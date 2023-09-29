SEMO District Fair, Shipyard Music Festival -- home run family events

Editorial

If August means back to school and October truly heralds the arrival of cooler weather, September in Southeast Missouri is the time for family events.

Two of the largest annual draws in the region didn't disappoint.

SEMO District Fair kicked off with its annual parade on Sept. 9 and ran through Sept. 15 with music, rides, food and fun for all. Arena Park in Cape Girardeau turns into a bustling center each day of the fair, and the event truly has something for everyone. Of course, the little ones enjoy the rides and games. Nightly concerts provide toe-tapping entertainment for a wide variety of musical tastes. Call us old-fashioned, but we enjoy the exhibits -- crafts, homemade baked goods and livestock ranging from chickens and rabbits to goats and cattle. And, no doubt, we patronized the food vendors. It's impossible not to, with the smells of funnel cakes and corn dogs wafting throughout the area.

Sign up for Daily Headlines Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.

Kudos to organizers for putting on a great show, and thanks to the local law enforcement folks who ensured a safe environment for all to enjoy.

Another event that drew thousands was the fifth installment of Shipyard Music Festival.

The two-day festival, Sept. 22 and 23, packed in national touring acts and local favorites on the grounds of Century Casino Cape Girardeau (the festival's presenting sponsor). More than 2,000 people each day enjoyed music, food and drink and all sorts of peripheral activities within the secure confines of the site, which truly made Shipyard a family-friendly gathering.

Produced by rustmedia, the festival proudly showcases a number of independent acts sure to be household names soon. A number of sponsors and a host of volunteers made the festival a success, and thanks goes to all.

As with the fair, Shipyard took place under sunny skies (not a given in September). So, organizers lucked out a bit in that regard, but with the entertaining options each event presented, SEMO District Fair and Shipyard Musical Festival were home runs for attendees.

We've already circled September 2024 on our calendars, and we look forward to the return of these family-friendly events.