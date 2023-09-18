5 new projects pitched as part of Leadership Cape

Editorial

Did you know projects such as Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center, Discovery Playhouse, Shipyard Music Festival, Cape Catfish and many others got their start or aligned with project ideas from Leadership Cape?

The seven-month leadership development program hosted by the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce features team projects each year, and many of the amenities we enjoy in Cape Girardeau were once ideas pitched by leaders in this program.

Earlier this month, this year's class presented five new concepts to the Chamber at the monthly First Friday Coffee. The team project goal is not that every idea must be completed. It's about the process and working with people of different personalities and strengths. But the reality is many great ideas have come from this program. And this year is no exception.

The ideas are:

* A 5K Walk/Run to benefit the Cape Girardeau Police Foundation and the work of the department's co-responder unit.

* The Veteran Appreciation Project, which would include banners in Cape Girardeau, to honor military veterans;

* Safe Exchange Zones (a project already completed), which features a space under video surveillance at the Cape Girardeau Police Station where people can exchange goods purchased online or use for child custody transfer;

* An accessibility Advisory Board for the City of Cape Girardeau to help officials make more facilities accessible for every individual;

* An enhanced children's museum as a concept for family fun and economic activity.

The groups made enthusiastic presentations. It's certainly possible we have not seen the last of them. Regardless, it's good to see leaders thinking about ideas to make our community better. The program has certainly brought value to the community over the years.

Likewise, the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce offers a similar leadership development program that helps people learn more about the community and think about ways to make it stronger. If you have individuals in your workplace who would benefit from either the Cape Girardeau or Jackson leadership programs, we hope you'll consider having them apply for the next year.