Shipyard Music Festival returns for fifth year full of music, fun for all

Editorial

If two days of fantastic music, good food and drink and even activities for the little ones -- all in a convenient location -- sound like a good time, Shipyard Music Festival will be the place to be next weekend.

The fifth installment of the festival, presented by Century Casino of Cape Girardeau and organized by The Scout and rustmedia, will kick off at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, and crank up again at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 on the casino grounds at 777 N. Main St.

Headlining acts are Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors and The Infamous Stringdusters. Other bands scheduled to perform are Southern Avenue, Seratones, Willi Carlisle, The Local Honeys, Dawson Hollow, National Park Radio, Hembree, Ax and the Hatchetmen, In the Pines, Feel, Shaun Munday, Of Sea and Stone, Jessie Schupbach and The Jumper Cables.

Sign up for Daily Headlines Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.

A hallmark of the festival is the wide range of music, from country and R&B to jazz and rock 'n' roll.

"Our goal for 2023 is to build on the successes of previous years, welcoming music fans from around the country to Cape Girardeau," said Jeff Rawson, Shipyard Music Festival producer. "Music and food connect us all. That is the ultimate vision of Shipyard: to bring people together, to share a meal and a song with those we love and the new friends to come."

To check out the full lineup and purchase tickets, visit shipyardfest.com.

Over the years, we have enjoyed visiting with music fans from around the country who traveled hundreds of miles to attend the festival. Their enthusiasm brings an extra energy to the event, and we look forward to again welcoming our neighbors from afar.

Like an appetizer before the main course, music fans will be able to get a taste of Shipyard beforehand as Maggie Rose, one of last year's performers, returns to Cape Girardeau for a concert Saturday, Sept. 16.

The Grand Ole Opry staple will bring her "American rockin' soul" brand of music to Scout Hall, 420 Broadway, to kick off Shipyard week. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Check out her music at maggierosemusic.com, and get tickets for Saturday's concert at thescouthall.com/events/maggie-rose-live-in-concert.