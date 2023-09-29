SEMO District Fair, Shipyard Music Festival -- home run family events
If August means back to school and October truly heralds the arrival of cooler weather, September in Southeast Missouri is the time for family events.
Two of the largest annual draws in the region didn't disappoint.
SEMO District Fair kicked off with its annual parade on Sept. 9 and ran through Sept. 15 with music, rides, food and fun for all. Arena Park in Cape Girardeau turns into a bustling center each day of the fair, and the event truly has something for everyone. Of course, the little ones enjoy the rides and games. Nightly concerts provide toe-tapping entertainment for a wide variety of musical tastes. Call us old-fashioned, but we enjoy the exhibits -- crafts, homemade baked goods and livestock ranging from chickens and rabbits to goats and cattle. And, no doubt, we patronized the food vendors. It's impossible not to, with the smells of funnel cakes and corn dogs wafting throughout the area.
Kudos to organizers for putting on a great show, and thanks to the local law enforcement folks who ensured a safe environment for all to enjoy.
Another event that drew thousands was the fifth installment of Shipyard Music Festival.
The two-day festival, Sept. 22 and 23, packed in national touring acts and local favorites on the grounds of Century Casino Cape Girardeau (the festival's presenting sponsor). More than 2,000 people each day enjoyed music, food and drink and all sorts of peripheral activities within the secure confines of the site, which truly made Shipyard a family-friendly gathering.
Produced by rustmedia, the festival proudly showcases a number of independent acts sure to be household names soon. A number of sponsors and a host of volunteers made the festival a success, and thanks goes to all.
As with the fair, Shipyard took place under sunny skies (not a given in September). So, organizers lucked out a bit in that regard, but with the entertaining options each event presented, SEMO District Fair and Shipyard Musical Festival were home runs for attendees.
We've already circled September 2024 on our calendars, and we look forward to the return of these family-friendly events.
Comments
-
Column (9/29/23)What the GOP and the 1960s radicals have in commonThis week, yet another government shutdown appears inevitable because a sizable chunk of the House Freedom Caucus believes, in the words of Otter in "Animal House," that "this situation absolutely requires a really futile and stupid gesture be done...
-
Column (9/29/23)Tackling the rural health care crisisFor too long, Congress has allowed special interests and the politically connected to shape health care policies and legislation. As a result, we have a health care system that puts corporate interests -- not patients -- first. And no one has felt...
-
Column (9/28/23)The worst vice-presidential pick of the last 50 yearsPoor Kamala Harris. The alleged misogyny that is tearing at her vice presidency apparently extends to highly partisan Democratic leaders such as Jamie Raskin and Nancy Pelosi. Both of them caused ripples when their praise for Harris in recent TV...
-
Editorial (9/27/23)St. James AME Church marks 160 years of service"As each has received a gift, use it to serve one another, as good stewards of God's varied grace." 1 Peter 4:10 Earlier this month, St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church in Cape Girardeau celebrated its 160th anniversary. In itself, that's...
-
Column (9/27/23)RIP to a real one: Father William HoltI never encountered Father William Holt Billy Holt, as some who loved him referred to him -- without smiling. His joy was contagious. Holt died in Ireland earlier this month, while on a trip that was paid for by someone whose life had been touched...
-
Column (9/27/23)Seeing a Duran Duran concert with my sisterI've seen Duran Duran in concert once before, in August of 1993. I was 18 years old and bought myself a front-row center ticket for their show at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati. It was a birthday present to myself, and I went alone. Everyone...
-
Column (9/26/23)Trump is playing it safe and selfishToo bad Donald Trump won't attend the second Republican presidential primary debate next week at the Ronald Reagan Library. His friends and enemies in the media will miss him and the high ratings he automatically generates, but he's leading by a...
-
Column (9/26/23)Our self-induced catastrophe at the borderSince early 2021 we have witnessed somewhere between 7 and 8 million illegal entries across the now nonexistent U.S. southern border. The more the border vanished, the more federal immigration law was rendered inert, and the more Homeland Security...
-
Editorial (9/25/23)Adam Wainwright gave us a 'Billy Chapel' moment at Busch StadiumIn the movie "For Love of the Game", the fictional character Billy Chapel, played by Kevin Costner, is an aging hurler who finds himself pitching a perfect game at Yankee Stadium. Late in the game, famed broadcaster Vin Scully says: "And you know,...
-
Column (9/25/23)Are ordinary Americans buying 'Bidenomics'?As election season approaches, Democrats are touting the economic results of Biden administration policies aimed at improving the lives of working Americans and creating a more equitable economy. But ordinary Americans aren't feeling the so-called...
-
Column (9/25/23)Why the Republicans' impeachment of Biden may be stupid enough to workHouse Speaker Kevin McCarthy's decision to move ahead with impeachment proceedings and the Democrats' response reminded me of something Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser reportedly once said, "The genius of you Americans is that you never...
-
Column (9/23/23)New Missouri law will help residents escape safety-net cliffsMissouri lawmakers took an important step forward for working-class and impoverished residents this year by enacting Senate Bill 82. This new law will help more Missourians escape from an entrapping safety-net system and experience the dignity and...
-
Editorial (9/22/23)Miki Gudermuth: Her mission was highlighting accessibility challenges"The squeaky wheel gets the grease." Maryann "Miki" Gudermuth, 74, passed away Sept. 6, 2023. Her legacy of advocacy for those with disabilities will live on. Miki's story starts long ago when she was a baby, 9 months old. Diagnosed with polio, she...
-
Editorial (9/20/23)Lutheran Family and Children's Services marks 50 years in Southeast MissouriThere are many organizations in Southeast Missouri and across the state doing good work, helping whomever they can, however they can. Not many, though, trace their lineage to post-Civil War America. Lutheran Family and Children's Services of...
-
-
Editorial (9/18/23)5 new projects pitched as part of Leadership CapeDid you know projects such as Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center, Discovery Playhouse, Shipyard Music Festival, Cape Catfish and many others got their start or aligned with project ideas from Leadership Cape? The seven-month leadership development...
-
Editorial (9/15/23)Shipyard Music Festival returns for fifth year full of music, fun for allIf two days of fantastic music, good food and drink and even activities for the little ones -- all in a convenient location -- sound like a good time, Shipyard Music Festival will be the place to be next weekend. The fifth installment of the...
-
-
Editorial (9/13/23)Difference Makers serve communities in important waysSome might identify them as pillars of their communities -- building, improving, expanding. Others might recognize them as behind-the-scenes organizers -- the folks who get things done without regard to who gets the credit. We call them Difference...
-
Editorial (9/11/23)Motorcycle, car shows are fun events to check out in downtown CapeIf you like cool cars and motorcycles, there are a couple of events that should be on radar this month. The Motorcycle Cannonball is scheduled to stop Tuesday, Sept. 12, in Cape Girardeau. The public can stop by the John Boardman Pavilion on South...
-
-
-
Editorial (9/8/23)SEMO District Fair returns for annual good timeThere may be no bigger, better slice of Americana in Southeast Missouri than the annual SEMO District Fair. With something for youngsters, the young at heart and all ages in between, the weeklong event beckons everyone. Midway rides and games and...
-
Editorial (9/6/23)Go Redhawks! New stadium to host home football openerNothing matches the pageantry, tradition and energy of college football. From setting up a tailgate hours before kickoff to reuniting with old friends, gamedays are special. A buzz is in the air. It's palpable. When a marching band's drum corp...
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.