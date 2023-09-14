News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 9-14-23
O Lord Jesus, we lift hands of praise, singing songs of worship to you. Amen.
More to explore
Charleston man detained in alleged indecent exposure incident on university campus1A Charleston, Missouri, man has been identified in connection with an alleged indecent exposure incident on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University. A release from the university says Nathan Stokes, 35, was detained after university police...
Contour Airlines' performance in line with industry norms2Contour Airlines' performance at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport is on par with those of other airlines in different markets, statistics show. Airport manager Katrina Amos presented Airport Advisory Board members with the airport activity report at...
Jackson School District to replace fiber-optic cables damaged by squirrelsJackson School District Board of Education members approved much needed replacement of fiber-optic cables servicing school buildings throughout the district. Keenan Kinder, assistant superintendent of Safety and District Operations, reported to the...
Maggie Rose to play Scout Hall on SaturdayAcclaimed singer-songwriter Maggie Rose will return to Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Sept. 16. She will perform at Scout Hall, 420 Broadway, with doors opening at 7 p.m. Rose, based out of Nashville, Tennessee, has become a staple at the Grand Ole...
Muffler Express closing after 47 years, but memories remain1"What can you say about 47 years at the same place?" Sherry Rowland asked. The answer, it turns out, is quite a lot. Rowland has served as president of Muffler Express and Automotive Repair since her husband, Jim, died in 2020. The couple opened...
Glen Allen victims eligible for buyouts after flooding; commissioner calls timing a 'miracle'1GLEN ALLEN, Mo. Flash flood victims in Glen Allen will be eligible for 100% property buyouts through the federal government, U.S. Rep. Jason Smith announced Wednesday, Sept. 13. The grants will be dispersed through the U.S. Department of...
Donated documents 'quarantined' at Cape County Archive CenterPeople who wish to donate historical documents to the Cape Girardeau County Archive Center may find their gifts need to be quarantined. Quarantine is a word commonly associated with public health emergencies or, for those who remember the 1962 Cuban...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 9/14/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Sept. 7, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
Southeast utilizes technology to serve students, regionUniversity's Tomorrow's Careers Today campaign innovates to train students for new economy At a time where there is a critical need for workers to fill the shortage in the cybersecurity workforce, the National Security Agency and the Department of...
Cape council to hold special closed-session meeting1Cape Girardeau City Council members will hold a special closed-session meeting Thursday, Sept. 14. A release from municipal officials said the videoconference meeting at 3:30 p.m. will involve a discussion with legal counsel. The announcement did...
Cape Girardeau's Green's Garden combines restaurant, market and family3A new restaurant and market in downtown Cape Girardeau is taking the idea of a family business to the next level. As of now, Green's Garden at 2 N. Main St. is staffed entirely by members of the Green family -- dad Lance, mom Sharla and their five...
Local experts weigh in on rising unemployment rates4The rate of joblessness is on the rise in Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties, according to the latest available data from the state Department of Labor, even as unemployment overall remains at near-historic lows in Missouri. n Cape Girardeau:...
Gov. Parson chooses Supreme Court judge; Michael Gardner, appellate justice, not picked1Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday that Judge Kelly Broniec will join the Missouri Supreme Court, creating a female-majority court for the first time in the state's history. Broniec was appointed to replace Justice George W. Draper III, who retired...
SEMO student named Giffords Courage FellowA Southeast Missouri State University graduate student was named a 2023 Giffords Courage Fellow and traveled to Washington, D.C., to participate in gun violence prevention advocacy. Camille Shoals, 22, is pursuing a master's in public administration...
Suicide prevention walk scheduled this weekend in JacksonSuicide has been described as a permanent solution to a temporary problem. Famous American poet Maya Angelou once wrote the following to deter the impetus to take one's own life. "No matter what happens, or how bad it seems today, life does go on...
Gospel music festival to be held in Poplar BluffPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- The 91st annual Missouri Mid-South Gospel Music Singing Convention is coming to Poplar Bluff, presenting residents with the chance to enjoy two nights of live gospel music celebration. It will be held at New Covenant Fellowship...
Sikeston man charged with murder following Monday assaultSIKESTON, Mo. -- A Sikeston man has formally been charged with the murder of another man following an assault early Monday, Sept. 11, in Sikeston. Anthony Tyron Pearson, 53, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree...
Rick Walter retires as Scott City police chief; Capt. Chris Griggs to assume duties on interim basis5Rick Walter had long-overdue shoulder surgery Friday, Sept. 8, and won't work another day as police chief of Scott City. He turned in a letter announcing his retirement last week. He said the timing was right to recover from surgery, do some...
Radio personality Kirby Ray recipient of 2023 Dingeldein award10Local radio personality Kirby Ray is well known for his love of rock 'n' roll and his community involvement with Cape Girardeau and its music scene. He can now add recipient of the Otto F. Dingeldein Award to his list of credentials. The Otto F....
Use tax has third straight double-digit Cape Girardeau County increase34For the third consecutive month, Missouri Department of Revenue has posted sizable increases in use-tax revenue for Cape Girardeau County, The county use tax is a levy on online and out-of-state transactions. Voters in the cities of Cape Girardeau...
Area lawmakers expect little action in Jefferson City veto sessionMissouri legislators return to Jefferson City on Wednesday, Sept. 13, for a session designed to allow lawmakers a chance to overturn vetoes by Gov. Mike Parson in this spring's session. With a 113-50 majority in the state House and a 24-10 advantage...
Free Car Seat Check Events throughout region Sept. 23Missouri Department of Transportation and Cape Girardeau Safe Communities will host free Car Seat Check Events on Saturday, Sept. 23. in several locations. Parents and caregivers with small children can ensure their car seats are installed correctly...
Most read 9/12/23Jackson man dies in Monday morning crash in Cape GirardeauA Jackson man died Monday morning, Sept. 11, in a Cape Girardeau crash. A news release from Cape Girardeau Police Department states James Randol, 56, died after the 2002 Kawasaki motorcycle he was driving collided with a 2019 Dodge Charger being...
Scott City police chief Rick Walter retires7Rick Walter, Scott City's police chief for the last 18 months and a former longtime Scott County sheriff, has retired. According to city administrator Dustin Whitworth, Walter turned in a retirement letter to be effective at the end of September but...
Quarry bringing limestone mining back to Scott City2For nearly a century, the curve of the Mississippi River just east of Scott City was a hotbed for limestone mining. In 1998, mining stopped. Now, production is back on as the new Grays Point Stone and Materials quarry aims to revitalize the industry...
Cape man charged with terroristic threatening4A Cape Girardeau man is in custody after allegedly making a terroristic threat involving a school. A social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department states Patrick Rayford, 58, has been charged with first-degree terroristic threatening, a...
Century Casino Cape Girardeau names hotel manager2Loren Ramirez has been named manager of the new $26 million Century Casino hotel in Cape Girardeau, due to open in the first half of 2024. Before assuming his current position Aug. 24, Ramirez worked in management for Drury Hotels for the past eight...
Most read 9/7/23SEMO District Fair daily scheduleThis year marks the 167 year of the SEMO District Fair. The fair will begin Saturday, Sept. 9, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau will host those young and old who want to partake in carnival rides and perhaps more than a few deep-fried treats. There...