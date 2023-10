Prayer 10-6-23

NB I-55 in Cape County, Highway 74 in Cape, two locations on SB US 61 in Cape County reduced for bridge work; Highway 114 in Stoddard, New Madrid and Scott counties reduced for pavement repairs

Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County from mile marker 93.0 to mile marker 93.8 will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance, a MoDOT news release said....