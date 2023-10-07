Prayer 10-8-23

NB I-55 in Cape County, Highway 74 in Cape, two locations on SB US 61 in Cape County reduced for bridge work; Highway 114 in Stoddard, New Madrid and Scott counties reduced for pavement repairs

Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County  from mile marker 93.0 to mile marker 93.8  will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance, a MoDOT news release said....