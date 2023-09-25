*Menu
Southeast Missourian

Local event raises funds for ALS

User-submitted story by The ALS Association
Monday, September 25, 2023

On September 22nd, a golf tournament was held in memory of Karen Altenthal and raised $17,500 for The ALS Association!

