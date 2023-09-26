News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Cape Girardeau Evening Lions Club Holds 3rd Annual Cornhole Tournament This Saturday, September 30
The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
The Cape Girardeau Evening Lions Club will hold its Third Annual Double Elimination Cornhole Tournament this Saturday, September 30 at The Library (Downtown Cape) with bags flying at 3:30pm!
The event will offer several fun activities and challenges, including the popular 'Special Glasses Throw' (will someone win again this year?), the 'Backward Throw, 50/50% raffle and more!
The Cape Girardeau Evening Lions Club appreciates the support of several sponsors this year which, when matched with the participants, help support several missions the club is involved in, including disaster relief (Lions Clubs International Foundation plus several local clubs contributed well over $20,000 toward relief for the tornado victims in the Glenallen area) and help for the visually impaired locally and across the world. Club Corporate Sponsor, Leet EyeCare is also a Corporate Sponsor for KidSight MO that screened over 42,000 Missouri youngsters last fiscal year!
The cost per team is only $30 and for more information, go to the Cape Evening Lions Club Facebook Page!
Comments
More to explore
-
PORCH begins rehab on multiple south Cape Girardeau homes1Cape Girardeau's PORCH Initiative has begun to rehab four houses the not-for-profit purchased in south Cape Girardeau to make them available for first-time homebuyers. PORCH, an acronym standing for People Organized to Revitalized Community Healing,...
-
Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board approves funding for completion of indoor athletic facilityThe Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education authorized superintendent Howard Benyon to negotiate a contract with Brockmiller Construction for the completion of the final phase of the indoor athletic facility at the Cape Central High School...
-
Despite occasional flare-ups, COVID cases remain low in Cape Girardeau County1Forty-two months ago, COVID-19 was perhaps the best known acronym in America. Not so much these days. News of the perilous and sometimes lethal coronavirus disease, which burst onto the American scene in March 2020, plunged the United States into...
-
Second annual Riverfront Fall Festival coming to downtown Cape GirardeauThis year's Riverfront Fall Festival will be Saturday Oct. 21. It is the second year Visit Cape will be holding this festival, which will start at 11 a.m. and go until 6 p.m., with activities taking place in the Kellerman Foundation parking lot,...
-
Video of Neelyville school board meeting provides reasons behind resignations1A video of the Neelyville Board or Education meeting Thursday, Sept. 21, when four board members resigned was provided Monday, Sept. 25, to the Daily American Republic newspaper. The video revealed comments from each person on why they were...
-
Jason Smith confident no government shutdown this week33With a federal government shutdown looming Saturday, Sept. 30, Southeast Missouri congressman Jason Smith appearing on CNBC's "Squawk Box" program Monday, Sept. 25 expressed confidence House Speaker Kevin McCarthy can push through a stopgap...
-
NPR correspondent Don Gonyea to speak at KRCU fundraiser1National Public Radio political correspondent Don Gonyea will speak at a fundraising breakfast for KRCU Public Radio on Wednesday, Oct. 4, on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University. Gonyea is visiting Cape Girardeau to help kick off the...
-
Former MLB player Kerry Robinson appointed to SEMO Board3Former Major League Baseball player Kerry Robinson was sworn in as a member of the Southeast Missouri State University board of governors Friday, Sept. 22. Robinson was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson on July 3, with a term expiring Jan. 1, 2030. He...
-
Cape County asked to help promote new Stars & Stripes region1Cape Girardeau County was asked Monday, Sept. 25, to make a $2,500 quarterly commitment to not-for-profit Stars & Stripes Historic Region Foundation -- after authorizing legislation this spring approving creation of the 26-county area, plus the city...
-
-
Cornhole tournament to benefit Special Olympics athletes in areaThe sixth annual Scott Wright Memorial Cornhole Classic will take place Saturday, Oct. 7, with all proceeds benefiting training and competition of 1,100 Special Olympics Missouri athletes. The event is hosted by Knights of Columbus at 318 S. Spanish...
-
KFF Health News: Officials agree use opioid settlement funds to curb youth addiction, but the 'how' gets hairyWhen three teenagers died of fentanyl overdoses last year in Larimer County, Colorado, it shocked the community and "flipped families upside down," said Tom Gonzales, the county's public health director. Several schools began stocking naloxone, a...
-
KFF Health News: Biden administration to ban medical debt from Americans' credit scoresBiden administration to ban medical debt From Americans' credit scores The Biden administration announced a major initiative to protect Americans from medical debt on Thursday, outlining plans to develop federal rules barring unpaid medical bills...
-
Mountain lion captured on camera in Shannon CountyA mountain lion was spotted by trail cameras in Southern Missouri last week after killing an elk in Shannon County. It was the 117th confirmed mountain lion sighting in Missouri since 1994. Missouri Department of Conservation received reports of a...
-
-
Elementary students benefit from school's first therapy dog1CHARLESTON, Mo. A new, furry buddy at Warren E. Hearnes Elementary is helping to make students' days brighter. The first therapy dog in the history of the Charleston school is 100% certified. According to Hearnes Elementary administrator Amy...
-
Four Neelyville School district board members resign ThursdayNEELYVILLE, Mo. Four Neelyville Board of Education members resigned Thursday night, Sept. 21, after reading statements to those attending the regular meeting. Resigning were president Vernon Barker, vice president Dean Fisher and members Robert...
-
Most read 9/25/23Former auto dealership location sold in JacksonThe former Ford Groves dealership property at 825 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson sold Aug. 31 to an investment buyer planning to use it as a leased location, according to Lorimont Commercial Real Estate's Tom Kelsey. No sales price was disclosed for...
-
Local News 9/24/23Southeast Missourian, rustmedia honored in state contestMissouri Press Foundation's Better Newspaper Contest awarded two first-place, two second-place and three third-place awards to the Southeast Missourian and to rustmedia at its Saturday, Sept. 23, awards luncheon at Sheraton Westport Chalet in St....
-
Community comes together to support one of their own2Chaffee, Missouri, residents have pulled together to support a young man injured in a recent vehicle crash. On Thursday, Sept. 14, Seger Ruiz was in a three-car accident. Ruiz was a passenger of one of the vehicles and sustained severe injuries....
-
-
SEMO fall enrollment falls 2% compared to last year11Fall 2023 student enrollment at Southeast Missouri State University has declined more than 2% from last year. Debbie Below, vice president of Enrollment Management and Student Success, reported to the university's Board of Governors on Thursday,...
-
Police chief Blair talks new programs, staffing needs at Pachyderm Club meeting3Wes Blair, Cape Girardeau Police Department's chief, said Thursday, Sept. 21, local law enforcement agencies have a good working relationship. "This is a great place to work in law enforcement because there really is cooperation and collaboration...
-
What's past is prologue - the historic importance of public signage"What's Past is Prologue" series, an homage to William Shakespeare's "The Tempest", looks at events of the past that seem to reoccur later with remarkable similarities. Frank Nickell of the Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation, previously...
-
Program gives local high school students taste of family budgeting5SIKESTON, Mo. -- Local high school students chewed on the challenges of living with a financial budget when they participated in the Bite of Reality program this week at Three Rivers College's campus in Sikeston. Nearly 140 Sikeston High School...
-
Photo Gallery 9/23/23Shipyard night two
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 9/25/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Sept. 21, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
-
-
Most read 9/22/23Did you know? 5 unusual traditions in Southeast Missouri3Southeast Missouri is known for many things but has a few unusual traditions. To those living in the Cape Girardeau area, the idea of the Southeast Missouri State University gum tree easily passes through our minds with little thinking as it has...
-
Most read 9/22/23Cape Girardeau police officer running for Scott County sheriff2Hunter Juden wears many hats -- patrolman with the Cape Girardeau Police Department and chief of police in Morley, Missouri, among them -- and now he's throwing his hat in the ring to become sheriff of Scott County. "I have always enjoyed being in...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council members voice strong support for two mall redevelopment incentives16Cape Girardeau City Council members signaled strong support at their meeting Monday, Sept. 18, for two components of a plan to redevelop West Park Mall. The moves came after several months of preliminary actions and behind-the-scenes negotiations...
-
East Perry Community Fair back again this weekendThe East Perry Community Fair, also known as "The Best Little Fair in the Land", will be starting Friday, Sept. 22, in Altenburg, Missouri. According to a post on their Facebook page, organizers anticipate 20,000 to 30,000 visitors to come into the...
-
1st Jeep show coming to Kiwanis ParkCape Kiwanis Club will be hosting its first Jeep show Saturday, Sept. 23, at Kiwanis Park. The event is sponsored by John Morlan Chrysler. Spectators will be able to enjoy various models from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be five classes for Jeep...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.