Cape Girardeau Evening Lions Club Holds 3rd Annual Cornhole Tournament This Saturday, September 30

The Cape Girardeau Evening Lions Club will hold its Third Annual Double Elimination Cornhole Tournament this Saturday, September 30 at The Library (Downtown Cape) with bags flying at 3:30pm!

The event will offer several fun activities and challenges, including the popular 'Special Glasses Throw' (will someone win again this year?), the 'Backward Throw, 50/50% raffle and more!

The Cape Girardeau Evening Lions Club appreciates the support of several sponsors this year which, when matched with the participants, help support several missions the club is involved in, including disaster relief (Lions Clubs International Foundation plus several local clubs contributed well over $20,000 toward relief for the tornado victims in the Glenallen area) and help for the visually impaired locally and across the world. Club Corporate Sponsor, Leet EyeCare is also a Corporate Sponsor for KidSight MO that screened over 42,000 Missouri youngsters last fiscal year!

The cost per team is only $30 and for more information, go to the Cape Evening Lions Club Facebook Page!