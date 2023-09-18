5 new projects pitched as part of Leadership Cape
Did you know projects such as Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center, Discovery Playhouse, Shipyard Music Festival, Cape Catfish and many others got their start or aligned with project ideas from Leadership Cape?
The seven-month leadership development program hosted by the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce features team projects each year, and many of the amenities we enjoy in Cape Girardeau were once ideas pitched by leaders in this program.
Earlier this month, this year's class presented five new concepts to the Chamber at the monthly First Friday Coffee. The team project goal is not that every idea must be completed. It's about the process and working with people of different personalities and strengths. But the reality is many great ideas have come from this program. And this year is no exception.
The ideas are:
* A 5K Walk/Run to benefit the Cape Girardeau Police Foundation and the work of the department's co-responder unit.
* The Veteran Appreciation Project, which would include banners in Cape Girardeau, to honor military veterans;
* Safe Exchange Zones (a project already completed), which features a space under video surveillance at the Cape Girardeau Police Station where people can exchange goods purchased online or use for child custody transfer;
* An accessibility Advisory Board for the City of Cape Girardeau to help officials make more facilities accessible for every individual;
* An enhanced children's museum as a concept for family fun and economic activity.
The groups made enthusiastic presentations. It's certainly possible we have not seen the last of them. Regardless, it's good to see leaders thinking about ideas to make our community better. The program has certainly brought value to the community over the years.
Likewise, the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce offers a similar leadership development program that helps people learn more about the community and think about ways to make it stronger. If you have individuals in your workplace who would benefit from either the Cape Girardeau or Jackson leadership programs, we hope you'll consider having them apply for the next year.
Comments
-
Column (9/18/23)The surprising, uplifting truth about inequalityToday's hyperpartisan and frequently negative news cycle ignores one significant and uplifting story: the precipitous decline of global inequality. It's a subject that deserves our attention, for it reveals the power of markets, trade and human...
-
-
-
Help kids navigate the online gaming worldWhen I was a kid, video games had two options: play with a friend on a console or try to beat the computer. The rise of the internet and smartphones has added a third option: play online with friends and strangers. It's great that gaming has become...
-
-
Editorial (9/15/23)Shipyard Music Festival returns for fifth year full of music, fun for allIf two days of fantastic music, good food and drink and even activities for the little ones -- all in a convenient location -- sound like a good time, Shipyard Music Festival will be the place to be next weekend. The fifth installment of the...
-
-
-
-
-
Editorial (9/13/23)Difference Makers serve communities in important waysSome might identify them as pillars of their communities -- building, improving, expanding. Others might recognize them as behind-the-scenes organizers -- the folks who get things done without regard to who gets the credit. We call them Difference...
-
Column (9/12/23)What game is Hunter Biden playing?What shameless act or felonious activity was not evidenced on Hunter Biden's laptop? Racist attitudes toward Asians? Soliciting prostitution? Felonious use of drugs? Photographed nudity and perverse sex? Admissions to illicit foreign shakedowns?...
-
-
Editorial (9/11/23)Motorcycle, car shows are fun events to check out in downtown CapeIf you like cool cars and motorcycles, there are a couple of events that should be on radar this month. The Motorcycle Cannonball is scheduled to stop Tuesday, Sept. 12, in Cape Girardeau. The public can stop by the John Boardman Pavilion on South...
-
-
-
Editorial (9/8/23)SEMO District Fair returns for annual good timeThere may be no bigger, better slice of Americana in Southeast Missouri than the annual SEMO District Fair. With something for youngsters, the young at heart and all ages in between, the weeklong event beckons everyone. Midway rides and games and...
-
Editorial (9/6/23)Go Redhawks! New stadium to host home football openerNothing matches the pageantry, tradition and energy of college football. From setting up a tailgate hours before kickoff to reuniting with old friends, gamedays are special. A buzz is in the air. It's palpable. When a marching band's drum corp...
-
Editorial (9/5/23)United Way kicks off annual campaign with highlight reel of successesThere's no shortage of need in this area. However, we have some pretty incredible organizations doing important work assisting people in various ways. From feeding the hungry to helping children read to mentoring children through Scouts, there are...
-
-
Editorial (9/1/23)A celebration of work and the American worker as we come to Labor Day weekend(Editor's note: The following is an updated version of our annual Labor Day editorial.) When it comes to the reasons for Monday's Labor Day holiday, the U.S. Department of Labor offers a good historical review. The first Labor Day celebration was in...
-
Editorial (8/30/23)Babe Ruth World Series brought great baseball to Cape GirardeauEven without the storybook ending, the 2023 Babe Ruth World Series held earlier this month at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau was a resounding success. That one of the local teams, Southeast Tropics, won the title is the icing on top. Southeast...
-
Editorial (8/30/23)Controversy cast shadow over Babe Ruth World SeriesThe 2023 Babe Ruth World Series at Capaha Park featured players from around the world and competitive baseball at a high level. Unfortunately, a bit of controversy cast a shadow over the proceedings. Six members of the Alabama Rawdogs, a storied...
-
Editorial (8/25/23)Editorial: Neighbors need help after disasters; many are stepping forward to helpA tornado can be devastating. It can wipe away homes. Crumple vehicles into balls of metal. End lives in seconds. But then it's gone. As quickly as it came, the twister leaves, and rebuilding begins. A flood can be devastating, too, but it's...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.