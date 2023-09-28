News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 9-28-23
Father God, we praise you, for every good and perfect thing comes from you. Amen.
Officials address homeless people camping along LaCroix Trail2Homeless people camping near Cape Girardeau's walking trail is an infrequent but steady issue being addressed by the city. For example, the Cape Girardeau Police Department on Tuesday, Sept. 26, found an individual camping near the trail, and simply...
Basketball courts renovation in Jackson 'the city listened'Josh Lukefahr's vision of rehabilitating basketball courts he grew up playing on as a child in Jackson's City Park is coming to fruition. A GoFundMe account the 1997 Jackson High School graduate started in the spring of 2022 has netted more than...
Community Sadness -- evolving along with local music sceneBand names often tell a story, even if the true origin might be a little fuzzy. Local band Community Sadness has a story behind its name a true one. Lead singer Dyami Cluney said the band didn't begin as Community Sadness but rather a version of...
Picture this: New selfie studio coming to Cape GirardeauA new business in Cape Girardeau aims to be the first of its kind in the region. Selfie Street, located at 1606 Independence St., will open Sunday, Oct. 1. The business is a self-guided selfie experience where customers can pose for photographs with...
State treasurer brings unclaimed property auction to Cape1Missouri State Treasurer Vivek Malek is in Cape Girardeau to host the department's annual unclaimed property auction. The auction began Wednesday, Sept. 27, and continues Thursday, Sept 28, at Drury Plaza Hotel Cape Girardeau Convention Center,...
Did you know? Civil War battles in Southeast MissouriMissouri was a border state during the American Civil War, and Missourians fought on both sides of the war. Battles raged across every corner of the state. In Southeast Missouri, close to the vital Mississippi River, the war was unavoidable. Several...
Deadline fast approaching for veterans to enroll in Veterans Affairs health careVeterans who meet certain conditions have an opportunity for a special enrollment for Veterans Affairs health care. Until 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, veterans who deployed to a combat zone, never enrolled in VA health care and left active duty...
Cape Girardeau man charged with drug possession, resisting arrestA Cape Girardeau man was arrested Sunday, Sept. 24, when he allegedly tried to flee from a Cape Girardeau Police Department officer and allegedly was discovered to possess drug paraphernalia. Authorities said the officer made contact with Dakota...
Despite occasional flare-ups, COVID cases remain low in Cape Girardeau County3Forty-two months ago, COVID-19 was perhaps the best known acronym in America. Not so much these days. News of the perilous and sometimes lethal coronavirus disease, which burst onto the American scene in March 2020, plunged the United States into...
PORCH begins rehab on multiple south Cape Girardeau homes1Cape Girardeau's PORCH Initiative has begun to rehab four houses the not-for-profit purchased in south Cape Girardeau to make them available for first-time homebuyers. PORCH, an acronym standing for People Organized to Revitalized Community Healing,...
Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board approves funding for completion of indoor athletic facility1The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education authorized superintendent Howard Benyon to negotiate a contract with Brockmiller Construction for the completion of the final phase of the indoor athletic facility at the Cape Central High School...
Second annual Riverfront Fall Festival coming to downtown Cape GirardeauThis year's Riverfront Fall Festival will be Saturday Oct. 21. It is the second year Visit Cape will be holding this festival, which will start at 11 a.m. and go until 6 p.m., with activities taking place in the Kellerman Foundation parking lot,...
Video of Neelyville school board meeting provides reasons behind resignations2A video of the Neelyville Board or Education meeting Thursday, Sept. 21, when four board members resigned was provided Monday, Sept. 25, to the Daily American Republic newspaper. The video revealed comments from each person on why they were...
Jason Smith confident no government shutdown this week33With a federal government shutdown looming Saturday, Sept. 30, Southeast Missouri congressman Jason Smith appearing on CNBC's "Squawk Box" program Monday, Sept. 25 expressed confidence House Speaker Kevin McCarthy can push through a stopgap...
NPR correspondent Don Gonyea to speak at KRCU fundraiser1National Public Radio political correspondent Don Gonyea will speak at a fundraising breakfast for KRCU Public Radio on Wednesday, Oct. 4, on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University. Gonyea is visiting Cape Girardeau to help kick off the...
Former MLB player Kerry Robinson appointed to SEMO Board3Former Major League Baseball player Kerry Robinson was sworn in as a member of the Southeast Missouri State University board of governors Friday, Sept. 22. Robinson was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson on July 3, with a term expiring Jan. 1, 2030. He...
Cape County asked to help promote new Stars & Stripes region1Cape Girardeau County was asked Monday, Sept. 25, to make a $2,500 quarterly commitment to not-for-profit Stars & Stripes Historic Region Foundation -- after authorizing legislation this spring approving creation of the 26-county area, plus the city...
Cornhole tournament to benefit Special Olympics athletes in areaThe sixth annual Scott Wright Memorial Cornhole Classic will take place Saturday, Oct. 7, with all proceeds benefiting training and competition of 1,100 Special Olympics Missouri athletes. The event is hosted by Knights of Columbus at 318 S. Spanish...
KFF Health News: Officials agree use opioid settlement funds to curb youth addiction, but the 'how' gets hairyWhen three teenagers died of fentanyl overdoses last year in Larimer County, Colorado, it shocked the community and "flipped families upside down," said Tom Gonzales, the county's public health director. Several schools began stocking naloxone, a...
KFF Health News: Biden administration to ban medical debt from Americans' credit scoresBiden administration to ban medical debt From Americans' credit scores The Biden administration announced a major initiative to protect Americans from medical debt on Thursday, outlining plans to develop federal rules barring unpaid medical bills...
Local News 9/25/23Mountain lion captured on camera in Shannon CountyA mountain lion was spotted by trail cameras in Southern Missouri last week after killing an elk in Shannon County. It was the 117th confirmed mountain lion sighting in Missouri since 1994. Missouri Department of Conservation received reports of a...
Local News 9/25/23Elementary students benefit from school's first therapy dog1CHARLESTON, Mo. A new, furry buddy at Warren E. Hearnes Elementary is helping to make students' days brighter. The first therapy dog in the history of the Charleston school is 100% certified. According to Hearnes Elementary administrator Amy...
Four Neelyville School district board members resign ThursdayNEELYVILLE, Mo. Four Neelyville Board of Education members resigned Thursday night, Sept. 21, after reading statements to those attending the regular meeting. Resigning were president Vernon Barker, vice president Dean Fisher and members Robert...
Former auto dealership location sold in JacksonThe former Ford Groves dealership property at 825 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson sold Aug. 31 to an investment buyer planning to use it as a leased location, according to Lorimont Commercial Real Estate's Tom Kelsey. No sales price was disclosed for...
Most read 9/23/23Community comes together to support one of their own2Chaffee, Missouri, residents have pulled together to support a young man injured in a recent vehicle crash. On Thursday, Sept. 14, Seger Ruiz was in a three-car accident. Ruiz was a passenger of one of the vehicles and sustained severe injuries....
Most read 9/22/23Did you know? 5 unusual traditions in Southeast Missouri3Southeast Missouri is known for many things but has a few unusual traditions. To those living in the Cape Girardeau area, the idea of the Southeast Missouri State University gum tree easily passes through our minds with little thinking as it has...
Most read 9/22/23Cape Girardeau police officer running for Scott County sheriff2Hunter Juden wears many hats -- patrolman with the Cape Girardeau Police Department and chief of police in Morley, Missouri, among them -- and now he's throwing his hat in the ring to become sheriff of Scott County. "I have always enjoyed being in...