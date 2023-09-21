News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 9-21-23
O Lord Jesus, with songs of praise we worship you, the King of kings. Amen.
More to explore
Community comes together to support one of their ownChaffee, Missouri, residents have pulled together to support a young man injured in a recent vehicle crash. On Thursday, Sept. 14, Seger Ruiz was in a three-car accident. Ruiz was a passenger of one of the vehicles and sustained severe injuries....
SEMO fall enrollment falls 2% compared to last yearFall 2023 student enrollment at Southeast Missouri State University has declined more than 2% from last year. Debbie Below, vice president of Enrollment Management and Student Success, reported to the university's Board of Governors on Thursday,...
Police chief Blair talks new programs, staffing needs at Pachyderm Club meeting1Wes Blair, Cape Girardeau Police Department's chief, said Thursday, Sept. 21, local law enforcement agencies have a good working relationship. "This is a great place to work in law enforcement because there really is cooperation and collaboration...
What's past is prologue - the historic importance of public signage"What's Past is Prologue" series, an homage to William Shakespeare's "The Tempest", looks at events of the past that seem to reoccur later with remarkable similarities. Frank Nickell of the Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation, previously...
Program gives local high school students taste of family budgetingSIKESTON, Mo. -- Local high school students chewed on the challenges of living with a financial budget when they participated in the Bite of Reality program this week at Three Rivers College's campus in Sikeston. Nearly 140 Sikeston High School...
Mountain lion captured on camera in Shannon CountyA mountain lion was spotted by trail cameras in Southern Missouri last week after killing an elk in Shannon County. It was the 117th confirmed mountain lion sighting in Missouri since 1994. Missouri Department of Conservation received reports of a...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 9/25/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Sept. 21, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
Did you know? 5 unusual traditions in Southeast Missouri3Southeast Missouri is known for many things but has a few unusual traditions. To those living in the Cape Girardeau area, the idea of the Southeast Missouri State University gum tree easily passes through our minds with little thinking as it has...
Finding vehicles for Scott County Transit, post-COVID numbersMarilyn Schlosser told Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce's monthly coffee Thursday, Sept. 21, the Scott County Transit System (SCTS) has not returned to pre-pandemic passenger levels. "We were running 2,000 one-way trips a month before COVID, and...
Cape Girardeau police officer running for Scott County sheriffHunter Juden wears many hats -- patrolman with the Cape Girardeau Police Department and chief of police in Morley, Missouri, among them -- and now he's throwing his hat in the ring to become sheriff of Scott County. "I have always enjoyed being in...
Broadway musical 'Head Over Heels' to open at SEMO River CampusSoutheast Missouri State University Department of Theatre and Dance will present a production of the Broadway musical "Head Over Heels", opening Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau. Kit Lavoie, the play's director and...
SEMO trumpeters to host car wash fundraiserTrumpet players are used to cleaning their instruments, but Saturday, Sept. 23, the Southeast Missouri State University Marching Band's trumpet section will be cleaning something entirely different. The 20-member section will be holding a car wash...
Federal disaster declaration approvedGov. Mike Parson announced Thursday afternoon, Sept. 21, that federal authorities approved a major disaster declaration for 33 Missouri counties after severe weather affected those areas in late July and early August. Perry, Bollinger and Scott...
Beggs Family Farm season coming soon1Beggs Family Farm teamed up with Southeast Missouri State University to create its corn maze for this season. This year's maze theme celebrates SEMO's 150 anniversary. The corn maze was created with the help of Beggs Family Farm manager Bryce Beggs....
Parks and Rec holds events for individuals with special needsCape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department hosts monthly recreational events for those with special needs as part of the STAR program. Special Therapeutic Activities in Recreation (STAR) is a community therapeutic recreation program serving...
Land tax sale completed for Cape Girardeau CountyCape Girardeau County's Aug. 28 land tax sale made available 31 properties. Barbara Gholson, county collector, said 18 properties were sold with an oversurplus of $49,651.48, By approval of Commissioners Clint Tracy and Paul Koeper, the money was...
SEMO among U.S. News & World Report's best colleges1Southeast Missouri State University has been ranked among the best regional universities in the Midwest, according to the 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report rankings. According to a SEMO news release, out of 1,450 colleges, SEMO was ranked as the 26th...
State senator to keynote SEMO's MLK Jr. dinnerMissouri state Sen. Brian Williams will present the keynote address at Southeast Missouri State University's Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration dinner Wednesday, Jan. 17, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. According to a news release from the...
Unclaimed Property auction comes to CapeMissouri State Treasurer Vivek Malek will host an unclaimed property auction next week at Drury Plaza Hotel, located at 3351 Percy Drive in Cape Girardeau. The auction will be held Wednesday, Sept. 27, and Thursday, Sept 28. Auction begins at 9 a.m....
Final paddlewheeler stop of season Friday in Cape Girardeau1Despite low water levels on the Mississippi River, VisitCape spokesman Josh Thompson said American Queen paddle-wheeler is still tentatively scheduled to dock during the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 22, at Cape Girardeau's Riverfront Park. At 6 p.m....
Cape Girardeau teacher appointed to state advisory councilA Cape Central High School teacher has been appointed to the Missouri Advisory Council for the Certification of Educators. According to a news release from Cape Girardeau Public Schools (CGPS), Kimberly Newman was appointed to the Missouri Advisory...
Most read 9/20/23Cape Girardeau City Council members voice strong support for two mall redevelopment incentives16Cape Girardeau City Council members signaled strong support at their meeting Monday, Sept. 18, for two components of a plan to redevelop West Park Mall. The moves came after several months of preliminary actions and behind-the-scenes negotiations...
Most read 9/20/23East Perry Community Fair back again this weekendThe East Perry Community Fair, also known as "The Best Little Fair in the Land", will be starting Friday, Sept. 22, in Altenburg, Missouri. According to a post on their Facebook page, organizers anticipate 20,000 to 30,000 visitors to come into the...
Most read 9/19/23Cape officials approve TIF project for mall project but not to extent asked for by developers14Cape Girardeau municipal officials took steps at their meeting Monday, Sept. 18, to approve large portions of a West Park Mall redevelopment plan. City Council members approved a tax increment financing incentive for most of the 65-acre site and...
Cape vein clinic closing after 25 years; new practice taking patientsAfter 44 years of surgical experience and a quarter-century with his Cape Girardeau practice, Dr. Tom Critchlow is hanging up his jacket. Critchlow opened The Vein & Esthetic Centre at 3065 William St. in 1999. He had previously practiced surgery in...
-
Woman taken into custody after threat to St. Mary Cathedral7A statement from St. Mary Cathedral School in Cape Girardeau indicates a woman who allegedly threatened church officials Friday, Sept. 15, had been taken into custody by police. A social media post from principal Alan Bruns says the woman arrived...
Christmas store opens in Cape Girardeau County1The Christmas Shop will hold a grand opening Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 418 Appleton Main St. in the village of Old Appleton near Apple Creek, with a small waterfall and an 1879 historic pedestrian-only bridge nearby. Dana Grace, owner of Cape...