a perfect game at Yankee Stadium. Late in the game, famed broadcaster Vin Scully says: "And you know,...
-
Editorial (9/22/23)Miki Gudermuth: Her mission was highlighting accessibility challenges"The squeaky wheel gets the grease." Maryann "Miki" Gudermuth, 74, passed away Sept. 6, 2023. Her legacy of advocacy for those with disabilities will live on. Miki's story starts long ago when she was a baby, 9 months old. Diagnosed with polio, she...
-
Editorial (9/20/23)Lutheran Family and Children's Services marks 50 years in Southeast MissouriThere are many organizations in Southeast Missouri and across the state doing good work, helping whomever they can, however they can. Not many, though, trace their lineage to post-Civil War America. Lutheran Family and Children's Services of...
-
-
Editorial (9/18/23)5 new projects pitched as part of Leadership CapeDid you know projects such as Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center, Discovery Playhouse, Shipyard Music Festival, Cape Catfish and many others got their start or aligned with project ideas from Leadership Cape? The seven-month leadership development...
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.