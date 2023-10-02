Our local marching bands deserve a round of applause
Several area bands will come together Tuesday, Oct. 3, as part of the 79th annual Jackson Band Festival.
There are a dozen high school marching bands from throughout the region participating, including: Chaffee Marching Red Devil Band, Scott City Marching Rams, Kelly Marching Hawks, Cape Central Marching Tigers and Jackson Chiefs Band. The Southeast Missouri State University marching band is also set to perform.
The Parade of Bands will begin at 4 p.m., making its way through uptown Jackson. And at 6:30 p.m., the festival will take place at the high school stadium.
Cost to attend the evening event is $2 for adults and $1 for students. This is a great opportunity to see some of the talent from the region.
Speaking of marching bands, the Southeast Missouri State University marching band will perform at the Bands of America Super Regional Championship on Saturday, Oct. 21, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The event is largely made up of high school marching bands, but two college programs are asked to participate. This is quite an honor for the Redhawks.
"This is a big deal for us," Jim Daughters, director of SEMO's marching band, told the Southeast Missourian earlier this year. "It recognizes all the hard work that our students are doing with the marching band."
Along with the participation at Bands of America, the SEMO marching band will host an alumni band during Homecoming. A number of marching band alums will join the current band for a special performance.
There are many students who participate in marching band throughout the area. They put in many hours of practice and perform frequently. It's a demonstration of art, skill and personal dedication. We applaud your efforts.
Comments
-
Solving America's housing woes or making them worse?America needs more housing. Pressure for reform is only growing as available homes get less and less affordable. Unfortunately, rather than addressing the root cause of high housing prices an epidemic of local overregulation that prevents enough...
-
W.K. Kellogg was more than a cereal kingStarting Oct. 2, Kellogg Company announced it will be dividing into two independently traded companies. Kellanova will handle all the snacks and WK Kellogg Co. will handle cereal brands. When people think of Kellogg's, they tend to think cornflakes,...
-
-
Our new Black Republican leadersRecently I wrote about Mesha Mainor, who represents a deep blue district in Atlanta in the Georgia state legislature, announcing that she is switching parties and becoming a Republican. Mainor specifically noted her frustration with the Democratic...
-
Skipping the debates has worked for TrumpWoody Allen said 90% of life is showing up. Donald Trump is proving that he overshot the mark considerably. The former president has paid no discernible price for skipping the Republican debates. Arguably, he's been winning them by diminishing the...
-
Fox Business loses the GOP's second debateFrom the first dumb question to the abrupt ending that caught everyone by surprise, the GOP presidential primary debate produced by the Fox Business channel was a total disaster. I know. I was there Wednesday night -- in Row 5 of the Air Force One...
-
-
Column (9/29/23)What the GOP and the 1960s radicals have in commonThis week, yet another government shutdown appears inevitable because a sizable chunk of the House Freedom Caucus believes, in the words of Otter in "Animal House," that "this situation absolutely requires a really futile and stupid gesture be done...
-
Column (9/29/23)Tackling the rural health care crisisFor too long, Congress has allowed special interests and the politically connected to shape health care policies and legislation. As a result, we have a health care system that puts corporate interests -- not patients -- first. And no one has felt...
-
Editorial (9/29/23)SEMO District Fair, Shipyard Music Festival -- home run family eventsIf August means back to school and October truly heralds the arrival of cooler weather, September in Southeast Missouri is the time for family events. Two of the largest annual draws in the region didn't disappoint. SEMO District Fair kicked off...
-
Column (9/28/23)The worst vice-presidential pick of the last 50 yearsPoor Kamala Harris. The alleged misogyny that is tearing at her vice presidency apparently extends to highly partisan Democratic leaders such as Jamie Raskin and Nancy Pelosi. Both of them caused ripples when their praise for Harris in recent TV...
-
Editorial (9/27/23)St. James AME Church marks 160 years of service"As each has received a gift, use it to serve one another, as good stewards of God's varied grace." 1 Peter 4:10 Earlier this month, St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church in Cape Girardeau celebrated its 160th anniversary. In itself, that's...
-
Column (9/27/23)RIP to a real one: Father William HoltI never encountered Father William Holt Billy Holt, as some who loved him referred to him -- without smiling. His joy was contagious. Holt died in Ireland earlier this month, while on a trip that was paid for by someone whose life had been touched...
-
Editorial (9/25/23)Adam Wainwright gave us a 'Billy Chapel' moment at Busch StadiumIn the movie "For Love of the Game", the fictional character Billy Chapel, played by Kevin Costner, is an aging hurler who finds himself pitching a perfect game at Yankee Stadium. Late in the game, famed broadcaster Vin Scully says: "And you know,...
-
Editorial (9/22/23)Miki Gudermuth: Her mission was highlighting accessibility challenges"The squeaky wheel gets the grease." Maryann "Miki" Gudermuth, 74, passed away Sept. 6, 2023. Her legacy of advocacy for those with disabilities will live on. Miki's story starts long ago when she was a baby, 9 months old. Diagnosed with polio, she...
-
Editorial (9/20/23)Lutheran Family and Children's Services marks 50 years in Southeast MissouriThere are many organizations in Southeast Missouri and across the state doing good work, helping whomever they can, however they can. Not many, though, trace their lineage to post-Civil War America. Lutheran Family and Children's Services of...
-
-
Editorial (9/18/23)5 new projects pitched as part of Leadership CapeDid you know projects such as Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center, Discovery Playhouse, Shipyard Music Festival, Cape Catfish and many others got their start or aligned with project ideas from Leadership Cape? The seven-month leadership development...
-
Editorial (9/15/23)Shipyard Music Festival returns for fifth year full of music, fun for allIf two days of fantastic music, good food and drink and even activities for the little ones -- all in a convenient location -- sound like a good time, Shipyard Music Festival will be the place to be next weekend. The fifth installment of the...
-
-
Editorial (9/13/23)Difference Makers serve communities in important waysSome might identify them as pillars of their communities -- building, improving, expanding. Others might recognize them as behind-the-scenes organizers -- the folks who get things done without regard to who gets the credit. We call them Difference...
-
Editorial (9/11/23)Motorcycle, car shows are fun events to check out in downtown CapeIf you like cool cars and motorcycles, there are a couple of events that should be on radar this month. The Motorcycle Cannonball is scheduled to stop Tuesday, Sept. 12, in Cape Girardeau. The public can stop by the John Boardman Pavilion on South...
-
-
-
Editorial (9/8/23)SEMO District Fair returns for annual good timeThere may be no bigger, better slice of Americana in Southeast Missouri than the annual SEMO District Fair. With something for youngsters, the young at heart and all ages in between, the weeklong event beckons everyone. Midway rides and games and...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.