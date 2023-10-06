Arts Council to honor Kirby Ray with Dingledein Award
From Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus to outdoor sculptures along Broadway in Cape Girardeau, from live music to monthly art walks, Southeast Missouri has a varied and vibrant arts scene. But successful productions, exhibits and events don't simply happen. They take planning, organization and support.
One of the area's most enthusiastic and present arts supporters is Kirby Ray. A longtime radio personality on Real Rock 99.3 and himself a musician, Ray has used his platforms and personal energy to spread the word about the arts and Arts Council of Southeast Missouri.
His involvements in the arts community earned him the 2023 Otto F. Dingledein Award.
Established in 1975, the award honors living individuals whose artistic achievements have positively enriched the cultural fabric of the community, according to the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri's website. The award can be given to artists, non-artists or organizations. The criteria used in selection of the award winner include an evaluation of the individual's support of or participation in the areas of drama, writing, visual arts, music or dance. Support of the Arts Council is also a criterion.
Ray certainly meets those guidelines.
"I think you'll be amazed when you see how many counties the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri has. ... They help get the word out about art events. So everybody should be part of it. ... I don't draw or paint and I won this award just by putting the word out. So to have everybody welcome, I think that's incredible," Ray said.
The award means a lot to him, calling it one of the highest honors of his life.
"So for one year, that's my title. The person who held the title for the last year, every time I would see her out, I just be like, 'You got the title, be proud of it.' Now, I get to have it for a year. This is incredible. I'm just totally blown away. And anything to make my mom proud -- I'm happy. So my mom's proud about it," Ray said
Ray will receive the award at the council's annual gala, set for 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, at 1222 West Rock Drive in Cape Girardeau. This year's theme is "A Friday Night Salon with Picasso's Muses".
The gala is open to all. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the council's website, capearts.org.
Comments
-
-
Editorial (10/4/23)Unclaimed property auction highlights huge state-held bountyA real-life reality TV show of sorts came to Cape Girardeau recently, as Vivek Malek, state treasurer, conducted a two-day unclaimed property auction at Drury Plaza Hotel. At the auction, bidders vied for all sorts of items, divided into 2,100 lots...
-
-
A bomb thrower targets his own(Editor's note: The House voted 216-210 Tuesday afternoon to vacate the speakership. It was unclear Tuesday evening how the House would proceed.) The Matt Gaetz moment is upon us, and unless you enjoy politics as absurdist theater, you might want to...
-
-
Column (10/3/23)Doctors in Detroit making a differenceDETROIT "They say there are no atheists in foxholes. Maybe there are no atheists on operating tables." Dr. Ray Guarendi, a clinical psychologist, said this while emceeing a fundraising dinner for a new medical clinic for women and their children....
-
-
Editorial (10/2/23)Our local marching bands deserve a round of applauseSeveral area bands will come together Tuesday, Oct. 3, as part of the 79th annual Jackson Band Festival. There are a dozen high school marching bands from throughout the region participating, including: Chaffee Marching Red Devil Band, Scott City...
-
Solving America's housing woes or making them worse?America needs more housing. Pressure for reform is only growing as available homes get less and less affordable. Unfortunately, rather than addressing the root cause of high housing prices an epidemic of local overregulation that prevents enough...
-
W.K. Kellogg was more than a cereal kingStarting Oct. 2, Kellogg Company announced it will be dividing into two independently traded companies. Kellanova will handle all the snacks and WK Kellogg Co. will handle cereal brands. When people think of Kellogg's, they tend to think cornflakes,...
-
-
Column (9/30/23)Our new Black Republican leadersRecently I wrote about Mesha Mainor, who represents a deep blue district in Atlanta in the Georgia state legislature, announcing that she is switching parties and becoming a Republican. Mainor specifically noted her frustration with the Democratic...
-
Column (9/30/23)Skipping the debates has worked for TrumpWoody Allen said 90% of life is showing up. Donald Trump is proving that he overshot the mark considerably. The former president has paid no discernible price for skipping the Republican debates. Arguably, he's been winning them by diminishing the...
-
-
Editorial (9/29/23)SEMO District Fair, Shipyard Music Festival -- home run family eventsIf August means back to school and October truly heralds the arrival of cooler weather, September in Southeast Missouri is the time for family events. Two of the largest annual draws in the region didn't disappoint. SEMO District Fair kicked off...
-
Editorial (9/27/23)St. James AME Church marks 160 years of service"As each has received a gift, use it to serve one another, as good stewards of God's varied grace." 1 Peter 4:10 Earlier this month, St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church in Cape Girardeau celebrated its 160th anniversary. In itself, that's...
-
Editorial (9/25/23)Adam Wainwright gave us a 'Billy Chapel' moment at Busch StadiumIn the movie "For Love of the Game", the fictional character Billy Chapel, played by Kevin Costner, is an aging hurler who finds himself pitching a perfect game at Yankee Stadium. Late in the game, famed broadcaster Vin Scully says: "And you know,...
-
Editorial (9/22/23)Miki Gudermuth: Her mission was highlighting accessibility challenges"The squeaky wheel gets the grease." Maryann "Miki" Gudermuth, 74, passed away Sept. 6, 2023. Her legacy of advocacy for those with disabilities will live on. Miki's story starts long ago when she was a baby, 9 months old. Diagnosed with polio, she...
-
Editorial (9/20/23)Lutheran Family and Children's Services marks 50 years in Southeast MissouriThere are many organizations in Southeast Missouri and across the state doing good work, helping whomever they can, however they can. Not many, though, trace their lineage to post-Civil War America. Lutheran Family and Children's Services of...
-
-
Editorial (9/18/23)5 new projects pitched as part of Leadership CapeDid you know projects such as Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center, Discovery Playhouse, Shipyard Music Festival, Cape Catfish and many others got their start or aligned with project ideas from Leadership Cape? The seven-month leadership development...
-
Editorial (9/15/23)Shipyard Music Festival returns for fifth year full of music, fun for allIf two days of fantastic music, good food and drink and even activities for the little ones -- all in a convenient location -- sound like a good time, Shipyard Music Festival will be the place to be next weekend. The fifth installment of the...
-
-
Editorial (9/13/23)Difference Makers serve communities in important waysSome might identify them as pillars of their communities -- building, improving, expanding. Others might recognize them as behind-the-scenes organizers -- the folks who get things done without regard to who gets the credit. We call them Difference...
-
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.