Remembering Dr. Crowe

Letter to the Editor

Dr. Crowe was our family doctor. He had a stern, no nonsense demeanor. He would come to the house when necessary. He diagnosed me and patched me up a time or two.

Later, after the Air Force, I worked at Cape Girardeau Airport for Cape Central Airways. Dr. Crowe had a Cessna 172 Skyhawk which he kept in a T-hangar. It saw infrequent use and just resided in there getting dusty and tires low on air. He would call ahead of time to ask us to get it out, fuel it up, check the oil, air the tires and clean the windshield. I think I remember correctly that it was red and white. He sure had a sense of humor -- on both sides of the tail was a picture of Snoopy flying his doghouse!

Invariably, when he arrived he would flip us a 50 cent piece and tell us a joke!

A memorial plaque has been installed at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport honoring Dr. John T. Crowe; the plaque, with a likeness of Crowe etched in bronze, reads: "Dr. John T. Crowe, M.D., Pilot and Friend of Aviation 3-26-18 to 2-25-88."

And now my primary care doctor has Dr. Crowe's exam table in one of his exam rooms!

DAN PHELPS, Cape Girardeau