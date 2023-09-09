Thanks for support SALT event
SALT Senior Information Day was a huge success! Thanks to you and your support!
We were able to place 203 Cape Girardeau County senior citizens in a room with 32 not-for-profit providers of programs and services to assist seniors with their ability to improve their quality of life.
We also "mixed and mingled" our seniors with 27 officers from our four law enforcement agencies: Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jackson Police Department, Cape Girardeau Police Department and Cape Girardeau Sheriff's Office.
We also were pleased to have special guests on hand: State Sen. Holly Rehder, State Reps. Barry Hovis and John Voss, Cape Giardeau Mayor Stacy Kinder, County Commissioners Clint Tracy and Charlie Herbst and Public Administrator Lisa Reitzel. They also "mixed and mingled" with seniors to answer any and all questions they might have.
A panel of Cape Police Chief Wes Blair, Jackson Asst. Chief Alex Broch, Cape County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson, MSHP Troop E Commander Captain Jason Cluver and Cape Fire Chief Randy Morris Jr. fielded questions from the seniors.
A great fried chicken meal was provided for all, and some 24 door prizes were awarded! Our next big event is our annual SALT Christmas Celebration for Seniors on Thursday, Dec. 7.
Thanks again for your support!
DOUG AUSTIN, Cape Girardeau
-
-
-
Column (9/8/23)Joe Biden's age poses a big issue he can't get aroundIn December 1998, Rep. Bob Livingston, Republican of Louisiana, was set to succeed Rep. Newt Gingrich as speaker of the House. Gingrich had announced his resignation from Congress and the speakership in the wake of a disastrous midterm election for...
-
Column (9/8/23)Farm Tour is an August tradition in Southeast MissouriEvery August, I visit farms, ranches and agriculture businesses across Missouri's 8th Congressional District as part of my Farm Tour. The annual tradition is an opportunity to not only showcase these families, farms and small businesses, but also to...
-
Editorial (9/8/23)SEMO District Fair returns for annual good timeThere may be no bigger, better slice of Americana in Southeast Missouri than the annual SEMO District Fair. With something for youngsters, the young at heart and all ages in between, the weeklong event beckons everyone. Midway rides and games and...
-
-
Column (9/6/23)Politicians' brains are a bipartisan problemSeriously folks. Maybe we Republicans better stop banging on Old Joe Biden for the serious cognitive issues he obviously has. Unless we hold the players on our own team responsible for their cognitive issues, we have to stop harping on the obvious...
-
Column (9/6/23)From one unapologetic media hoax to the nextJoe Biden lied repeatedly when he claimed he knew nothing of his son Hunter's influence-peddling businesses. The president further prevaricated that he had no involvement in Hunter's various shake down schemes. Yet, the media continued to misinform...
-
Editorial (9/6/23)Go Redhawks! New stadium to host home football openerNothing matches the pageantry, tradition and energy of college football. From setting up a tailgate hours before kickoff to reuniting with old friends, gamedays are special. A buzz is in the air. It's palpable. When a marching band's drum corp...
-
Editorial (9/5/23)United Way kicks off annual campaign with highlight reel of successesThere's no shortage of need in this area. However, we have some pretty incredible organizations doing important work assisting people in various ways. From feeding the hungry to helping children read to mentoring children through Scouts, there are...
-
China's economy is struggling. Still want to emulate it?China's economy is struggling post-COVID-19. Growth is slower than expected, demographic trends are negative, youth unemployment is high, overbuilding has created a housing crisis and government indebtedness is ballooning. These are only a few of...
-
Vivek Ramaswamy's Jan. 6 charadeVivek Ramaswamy thinks Mike Pence failed. The former vice president is a MAGA villain for doing his constitutional duty on Jan. 6, so Ramaswamy has to find a way to wiggle out of endorsing his conduct on that day, no matter how convoluted or inane....
-
Focus on McConnell's policies, not his podium freezesSenate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell froze when speaking to the press again. That's twice now in roughly a month. Once again, his frightening medical episode is being used for social media fodder. I wrote about this after the first episode...
-
-
Column (9/2/23)China's poor economy a result of state-directed planning"China is going to eat our lunch? Come on, man," scoffed then-presidential candidate Joe Biden in 2019. Two years later, now president Biden declared: "The Chinese are eating our lunch. They're eating our lunch, economically. They're investing...
-
Editorial (9/1/23)A celebration of work and the American worker as we come to Labor Day weekend(Editor's note: The following is an updated version of our annual Labor Day editorial.) When it comes to the reasons for Monday's Labor Day holiday, the U.S. Department of Labor offers a good historical review. The first Labor Day celebration was in...
-
Editorial (8/30/23)Babe Ruth World Series brought great baseball to Cape GirardeauEven without the storybook ending, the 2023 Babe Ruth World Series held earlier this month at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau was a resounding success. That one of the local teams, Southeast Tropics, won the title is the icing on top. Southeast...
-
Editorial (8/30/23)Controversy cast shadow over Babe Ruth World SeriesThe 2023 Babe Ruth World Series at Capaha Park featured players from around the world and competitive baseball at a high level. Unfortunately, a bit of controversy cast a shadow over the proceedings. Six members of the Alabama Rawdogs, a storied...
-
Editorial (8/25/23)Editorial: Neighbors need help after disasters; many are stepping forward to helpA tornado can be devastating. It can wipe away homes. Crumple vehicles into balls of metal. End lives in seconds. But then it's gone. As quickly as it came, the twister leaves, and rebuilding begins. A flood can be devastating, too, but it's...
-
Editorial (8/23/23)Editorial: Gridiron Magazine publishes Thursday in the Southeast MissourianArea students are heading back to the classroom. And while the temperature outside still feels like summer, the calendar says we turn the page to a new sports season. Cue the "Friday Night Lights" montage. This Friday, area teams will kick off their...
-
Editorial (8/21/23)TBY expo to offer fun, information for 50-plus residentsFun and fellowship will collide with valuable health screenings and information at The Best Years Active Living Expo on Wednesday, Aug. 23. The event, presented by Saint Francis Healthcare System, will include health screenings, mammograms and a...
-
Editorial (8/18/23)Good luck to all on a successful school yearFeel that? No, not the pleasant cool evenings of this week, a (likely) false promise that fall is just around the corner. We're speaking of the energy, excitement and enthusiasm that comes with the beginning of each school year. Public and private...
-