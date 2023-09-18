News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Kiwanis Jeep Show
The Cape Kiwanis club will have a fun Jeep show Saturday 9/23 with the proceeds to help fund the annual scholarship program for local graduating seniors. Should be a fun event whether you have a Jeep to show off or not.
