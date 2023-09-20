News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 9-20-23
Father God, may we guard our words, choosing only those pleasing to you. Amen.
Cape Girardeau City Council members voice strong support for two mall redevelopment incentives1Cape Girardeau City Council members signaled strong support at their meeting Monday, Sept. 18, for two components of a plan to redevelop West Park Mall. The moves came after several months of preliminary actions and behind-the-scenes negotiations...
Program helps people suffering from mental health crisesLearning how to respond and react to someone who is going through a mental health crisis can be as critical as knowing how to perform CPR. Desma Reno, local nurse, gerontologist and former educator, taught a free Mental Health First Aid (MHFA)...
SADI's Gudermuth 'larger than life' to those close to herMaryAnn "Miki" Gudermuth, founder and original executive director of SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence (SADI), is being remembered by those who worked with her closely following her Sept. 6 death at age 74. "She was larger than life and had...
ARPA-funded Jackson public restroom on the wayA new year-round heated public restroom will be installed no later than early November at North Union and Oak streets in Jackson and will be paid for with federal dollars. Jason Lipe, city parks director, said Tuesday, Sept. 19, the municipality...
East Perry Community Fair back again this weekendThe East Perry Community Fair, also known as "The Best Little Fair in the Land", will be starting Friday, Sept. 22, in Altenburg, Missouri. According to a post on their Facebook page, organizers anticipate 20,000 to 30,000 visitors to come into the...
Southeast Missouri native named executive director of regional Red Cross chapterA Southeast Missouri native is bringing years of community organization experience to his new role with the American Red Cross. Micheal Sullivan, a Jonesboro, Arkansas, resident originally from Doniphan, Missouri, became the new executive director...
Resources to be offered at Transition Fair for families of individuals with disabilitiesAccess Lynwood will host a Transition Fair on Saturday, Sept. 30, at Lynwood Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau to connect students and families with resources to help them build successful lives after high school graduation. There will be...
Rosati's Pizza gives back to SEMO petsRosati's Pizza of Cape Girardeau will host a Pizza with a Purpose event Tuesday, Sept. 26. A portion of the proceeds from all food, beverages, and gift cards sold that day will be donated to Southeast Missouri Pets. "Our support is totally dependent...
Cape Girardeau City Council approves ordinances form the consent agendaCape Girardeau City Council members unanimously approved several ordinances and resolutions from a consent agenda at their meeting Monday, Sept. 18. Council members approved record plats of Kennedy's 2nd Addition and S & L subdivisions. Kennedy's...
1st Jeep show coming to Kiwanis ParkCape Kiwanis Club will be hosting its first Jeep show Saturday, Sept. 23, at Kiwanis Park. The event is sponsored by John Morlan Chrysler. Spectators will be able to enjoy various models from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be five classes for Jeep...
Cape County Alpacas set to open Sept. 30National alpaca day is Tuesday, Sept. 26, and officials at Cape County Alpacas will celebrate with a grand opening. On Saturday, Sept. 30, Cape County Alpacas will have its grand opening event. The event will be held at 1669 County Road 327 in Cape...
Maximize charitable giving through these methodsHow can donors support the charities they care about? No doubt, the most common answer is by contributing cash, writing a check or making a credit card gift online. Those are the easiest ways to make a difference, and all charitable organizations...
Keen new boutique comes to downtown Cape GirardeauGrace Keen had spent years working in boutiques. Around 2019, she decided she wanted a change of pace. "I loved the atmosphere, I loved what I was doing, but I didn't want to follow anyone else's rules," she said. "I wanted to make the rules." She...
Cape officials approve TIF project for mall project but not to extent asked for by developers14Cape Girardeau municipal officials took steps at their meeting Monday, Sept. 18, to approve large portions of a West Park Mall redevelopment plan. City Council members approved a tax increment financing incentive for most of the 65-acre site and...
Cape Girardeau County asks Legislature to 'revisit' senior property tax relief law7State Rep. John Voss, in his freshman year as District 147 House member serving Cape Girardeau, said Monday, Sept. 18, he is abundantly aware of county officials' concerns about senior property tax relief passed overwhelmingly by Missouri's General...
Area students named National Merit Scholar semifinalists1The National Merit Scholarship Corp. recently announced the semifinalists in the 69th annual National Merit Scholarship Program four of them from Southeast Missouri high schools. Luke Richey, from Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau,...
Twin Cape High graduates receive rootEd scholarshipsTwin sisters and 2023 graduates of Cape Girardeau Central High School were recently named as recipients of the rootEd Undergraduate Scholarship through rootEd Alliance. Liliana Correa Salinas and Lupita Correa Salinas will each receive up to $60,000...
Cape Girardeau police officer puts bike pedals to the metal to catch suspect2An unusual police chase occurred Sunday, Sept. 17, when a Cape Girardeau Police Department officer apprehended a theft suspect in a heated bicycle pursuit. According to authorities, officers were dispatched to Target, 202 Siemers Drive, in response...
Cape Girardeau, Jackson mayors make friendly wager on 'The Game'At 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, the 117th rivalry contest between Cape Girardeau Central and Jackson varsity football teams will be played at "The Pit" at 315 S. Missouri St. in Jackson. Cape Girardeau Mayor Stacy Kinder and Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs...
Annual Parade of Lights sets theme: 'Gnome Place Like Home'Cape Girardeau's annual downtown Christmas Parade of Lights will be hosted by Old Town Cape on Sunday, Nov. 26. The theme this year will be "Gnome Place Like Home" chosen by Parade of Lights chairs Kent and Vicki Zickfield. The parade will start at...
Former Cape Girardeau nursing assistant charged with sexual assault in St. Louis areaA judge has set a $500,000 cash-only bond for a Cape Girardeau nursing assistant accused of sexual assault during his job in the St. Louis area, while police say the man is being investigated for more potential cases with similar circumstances....
Patton youth injured in ATV crashAn ATV crash near Patton, Missouri, seriously injured a 13-year-old Patton resident. A state Highway Patrol report stated the juvenile was riding a 2014 Can-Am ATV on County Road 376 about a mile south of Patton when the vehicle crashed. The youth...
SB I-55 ramps at Exit 93 closed for paving work; SB I-55 ramps at Exit 99 closed for pavement repairsSouthbound Interstate 55 on- and off-ramps at Exit 93 in Cape Girardeau County will be closed as contractor crews repair the pavement, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. The work will take place daily from 8 a.m. to 5...
Local News 9/18/23Cape vein clinic closing after 25 years; new practice taking patientsAfter 44 years of surgical experience and a quarter-century with his Cape Girardeau practice, Dr. Tom Critchlow is hanging up his jacket. Critchlow opened The Vein & Esthetic Centre at 3065 William St. in 1999. He had previously practiced surgery in...
Woman taken into custody after threat to St. Mary Cathedral7A statement from St. Mary Cathedral School in Cape Girardeau indicates a woman who allegedly threatened church officials Friday, Sept. 15, had been taken into custody by police. A social media post from principal Alan Bruns says the woman arrived...
Christmas store opens in Cape Girardeau County1The Christmas Shop will hold a grand opening Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 418 Appleton Main St. in the village of Old Appleton near Apple Creek, with a small waterfall and an 1879 historic pedestrian-only bridge nearby. Dana Grace, owner of Cape...
Missouri AG sues discount retailer1Dollar General was sued Wednesday, Sept. 13, by state Attorney General Andrew Bailey, who claims hundreds of its retail outlets in Missouri offer "unfair and deceptive pricing." The civil case filed in St. Louis Circuit Court alleges prices on...
Most read 9/15/23Warehouse full of vintage collectibles on sale this weekend2A longtime collector of antiques is selling the bulk of his vintage hoard beginning this weekend. The sale will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, through Wednesday,...
Most read 9/14/23Charleston man detained in alleged indecent exposure incident on university campus2A Charleston, Missouri, man has been identified in connection with an alleged indecent exposure incident on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University. A release from the university says Nathan Stokes, 35, was detained after university police...
Most read 9/13/23Cape Girardeau's Green's Garden combines restaurant, market and family3A new restaurant and market in downtown Cape Girardeau is taking the idea of a family business to the next level. As of now, Green's Garden at 2 N. Main St. is staffed entirely by members of the Green family -- dad Lance, mom Sharla and their five...