SEMO introduces Limited-Edition Hawk Sauce to Celebrate 150th Anniversary!

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Rachael Busse
Tuesday, September 26, 2023

The Hospitality Sales and Marketing class at Southeast Missouri State is producing a limited-edition version of SEMOs own Hawk Sauce. If you havent heard of it, Hawk Sauce is a hot sauce made with fresno chili peppers by the Hospitality Management program at the Harrison College of Business and Computing. It started in 2019 when the first class produced a batch of hot sauce and marketed it under the name of Hawk Sauce. My class decided that to celebrate SEMOs 150th anniversary, we would make a limited-edition batch thats infused with Indian Creek Hives 100% pure honey from McNeely Beekeeping in Jackson, MO.

To read more about SEMOs 150th anniversary, please visit this link: https://semo.edu/stories/2022/04/150-anniversary.html

