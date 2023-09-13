News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 9-13-23
Father God, thank you for sending your son as a propitiation for our transgressions. Amen.
Local experts weigh in on rising unemployment ratesThe rate of joblessness is on the rise in Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties, according to the latest available data from the state Department of Labor, even as unemployment overall remains at near-historic lows in Missouri. n Cape Girardeau:...
Cape Girardeau's Green's Garden combines restaurant, market and familyA new restaurant and market in downtown Cape Girardeau is taking the idea of a family business to the next level. As of now, Green's Garden at 2 N. Main St. is staffed entirely by members of the Green family -- dad Lance, mom Sharla and their five...
Gov. Parson chooses Supreme Court judge; Michael Gardner, appellate justice, not pickedGov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday that Judge Kelly Broniec will join the Missouri Supreme Court, creating a female-majority court for the first time in the state's history. Broniec was appointed to replace Justice George W. Draper III, who retired...
SEMO student named Giffords Courage FellowA Southeast Missouri State University graduate student was named a 2023 Giffords Courage Fellow and traveled to Washington, D.C., to participate in gun violence prevention advocacy. Camille Shoals, 22, is pursuing a master's in public administration...
Suicide prevention walk scheduled this weekend in JacksonSuicide has been described as a permanent solution to a temporary problem. Famous American poet Maya Angelou once wrote the following to deter the impetus to take one's own life. "No matter what happens, or how bad it seems today, life does go on...
Gospel music festival to be held in Poplar BluffPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- The 91st annual Missouri Mid-South Gospel Music Singing Convention is coming to Poplar Bluff, presenting residents with the chance to enjoy two nights of live gospel music celebration. It will be held at New Covenant Fellowship...
Sikeston man charged with murder following Monday assaultSIKESTON, Mo. -- A Sikeston man has formally been charged with the murder of another man following an assault early Monday, Sept. 11, in Sikeston. Anthony Tyron Pearson, 53, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree...
Rick Walter retires as Scott City police chief; Capt. Chris Griggs to assume duties on interim basis5Rick Walter had long-overdue shoulder surgery Friday, Sept. 8, and won't work another day as police chief of Scott City. He turned in a letter announcing his retirement last week. He said the timing was right to recover from surgery, do some...
Radio personality Kirby Ray recipient of 2023 Dingeldein award9Local radio personality Kirby Ray is well known for his love of rock 'n' roll and his community involvement with Cape Girardeau and its music scene. He can now add recipient of the Otto F. Dingeldein Award to his list of credentials. The Otto F....
Use tax has third straight double-digit Cape Girardeau County increase33For the third consecutive month, Missouri Department of Revenue has posted sizable increases in use-tax revenue for Cape Girardeau County, The county use tax is a levy on online and out-of-state transactions. Voters in the cities of Cape Girardeau...
Area lawmakers expect little action in Jefferson City veto sessionMissouri legislators return to Jefferson City on Wednesday, Sept. 13, for a session designed to allow lawmakers a chance to overturn vetoes by Gov. Mike Parson in this spring's session. With a 113-50 majority in the state House and a 24-10 advantage...
Free Car Seat Check Events throughout region Sept. 23Missouri Department of Transportation and Cape Girardeau Safe Communities will host free Car Seat Check Events on Saturday, Sept. 23. in several locations. Parents and caregivers with small children can ensure their car seats are installed correctly...
Day on the River returns this weekend to Cape GirardeauMissouri Department of Conservation's annual Day on the River returns to Cape Girardeau from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Riverfront Park. This annual event showcases the Mississippi River and serves as an opportunity for acquiring...
Jackson School District Board of Education to be updated on improvement planJackson Board of Education members will discuss the district's Comprehensive School Improvement Plan (CSIP) at their meeting Tuesday, Sept. 12. Ongoing CSIP objectives listed include the status of the district's long-range facility needs, minimum...
Cape Girardeau Parks and Rec searching for theatrical performersThe City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department is searching for theatrical performers for this year's Haunted Hall of Horror. There are two auditions set for those interested from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, and from 5 to 7 p.m....
Cape Girardeau Fire Department testing hydrantsCape Girardeau Fire Department, in partnership with Alliance Water Resources, began testing fire hydrants throughout the city Monday, Sept. 11. The testing is expected to be completed by Friday, Nov. 17. Testing consists of checking valve operation...
Cape Girardeau library hosts Mental Health First Aid CourseSoutheast Missouri Area Health Education Center will host a free Mental Health First Aid course from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 Clark Ave. The course teaches how to identify, understand and respond to...
Jackson man dies in Monday morning crash in Cape GirardeauA Jackson man died Monday morning, Sept. 11, in a Cape Girardeau crash. A news release from Cape Girardeau Police Department states James Randol, 56, died after the 2002 Kawasaki motorcycle he was driving collided with a 2019 Dodge Charger being...
1 dead, 1 in custody following Monday assault in SikestonSIKESTON, Mo. One person is dead following an assault early Monday, Sept. 11, in Sikeston. According to Sgt. Tyler Rowe, public information officer with Sikeston Department of Public Safety, DPS officers responded to the 1500 block of Washington...
Scott City police chief Rick Walter retires7Rick Walter, Scott City's police chief for the last 18 months and a former longtime Scott County sheriff, has retired. According to city administrator Dustin Whitworth, Walter turned in a retirement letter to be effective at the end of September but...
SEMO's See Me Series to feature award-winning documentaryThe third annual See Me Series will feature the award-winning documentary "Teacher of Patience" on Sunday, Sept. 17, at Southeast Missouri State University. The film follows the family of Emily Felter, who was diagnosed with Down syndrome. Emily's...
Quarry bringing limestone mining back to Scott City2For nearly a century, the curve of the Mississippi River just east of Scott City was a hotbed for limestone mining. In 1998, mining stopped. Now, production is back on as the new Grays Point Stone and Materials quarry aims to revitalize the industry...
Cape man charged with terroristic threatening4A Cape Girardeau man is in custody after allegedly making a terroristic threat involving a school. A social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department states Patrick Rayford, 58, has been charged with first-degree terroristic threatening, a...
David Cantrell announces bid for Ward 4 seat on Cape City Council7Surrounded by the American flags he had helped to hoist, David Cantrell became the first person to throw his proverbial hat in the ring for the Ward 4 seat on Cape Girardeau City Council. Cantrell is a six-year member of the city's Parks and...
SEMO District Fair daily scheduleThis year marks the 167 year of the SEMO District Fair. The fair will begin Saturday, Sept. 9, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau will host those young and old who want to partake in carnival rides and perhaps more than a few deep-fried treats. There...
New business bringing natural goods to Broadway2After a successful opening closer to home, an Illinois woman is launching the second store of her natural goods business in Cape Girardeau. Breeanna Pearl, owner of The Well by Girly Nature, said her new location at 827 Broadway is aiming for a...
Local restaurateur to launch new Italian eatery in Jackson9Mario's Italian Eatery will open what the Grippo family is calling a "small" restaurant in Jackson this fall, at a location to be named later. According to an official Facebook post, the establishment is expected to open within the next two months...
Vehicle crashes into Andy's Frozen Custard in Cape10Cape Girardeau Fire Department personnel work Monday afternoon, Sept. 4, to patch the side of the Andy's Frozen Custard building in Cape Girardeau after a vehicle backed into the building, creating a sizable hole in its southern wall. ...
Scott City teacher named finalist for 2024 Missouri Teacher of the YearHeather Helle, a music teacher at Scott City Elementary and Middle School, is one of seven educators named Thursday, Aug. 31, as a finalist for 2024 Missouri Teacher of the Year. Another Southeast Missouri teacher, Kathryn Victoria Inman, an English...