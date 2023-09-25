News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Long Established business changes hands
The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Today my dear friend, Eula Reed and I became business partners. We purchased the 2nd Time Around Consignment shop in Marble Hill Missouri. A beautiful small town with big attitude in southeast Missouri.
We humbly stand on the shoulders of those who came before us. A woman owned and run business since 1998.
Originally opened by Gail Nanney (now Owens Serenity House),then bought by Patty Barret (everybody knows Patty), then our sweetheart Rita Cato and then Bonnie Bailey (may she RIP).
In a town of 1700 people we have over 3,000 consignors from as far as Chicago, Kansas City and Indianapolis. Inventory is constantly changing. We pride ourselves in offering the best of gently loved items, some still in the box.
We inventory fashion to include clothes, shoes, jewelry and hats. Home goods can run the gambit from furniture, appliances to glassware, tools and craft supplies. A relaxed, fun environment.
❤️We hope everyone finds a smile and a treasure at 2nd Time Around Consignment ❤️
Comments
More to explore
-
Mountain lion captured on camera in Shannon CountyA mountain lion was spotted by trail cameras in Southern Missouri last week after killing an elk in Shannon County. It was the 117th confirmed mountain lion sighting in Missouri since 1994. Missouri Department of Conservation received reports of a...
-
Elementary students benefit from school's first therapy dog1CHARLESTON, Mo. A new, furry buddy at Warren E. Hearnes Elementary is helping to make students' days brighter. The first therapy dog in the history of the Charleston school is 100% certified. According to Hearnes Elementary administrator Amy...
-
Four Neelyville School district board members resign ThursdayNEELYVILLE, Mo. Four Neelyville Board of Education members resigned Thursday night, Sept. 21, after reading statements to those attending the regular meeting. Resigning were president Vernon Barker, vice president Dean Fisher and members Robert...
-
Local News 9/24/23Southeast Missourian, rustmedia honored in state contestMissouri Press Foundation's Better Newspaper Contest awarded two first-place, two second-place and three third-place awards to the Southeast Missourian and to rustmedia at its Saturday, Sept. 23, awards luncheon at Sheraton Westport Chalet in St....
-
Community comes together to support one of their own2Chaffee, Missouri, residents have pulled together to support a young man injured in a recent vehicle crash. On Thursday, Sept. 14, Seger Ruiz was in a three-car accident. Ruiz was a passenger of one of the vehicles and sustained severe injuries....
-
-
SEMO fall enrollment falls 2% compared to last year11Fall 2023 student enrollment at Southeast Missouri State University has declined more than 2% from last year. Debbie Below, vice president of Enrollment Management and Student Success, reported to the university's Board of Governors on Thursday,...
-
Police chief Blair talks new programs, staffing needs at Pachyderm Club meeting3Wes Blair, Cape Girardeau Police Department's chief, said Thursday, Sept. 21, local law enforcement agencies have a good working relationship. "This is a great place to work in law enforcement because there really is cooperation and collaboration...
-
What's past is prologue - the historic importance of public signage"What's Past is Prologue" series, an homage to William Shakespeare's "The Tempest", looks at events of the past that seem to reoccur later with remarkable similarities. Frank Nickell of the Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation, previously...
-
Program gives local high school students taste of family budgeting5SIKESTON, Mo. -- Local high school students chewed on the challenges of living with a financial budget when they participated in the Bite of Reality program this week at Three Rivers College's campus in Sikeston. Nearly 140 Sikeston High School...
-
Photo Gallery 9/23/23Shipyard night two
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 9/25/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Sept. 21, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
-
-
-
Did you know? 5 unusual traditions in Southeast Missouri3Southeast Missouri is known for many things but has a few unusual traditions. To those living in the Cape Girardeau area, the idea of the Southeast Missouri State University gum tree easily passes through our minds with little thinking as it has...
-
Finding vehicles for Scott County Transit, post-COVID numbersMarilyn Schlosser told Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce's monthly coffee Thursday, Sept. 21, the Scott County Transit System (SCTS) has not returned to pre-pandemic passenger levels. "We were running 2,000 one-way trips a month before COVID, and...
-
Cape Girardeau police officer running for Scott County sheriff1Hunter Juden wears many hats -- patrolman with the Cape Girardeau Police Department and chief of police in Morley, Missouri, among them -- and now he's throwing his hat in the ring to become sheriff of Scott County. "I have always enjoyed being in...
-
Broadway musical 'Head Over Heels' to open at SEMO River CampusSoutheast Missouri State University Department of Theatre and Dance will present a production of the Broadway musical "Head Over Heels", opening Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau. Kit Lavoie, the play's director and...
-
SEMO trumpeters to host car wash fundraiserTrumpet players are used to cleaning their instruments, but Saturday, Sept. 23, the Southeast Missouri State University Marching Band's trumpet section will be cleaning something entirely different. The 20-member section will be holding a car wash...
-
Federal disaster declaration approvedGov. Mike Parson announced Thursday afternoon, Sept. 21, that federal authorities approved a major disaster declaration for 33 Missouri counties after severe weather affected those areas in late July and early August. Perry, Bollinger and Scott...
-
Beggs Family Farm season coming soon1Beggs Family Farm teamed up with Southeast Missouri State University to create its corn maze for this season. This year's maze theme celebrates SEMO's 150 anniversary. The corn maze was created with the help of Beggs Family Farm manager Bryce Beggs....
-
Parks and Rec holds events for individuals with special needsCape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department hosts monthly recreational events for those with special needs as part of the STAR program. Special Therapeutic Activities in Recreation (STAR) is a community therapeutic recreation program serving...
-
Land tax sale completed for Cape Girardeau CountyCape Girardeau County's Aug. 28 land tax sale made available 31 properties. Barbara Gholson, county collector, said 18 properties were sold with an oversurplus of $49,651.48, By approval of Commissioners Clint Tracy and Paul Koeper, the money was...
-
SEMO among U.S. News & World Report's best colleges1Southeast Missouri State University has been ranked among the best regional universities in the Midwest, according to the 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report rankings. According to a SEMO news release, out of 1,450 colleges, SEMO was ranked as the 26th...
-
State senator to keynote SEMO's MLK Jr. dinnerMissouri state Sen. Brian Williams will present the keynote address at Southeast Missouri State University's Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration dinner Wednesday, Jan. 17, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. According to a news release from the...
-
Unclaimed Property auction comes to CapeMissouri State Treasurer Vivek Malek will host an unclaimed property auction next week at Drury Plaza Hotel, located at 3351 Percy Drive in Cape Girardeau. The auction will be held Wednesday, Sept. 27, and Thursday, Sept 28. Auction begins at 9 a.m....
-
Most read 9/20/23Cape Girardeau City Council members voice strong support for two mall redevelopment incentives16Cape Girardeau City Council members signaled strong support at their meeting Monday, Sept. 18, for two components of a plan to redevelop West Park Mall. The moves came after several months of preliminary actions and behind-the-scenes negotiations...
-
Most read 9/20/23East Perry Community Fair back again this weekendThe East Perry Community Fair, also known as "The Best Little Fair in the Land", will be starting Friday, Sept. 22, in Altenburg, Missouri. According to a post on their Facebook page, organizers anticipate 20,000 to 30,000 visitors to come into the...
-
Most read 9/19/23Keen new boutique comes to downtown Cape GirardeauGrace Keen had spent years working in boutiques. Around 2019, she decided she wanted a change of pace. "I loved the atmosphere, I loved what I was doing, but I didn't want to follow anyone else's rules," she said. "I wanted to make the rules." She...
-
Most read 9/19/23Cape officials approve TIF project for mall project but not to extent asked for by developers14Cape Girardeau municipal officials took steps at their meeting Monday, Sept. 18, to approve large portions of a West Park Mall redevelopment plan. City Council members approved a tax increment financing incentive for most of the 65-acre site and...
-
Cape vein clinic closing after 25 years; new practice taking patientsAfter 44 years of surgical experience and a quarter-century with his Cape Girardeau practice, Dr. Tom Critchlow is hanging up his jacket. Critchlow opened The Vein & Esthetic Centre at 3065 William St. in 1999. He had previously practiced surgery in...
-
-
Christmas store opens in Cape Girardeau County1The Christmas Shop will hold a grand opening Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 418 Appleton Main St. in the village of Old Appleton near Apple Creek, with a small waterfall and an 1879 historic pedestrian-only bridge nearby. Dana Grace, owner of Cape...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.