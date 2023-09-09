News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 9-10-23
We trust in your unfailing love, O God. Our hearts rejoice in your salvation. Amen.
More to explore
-
Lutheran Family and Children's Services celebrates 50 yearsLutheran Family and Children's Services of Missouri celebrated the 50th anniversary of its Cape Girardeau location on Thursday, Sept. 7. LFCS is a not-for-profit social services organization providing support to children and families in multiple...
-
David Cantrell announces bid for Ward 4 seat on Cape City Council3Surrounded by the American flags he had helped to hoist, David Cantrell became the first person to throw his proverbial hat in the ring for the Ward 4 seat on Cape Girardeau City Council. Cantrell is a six-year member of the city's Parks and...
-
A compilation of 29 car-vs.-building collisions from Southeast Missourian reportingA motorist crashed into Andy's Frozen Custard recently, making it the latest in a long line of vehicle-vs.-building collisions to be reported on by the Southeast Missourian. Of all the examples, there are no reports of fatalities but several people...
-
Leadership Cape presents 2023 project ideasFive "community betterment" project ideas were made public Friday, Sept. 8, by members of the 2023 Cape Leadership class at Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Coffee. Leadership Cape began as a chamber initiative in 1985, and a number...
-
-
VA Medical Center to host hiring eventThe John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will host a hiring event for a variety of professional positions from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the lobby of the main campus in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. According to a release, the center is looking for...
-
Route F in Perry County reduced for bridge maintenanceRoute F in Perry County reduced for bridge maintenance Route F in Perry County -- between County Road 538 and County Road 518 near Biehle, Missouri -- will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation perform bridge maintenance....
-
10 area counties among Gov. Parson's request for federal disaster declarationTen counties in Southeast Missouri are among the 33 counties covered in Gov. Mike Parson's request this week for a federal disaster declaration due to storm activity in the state from July 29 to Aug. 14. "For the past several weeks, state Emergency...
-
St. James AME Church to celebrate 160th anniversary1St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church in Cape Girardeau will celebrate its 160th anniversary Sunday, Sept. 10. The anniversary worship service will be held at 3 p.m. at the church, located at 516 North St. Pastor Ben Porter of Gateway Church...
-
Army's Golden Knights parachute team to perform in Cape Girardeau2It's often said sports are games of inches. Demonstrations Friday, Sept. 8, and Saturday, Sept. 9, in advance of the home-opening football game of the Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks will truly be inch-specific, as the Black Team of the...
-
New book celebrates early Mississippi Delta music sceneA Southeast Missouri native recently published a book following the early days of jazz, ragtime and blues music in the Mississippi River Delta. The book -- "River Shows, Blues, Ragtime, Jazz and Country Music: It All Equals Rockabilly, Part One" --...
-
SEMO Greek organizations win national honors1Four of Southeast Missouri State University's Greek chapters -- Delta Epsilon, Phi Mu, Mu Kappa and Missouri Zeta -- were awarded the highest honors by their national organizations this summer, three of them for the second consecutive year....
-
College, mining company partner for job retention trainingA regional college and one of Missouri's largest mining operations have teamed up to improve employee skills and promote job retention. The St. Louis-based Doe Run Co. received a $1.2 million grant from Missouri One Start Job Retention Training...
-
-
Morehouse woman sentenced to life in prison for grandmother's death5NEW MADRID, Mo. -- A Morehouse, Missouri, woman who was found guilty of murdering her grandmother will spend the rest of her life in prison. On Wednesday, Sept. 6, Ashley M. Riggins, 37, was sentenced to life without parole for a first-degree murder...
-
Motorcycle Cannonball coming through Cape Girardeau1The Motorcycle Cannonball will return to downtown Cape Girardeau next week. The Motorcycle Cannonball is a cross-country challenge for riders with motorcycles that were manufactured in 1933 or earlier, and "is the most difficult antique endurance...
-
Work begins on Chester Bridge replacement2Construction cranes, bulldozers and other earth-moving equipment have been put to work behind the Chester Bridge since Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4, marking the official start of the project to replace the 1940s-era span. Missouri Highways and...
-
Many Good Things to release new SEMO branded beer1Many Good Things Brewing, in partnership with Southeast Missouri State University, will release a new beer, named SEMO Red, in celebration of the university's 150th anniversary. The beer, a red ale, will be available Friday, Sept. 8, at Many Good...
-
New City of Jackson website launchesJackson information technology director Joan Evans gave a tutorial Tuesday, Sept. 5, to city aldermen about the municipality's new consolidated website, jacksonmo.org, which came online in mid-July. "(Our old site) was due for a facelift and we...
-
SEMO District Fair daily scheduleThis year marks the 167 year of the SEMO District Fair. The fair will begin Saturday, Sept. 9, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau will host those young and old who want to partake in carnival rides and perhaps more than a few deep-fried treats. There...
-
Old Town Cape to host Revivify annual fundraising event Saturday, Sept. 30Old Town Cape Inc. will host it annual fundraiser, Revivify, from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Scout Hall event venue at 420 Broadway. The event will include live performances, poetry on demand, tarot card readings, a henna tattoo artist,...
-
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport to test emergency response FridayCape Girardeau Regional Airport will test its emergency response to a real-world aircraft incident during a planned, full-scale exercise Friday, Sept. 8. In the fictional scenario, exercise participants will simulate the response to a plane crash at...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 9/7/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Aug. 31, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
-
Local News 9/6/23Cape Girardeau City Council appropriates unbudgeted expenditures3Cape Girardeau City Council members unanimously approved an ordinance appropriating unbudgeted expenditures for the fiscal year ending June 30 at their meeting Tuesday, Sept. 5. The appropriation ordinance is routinely submitted each year after the...
-
Local News 9/6/23New business bringing natural goods to Broadway2After a successful opening closer to home, an Illinois woman is launching the second store of her natural goods business in Cape Girardeau. Breeanna Pearl, owner of The Well by Girly Nature, said her new location at 827 Broadway is aiming for a...
-
Local restaurateur to launch new Italian eatery in Jackson9Mario's Italian Eatery will open what the Grippo family is calling a "small" restaurant in Jackson this fall, at a location to be named later. According to an official Facebook post, the establishment is expected to open within the next two months...
-
Vehicle crashes into Andy's Frozen Custard in Cape10Cape Girardeau Fire Department personnel work Monday afternoon, Sept. 4, to patch the side of the Andy's Frozen Custard building in Cape Girardeau after a vehicle backed into the building, creating a sizable hole in its southern wall. ...
-
Scott City teacher named finalist for 2024 Missouri Teacher of the YearHeather Helle, a music teacher at Scott City Elementary and Middle School, is one of seven educators named Thursday, Aug. 31, as a finalist for 2024 Missouri Teacher of the Year. Another Southeast Missouri teacher, Kathryn Victoria Inman, an English...
-
Focus on McConnell's policies, not his podium freezes5Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell froze when speaking to the press again. That's twice now in roughly a month. Once again, his frightening medical episode is being used for social media fodder. I wrote about this after the first episode...
-
Most read 9/2/23Fraternal Order of Police say officers leaving Cape PD; municipal officials say they are doing the best they can with what they have44Cape Girardeau's police compensation appears to be an issue that won't be going away any time soon. The mayor said the general fund doesn't have the capacity to fund significant raises, and "new thoughts" about revenue streams will need to be...
-
Most read 9/2/23Jackson's Billy Joe Thompson recalled as "ambassador", booster for Jackson especially the Indians1Billy Joe Thompson Jr., 1968 Jackson High School graduate and fervent supporter of Indians sports, is being remembered by friends and family alike following his Saturday, Aug. 26 passing at age 73 after a brief hospitalization. "We've lost a great...
-
Most read 9/1/23'Creating opportunity' South Side Village next step in larger project10A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday, Aug. 30, for South Side Village, a development of affordable housing in South Cape Girardeau. Melissa Stickel, executive director for Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri (CPSEMO), said South Side...