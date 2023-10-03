What happens when you havent taken your dog to the vet in years?

Almost weekly, I enter an exam room only to find a sheepish pet owner who lists several reasons why he or she has not taken their pet to the vet in years. I hope this article helps put your mind at ease and encourage you to bring your dog to the vet, no matter how long it has been.

First, the reason most veterinarians ask the date of your pets last vet visit is so we can determine if there are any underlying or persistent health issues. It is not to judge your situation or pet care. You are welcome to tell us you do not recall the date of the last visit, and you feel vaccines are most likely due.

During annual visits, the veterinarian examines your dog and gives necessary vaccinations. Regular visits also help us assess your dogs behavior, which can be indicative of underlying health issues or stress. We can also provide guidance on nutrition, weight management, and other lifestyle issues to ensure your dog is healthy and happy.

Puppies need to see the vet more frequently than adult dogs. They should come in every three weeks until they reach 4 to 5 months old, so we can check growth and give them crucial vaccinations to prevent canine parvovirus disease. We also get puppies started on heartworm/flea/tick prevention.

Adult dogs should have a yearly routine wellness exam and annual vaccinations. These yearly visits consist of heartworm and fecal tests, as well as a physical exam. We look at the ears, eyes, nails, and paws and inspect the coat for fleas.

Senior dogs should see the vet every six months for a wellness exam and bloodwork to check for age-related health issues. We consider dogs to be older after seven human years of age. We will schedule a dental cleaning to help prevent any diseases and improve any bad breath your pet may be experiencing.

Scheduling yearly veterinarian visits helps you ensure you are doing everything you can to help your furry friend live his or her best life. We are truly here to help  not judge.