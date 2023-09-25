Adam Wainwright gave us a 'Billy Chapel' moment at Busch Stadium
In the movie "For Love of the Game", the fictional character Billy Chapel, played by Kevin Costner, is an aging hurler who finds himself pitching a perfect game at Yankee Stadium.
Late in the game, famed broadcaster Vin Scully says: "And you know, Steve, you get the feeling that Billy Chapel isn't pitching against left handers, he isn't pitching against pinch hitters, he isn't pitching against the Yankees. He's pitching against time. He's pitching against the future, against age, and even when you think about his career, against ending. And tonight, I think he might be able to use that aching old arm one more time to push the sun back up in the sky and give us one more day of summer."
Those same words feel appropriate for what we witnessed Sept. 18 as St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright secured his 200th career victory at Busch Stadium. Wainwright joined only two other Cardinals Bob Gibson and Jesse Haines in reaching the 200-win milestone.
This hasn't been an easy year for Wainwright. Following last season's sendoff for teammates Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols, the righthander opted to return for the 2023 season. It was a chance to play in the World Baseball Classic, secure the milestone 200th career victory and hopefully pitch in the postseason one final time.
Wainwright did pitch for Team USA in the WBC, but following the tournament he was placed on the injured list, which is where he started the season.
Still, there was hope.
Opening Day in St. Louis included a surprise performance of the National Anthem by the pitcher, who has embraced his love for country music and is set to soon release his first album.
Once he returned to the mound, finding consistency remained a challenge. Still, he kept pushing. And even as the Cardinals fell out of contention for the postseason, the opportunity remained for one of the all-time great Cardinals to secure the milestone victory.
On Sept. 18, Adam Wainwright looked like the Waino of old. No, his velocity wasn't the same. But over the course of seven innings against central division rival Milwaukee, his final line was 7 innings, 4 hits, 3 strikeouts, zero runs.
We'll see whether Wainwright pitches anymore this season. But we think his performance Sept. 18 was a fitting finish on the mound to Wainwright's career in St. Louis.
While the righthander is known for his impressive curveball a pitch that's earned him the nickname Uncle Charlie and winning some key games for the Cardinals over the last 18 seasons, his work off the field has endeared him to many. He's raised money for water mission projects abroad and charitable efforts in the St. Louis area through Big League Impact. He has been recognized by Major League Baseball with the Roberto Clemente Award, an honor that goes to a player for his humanitarian work. And his outspoken faith story is inspiring.
Even when he struggled on the field, Wainwright made it easy to cheer for him. He played the game the right way with heart, hustle and grit. He was talented, but he is also a first-class person, who has a fun sense of humor.
We haven't seen the last of him. He's talked about broadcasting after his playing days are finished. And he'll certainly be in the Red Jacket Club soon as a Cardinal Hall of Fame member.
Count us among those happy to see Waino get No. 200. What a career for No. 50!
Comments
-
Column (9/25/23)Are ordinary Americans buying 'Bidenomics'?As election season approaches, Democrats are touting the economic results of Biden administration policies aimed at improving the lives of working Americans and creating a more equitable economy. But ordinary Americans aren't feeling the so-called...
-
Column (9/25/23)Why the Republicans' impeachment of Biden may be stupid enough to workHouse Speaker Kevin McCarthy's decision to move ahead with impeachment proceedings and the Democrats' response reminded me of something Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser reportedly once said, "The genius of you Americans is that you never...
-
New Missouri law will help residents escape safety-net cliffsMissouri lawmakers took an important step forward for working-class and impoverished residents this year by enacting Senate Bill 82. This new law will help more Missourians escape from an entrapping safety-net system and experience the dignity and...
-
Congress can help America fix its failed China policyIt's been more than 20 years since the United States granted "Most Favored Nation" (MFN) trade status to China. It was a decision that has cost America millions of good-paying manufacturing jobs -- including 934 jobs in the Cape Girardeau area...
-
Becoming 'a country I do not recognize'If there is one overriding theme of the Biden years, it is the systematic degradation of American freedom, pushing the lives and freedom of private citizens aside as government expands and takes over. This is done under the rubric of the left that...
-
Column (9/22/23)Biden lays a booby trap for a Republican presidentThe Biden administration is setting a booby trap in case a Republican wins the presidency in 2024. On Friday, the White House unveiled a proposed rule that would make it even harder than in the past for an incoming Republican president to wrestle...
-
Editorial (9/22/23)Miki Gudermuth: Her mission was highlighting accessibility challenges"The squeaky wheel gets the grease." Maryann "Miki" Gudermuth, 74, passed away Sept. 6, 2023. Her legacy of advocacy for those with disabilities will live on. Miki's story starts long ago when she was a baby, 9 months old. Diagnosed with polio, she...
-
Christianity is alive and well in IraqORLANDO There are recent American college graduates teaching in Iraq, due to an exchange program between the Chaldean Catholic Archdiocese of Erbil and the Franciscan University of Steubenville in Ohio. But just the other day, a Nigerian seminarian...
-
The American people deserve the truthOn Sept. 12, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) announced that after spending months of following the facts, the U.S. House of Representatives will formally open an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. This is the natural next step the House...
-
Increasing health care access in rural MissouriWe all know that the world went through a lot of changes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some changes were big, some were small. Many continue to debate whether those changes were good or bad. One thing I believe we can all agree on though, is that...
-
Column (9/20/23)Pence rails against populism among RepublicansRecently Mike Pence gave a speech at Saint Anselm College that, depending on your view of the man, was either courageous or desperate -- or both. Titled "Populism vs. Conservatism: Republicans' Time for Choosing," the speech was an homage to his...
-
Editorial (9/20/23)Lutheran Family and Children's Services marks 50 years in Southeast MissouriThere are many organizations in Southeast Missouri and across the state doing good work, helping whomever they can, however they can. Not many, though, trace their lineage to post-Civil War America. Lutheran Family and Children's Services of...
-
-
Editorial (9/18/23)5 new projects pitched as part of Leadership CapeDid you know projects such as Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center, Discovery Playhouse, Shipyard Music Festival, Cape Catfish and many others got their start or aligned with project ideas from Leadership Cape? The seven-month leadership development...
-
Editorial (9/15/23)Shipyard Music Festival returns for fifth year full of music, fun for allIf two days of fantastic music, good food and drink and even activities for the little ones -- all in a convenient location -- sound like a good time, Shipyard Music Festival will be the place to be next weekend. The fifth installment of the...
-
-
Editorial (9/13/23)Difference Makers serve communities in important waysSome might identify them as pillars of their communities -- building, improving, expanding. Others might recognize them as behind-the-scenes organizers -- the folks who get things done without regard to who gets the credit. We call them Difference...
-
Editorial (9/11/23)Motorcycle, car shows are fun events to check out in downtown CapeIf you like cool cars and motorcycles, there are a couple of events that should be on radar this month. The Motorcycle Cannonball is scheduled to stop Tuesday, Sept. 12, in Cape Girardeau. The public can stop by the John Boardman Pavilion on South...
-
-
-
Editorial (9/8/23)SEMO District Fair returns for annual good timeThere may be no bigger, better slice of Americana in Southeast Missouri than the annual SEMO District Fair. With something for youngsters, the young at heart and all ages in between, the weeklong event beckons everyone. Midway rides and games and...
-
Editorial (9/6/23)Go Redhawks! New stadium to host home football openerNothing matches the pageantry, tradition and energy of college football. From setting up a tailgate hours before kickoff to reuniting with old friends, gamedays are special. A buzz is in the air. It's palpable. When a marching band's drum corp...
-
Editorial (9/5/23)United Way kicks off annual campaign with highlight reel of successesThere's no shortage of need in this area. However, we have some pretty incredible organizations doing important work assisting people in various ways. From feeding the hungry to helping children read to mentoring children through Scouts, there are...
-
-
Editorial (9/1/23)A celebration of work and the American worker as we come to Labor Day weekend(Editor's note: The following is an updated version of our annual Labor Day editorial.) When it comes to the reasons for Monday's Labor Day holiday, the U.S. Department of Labor offers a good historical review. The first Labor Day celebration was in...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.