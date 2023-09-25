Long Established business changes hands

Today my dear friend, Eula Reed and I became business partners. We purchased the 2nd Time Around Consignment shop in Marble Hill Missouri. A beautiful small town with big attitude in southeast Missouri.

We humbly stand on the shoulders of those who came before us. A woman owned and run business since 1998.

Originally opened by Gail Nanney (now Owens Serenity House),then bought by Patty Barret (everybody knows Patty), then our sweetheart Rita Cato and then Bonnie Bailey (may she RIP).

In a town of 1700 people we have over 3,000 consignors from as far as Chicago, Kansas City and Indianapolis. Inventory is constantly changing. We pride ourselves in offering the best of gently loved items, some still in the box.

We inventory fashion to include clothes, shoes, jewelry and hats. Home goods can run the gambit from furniture, appliances to glassware, tools and craft supplies. A relaxed, fun environment.

❤️We hope everyone finds a smile and a treasure at 2nd Time Around Consignment ❤️